Austin, TX

KXAN

Bat Fest Flies Back To Austin

Bat Fest is a celebration of Austin’s bat colony under that lives under the Ann Richard’s Congress Ave. Bridge, with bat viewing, live music, arts and crafts, food, bat education, and children’s activities. August 27 at 100 Congress Ave. We were joined by French Smith/Owner and creator...
fox7austin.com

Circuit of the Americas hosting Cars and Coffee

AUSTIN, Texas - Circuit of The Americas is hosting one of the largest car meetups in the country. Cars and Coffee will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages are invited to check out cars of different makes and models in front of the Main Grandstand in Lot A at COTA,
City
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Aug. 24-28

AGLIFF’s Prism 35—Austin’s annual marquee LGBTQ film festival—is set to kick off this Wednesday. Along with a lineup of screenings at Galaxy Theatres, guests can enjoy Q&As with winning filmmakers, the opportunity to mingle with like-minded community members, and numerous parties. Learn more here. Wednesday-Sunday, Aug 24-28, locations vary.
NewsBreak
Traffic
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KXAN

Help Clear The Shelters With Bluebonnet Animal Hospital

Every year, we ask our community to help us Clear The Shelters. Bluebonnet Animal Hospital is a proud partner in helping us find pets their forever homes. They are also a great resource for new pet parents to keep their loved ones happy and healthy. Neil Leinen, CVPM, the director...
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new The Brass Tap location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Leander and Cedar Park under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
tejanonation.net

MARIACHI USA Cancels Hispanic Heritage Month Show in Austin

HOLLYWOOD, CA. — Rodri Entertainment announced MARIACHI USA will have to cancel this year’s highly anticipated Hispanic Heritage Month show at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 17, 2022, due to unforeseen circumstances. “It is with deep regret that we must cancel MARIACHI USA; however, we look...
Community Impact Austin

Beluga Japanese Cuisine closes in Round Rock

Beluga Japanese Cuisine offered a variety of sushi, ramen and seafood before its closure. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Beluga Japanese Cuisine at 661 Louis Henna Blvd. Ste. 300, Round Rock, is closed as of July 13, according to a notice posted on its door. The Japanese restaurant offered a variety of sushi, ramen, seafood and mixed drinks. www.belugasushi.net.
ROUND ROCK, TX

