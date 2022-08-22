Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin eyes transformation of ‘Dirty Sixth’ to safer, '18-hour' hub
The historic “Dirty Sixth” district could be transformed from an area now most heavily visited at night to a safer and more approachable daytime hub for business, arts, dining and tourism. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin’s East Sixth Street entertainment district is in line for a major makeover...
KXAN
Bat Fest Flies Back To Austin
Bat Fest is a celebration of Austin’s bat colony under that lives under the Ann Richard’s Congress Ave. Bridge, with bat viewing, live music, arts and crafts, food, bat education, and children’s activities. August 27 at 100 Congress Ave. We were joined by French Smith/Owner and creator...
fox7austin.com
Circuit of the Americas hosting Cars and Coffee
AUSTIN, Texas - Circuit of The Americas is hosting one of the largest car meetups in the country. Cars and Coffee will be held on Sunday, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages are invited to check out cars of different makes and models in front of the Main Grandstand in Lot A at COTA,
KXAN
Austin restaurant could take the throne for ‘Best Restroom’ in the nation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin restaurant is looking to take the throne in a competition for America’s Best Bathroom. It could give Buc-ee’s bathroom a run for its money. Eberly, which serves American cuisine and drinks in south Austin, is one of 10 finalists for the contest by Cintas, a business supplies company.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Aug. 24-28
AGLIFF’s Prism 35—Austin’s annual marquee LGBTQ film festival—is set to kick off this Wednesday. Along with a lineup of screenings at Galaxy Theatres, guests can enjoy Q&As with winning filmmakers, the opportunity to mingle with like-minded community members, and numerous parties. Learn more here. Wednesday-Sunday, Aug 24-28, locations vary.
New changes to the I-35 expansion plan through downtown
For Austin's Corridor Program Office Director Mike Trimble, there is a personal connection, so he wants to make sure they get it right.
Did You Know There's An Extinct Volcano In Texas You Can Visit?
You'll want to tell your alien friends about this hidden gem.
Why customers say Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas
The capital city has "below-average Whataburgers," according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data.
How falling chicken wing prices impact an Austin restaurant
Robert Reed, owner of Wicked Wings in south Austin and Kyle, was pleasantly surprised two weeks ago when he saw the price of a 40-pound case of chicken wings fall from $104 to $76.
Lanes closed on William Cannon in south Austin due to ‘partial road cave-in’
The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.
fox7austin.com
Barry's brings iconic Red Room to downtown Austin
It's the OG boutique fitness workout pairing cardio with strength. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets details from Chief Curriculum Lead Josey Greenwell.
Lakeway cookie maker wins $20,000 H-E-B prize
A Lakeway mom who began baking cookies after her son endured heart disease won a major prize Wednesday from Texas' largest grocery store chain.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 12-25, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 12-25, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KXAN
Help Clear The Shelters With Bluebonnet Animal Hospital
Every year, we ask our community to help us Clear The Shelters. Bluebonnet Animal Hospital is a proud partner in helping us find pets their forever homes. They are also a great resource for new pet parents to keep their loved ones happy and healthy. Neil Leinen, CVPM, the director...
Texas Lottery to move claim center to Capitol complex
The building in the Texas Capitol Complex is the new headquarters for the Texas Lottery Commission.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new The Brass Tap location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Leander and Cedar Park under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
tejanonation.net
MARIACHI USA Cancels Hispanic Heritage Month Show in Austin
HOLLYWOOD, CA. — Rodri Entertainment announced MARIACHI USA will have to cancel this year’s highly anticipated Hispanic Heritage Month show at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park on September 17, 2022, due to unforeseen circumstances. “It is with deep regret that we must cancel MARIACHI USA; however, we look...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
Skybox, Prologis buy 200-plus acres outside Austin for data center campus
Giants of real estate, tech pulled to Hutto by 'strong workforce, prime location and pro-growth mindset'
Beluga Japanese Cuisine closes in Round Rock
Beluga Japanese Cuisine offered a variety of sushi, ramen and seafood before its closure. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Beluga Japanese Cuisine at 661 Louis Henna Blvd. Ste. 300, Round Rock, is closed as of July 13, according to a notice posted on its door. The Japanese restaurant offered a variety of sushi, ramen, seafood and mixed drinks. www.belugasushi.net.
