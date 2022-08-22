Read full article on original website
RideApart
Benda’s New V4-Powered BD500 Cruiser Breaks Cover
Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Benda has previously made headlines in the media with the modern and outlandishly styled LFC 700 power cruiser. More recently, the Chinese company showcased its newest innovations: a pair of self-developed V4 engines—one 1,200cc, and the other, a 496cc engine. While the bikes these engines would be found in weren't unveiled when these engines were, we now know where the 496cc engine will be used: the BD500 cruiser.
RideApart
Benelli Stirs The Pot With New TRK702 Adventure Bike
There has been much hullabaloo about the upcoming middleweight adventure bike from Benelli, the TRK702. Well, now, the Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer has unveiled the bike in all its glory. Released initially in the Chinese market, the TRK702 shares a lot in common with the bigger TRK800, and on paper, at least, seems to have what it takes to take on the likes of the Yamaha Tenere 700 and KTM 790 Adventure head on.
insideevs.com
Lucid Air: Car And Driver's New 1,000-Mile EV Range & Charging King
Car and Driver came up with the idea to take electric vehicles on a 1,000-mile loop to figure out which options are best for EV road trips. The extensive loop factors in each car's range and charging times. The publication says the Lucid Air is the new winner, knocking the Tesla Model S out of the top spot, but there were issues, as expected.
RideApart
Doctor Motorcycle Implants Twin-Turbo In Mad Max Virago Bobber
ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) fans are in it for the experience. Whether it’s the sound of popping bubble wrap or the peacefulness of a whispering voice, viewers are always chasing that spine-tingling sensation. For gear heads, the most comforting sounds emit from the garage, and the DoctorMotorcycle YouTube channel is happy to fill its subscribers’ prescriptions on a regular basis.
F1 News: Audi Slams Mercedes Within Moments Of Confirming Place In The Sport
Audi has confirmed that they will be joining the F1 grid from 2026 after rumours of this happening surged around the internet for a good few months. Both Audi and Porsche – both brands under the VW umbrella – have been wanting to enter F1 for a long time, but with 2026 being a large […] The post F1 News: Audi Slams Mercedes Within Moments Of Confirming Place In The Sport appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
RideApart
Belgian Designer Transforms Super Soco TC Max Into Electric Cafe Racer
The rapid influx of electric motorcycles has undoubtedly paved the way for numerous creative minds to unleash their potential. Just like we have in traditional motorcycles, we humans just can’t seem to keep electric motorcycles in stock form, as well. What’s interesting about the custom electric motorbike scene, however, is the fact that it’s so new, and the once-perceived limitations of electrification seem to be transcended with every build.
RideApart
Kawasaki Japan Provides Sneak Peek Of 2023 Z900RS Cafe Colorway
Kawasaki’s Z900RS Cafe has been a bonafide jaw-dropper since its EICMA 2017 unveiling. Whether coated in Kawi’s signature lime green or draped in the brand’s neo-retro Pearl Storm Gray, the model has married Team Green’s storied past with its performance-based present. Despite those eye-catching liveries, the...
RideApart
Watch Guy Martin Slide A Chopper Around A Dirt Track At DirtQuake
Motorcycle racing is awesome, but sometimes it can take itself too seriously. The higher the stakes get, it seems, the more stressful and the less fun it can become. That’s where something like the U.K.’s DirtQuake festival comes in, where everyone who shows up is welcome to “run whatcha brung” in a number of classes, no matter what it is. Add in Guy Martin flogging his Krazy Horse chopper around a flat track, and a good time is practically guaranteed.
RideApart
Exan Showcases Three New Exhaust Systems For The Kawasaki Z900
I don’t think I know a single inline-four motorcycle owner who hasn’t swapped out their exhaust for an aftermarket system. I mean, I don’t blame them, as four-cylinder bikes just sound really good, and are the stereotypical engine noise associated with racing. Needless to say, all the multi-cylinder bikes I’ve owned have been fitted with a full exhaust-system, too. Well, Kawasaki Z900 owners have yet another option to choose from.
Hunter Tries To Load Quad On Top Of Moose In Truck Bed, Smashes Out Rear Window
This is the reality of hunting. It’s rough, dirty and can be hard on just about everything you own. Getting out there is an adventure and almost rarely goes as you planned. Shooting a moose is a big job, but it is very worth it. Moose can weigh up to 1,500-pounds and have some of the most sought-after wild game meat out there. Shooting one moose can provide you, family and friends meat for a long while, tasty meat at that.
RideApart
Parisian BMW Shop Turns BMW K 1600 GT Into Raucous Roadster
BMW recently updated its entire K 1600 lineup (GT, GTL, B, and Grand America) for 2022. Powered by a Euro 5-approved 1,649cc inline-six, the grand tourer also earns engine drag torque control, Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment) “Next Generation” suspension with fully automatic load compensation, a 10.25-inch TFT display, and an adaptive headlight as standard.
RideApart
Honda Hawk 11 Development Team Interview Offers New Model Insights
Let’s face it. We’re all champing at the bit for Honda to release the Hawk 11 already. We know the 1,082cc parallel twin’s power output (100 horsepower, 76.7 pound-feet of torque). We’re aware of the model’s Pearl Hawks Eye Blue and Graphite Black paint schemes. We’re even savvy to the fact that the Hawk will launch in Japan on September 29, 2022.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Nissan Z vs. 2022 Ford Mustang: Specs, Feature, and Performance Showdown
At first blush, this shouldn't be a close battle, considering the 2022 Ford Mustang powered by the latest 5.0 liter V-8 is going to bat against the Nissan Z's 3.0 liter twin-turbo V-6. Technology and materials have transformed both of these cars, making the competition between them closer than you might expect. Let's closely examine their specs and test results to see how the two sports cars stack up—with plenty of surprises along the way.
RideApart
British Startup Mac Motorcycles Unveils The Retro-Inspired Ruby
A new motorcycle startup from the U.K. by the name of Mac Motorcycles has introduced the Ruby, a retro-style cafe-racer that gives off a custom motorcycle vibe, but is actually a production model. On the outside, the bike sports all the tell-tale features of a neo-retro cafe-racer, from the clip-on bars, seat cowl, muscular fuel tank, and round headlight. It’s also hiding some interesting underpinnings beneath its retro styling.
RideApart
Here's Video Of Michael Schumacher Riding The Ducati X2 With Randy Mamola
When seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher showed up to take a ride on the back of the Ducati X2 at Mugello in 2006, veteran racer Randy Mamola said it came as a surprise. Watching this video in 2022, it almost seems like a fever dream—and sure enough, there’s even a moment when Valentino Rossi waves to the camera from the sidelines. This HAS to be some kind of strange dream, right?
Top Speed
Genesis New Driver-Focused Interior Looks like It Was inspired by the C8 Corvette
Earlier this year, Genesis revealed the X Speedium Coupe Concept to preview the brand’s future design language when they go electric. Led by their Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke, this concept envisions what a Genesis without a big grill and exhaust tips can be while retaining the relatively new brand’s "athletic elegance" identity.
insideevs.com
Hyper’s E-Ride FS Electric Bike Offers Low-Cost All-Terrain Fun
How far can $600 take you when it comes to e-bikes nowadays? Well, surprisingly, pretty darn far. As technology surrounding powertrains and batteries has advanced over the years, the retail price of e-bikes continues to drop. The fact that manufacturers are focusing on tapping the entry-level market helps a big deal, too, and these days, entry-level e-bikes costing no more than $1,000 are a dime a dozen.
RideApart
Keep Your Cool On Your Summer Tours With The IXS Gerona-Air Jacket
Touring during the summer season can be quite a challenge, especially given the fact that touring gear tends to be bulky, heavy, and hot. Sure, you can opt to wear street-focused, lightweight mesh gear, but touring often necessitates that you cover miles and miles of terrain, most of the time with weather conditions changing in the blink of an eye.
RideApart
This 372 Horsepower Suzuki Hayabusa Brought To You By TTS Performance
Do you love to make motorcycle art? No matter what medium you choose to execute your vision, for most of us, there’s rarely an opportunity to see it come to life—unless you build it yourself, of course. Kar Lee is the design genius behind a whole lot of the Internet’s favorite motorbike designs through his KarDesign Koncepts and MotoKandi presences.
Tesla Steering Yokes Are Falling To Pieces
Even though it's been in production for 10 years, the Tesla Model S is still a segment leader in many aspects. If you spring for the $135,990 Model S Plaid, you'll be rewarded with one of the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world, all wrapped up in a practical and usable package. But, despite the premium pricing, Tesla has often been criticized for its less-than-premium interior finishes and build quality.
