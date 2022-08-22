Read full article on original website
Legal Matters | Required Minimum Coverages for Drivers in PA
In Pennsylvania, there are required minimum coverages that a driver must purchase to be able to legally drive to protect you and others in the event of an accident. Often referred to as maintaining “financial responsibility,” a driver must purchase and maintain auto insurance to legally drive in Pennsylvania. The following are required coverages:
Y Walk Wednesdays
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Yesterday was not a regular Wednesday, it was Y Walk Wednesday. This is something that occurs every Wednesday throughout the summer. All walks are hosted by the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA. They begin at the entrance of the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA. Each is...
Toyota Sportsplex community blood drive in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The chance to win a few prizes had people rolling up their sleeves at a blood drive in Wilkes Barre yesterday. Donors at the Toyota SportsPlex were entered to win a Penguins prize basket and tickets to an upcoming game. Everyone also received a...
Concerns of explicit books in school libraries, letter sent to Governor Wolf
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf and the State's Acting Secretary of Education were called on by five Pennsylvania Congressmen to investigate what they're calling explicit and sexually graphic books being circulated at school libraries from kindergarten through 12th grade. On August 23rd members of Congress together signed...
Body cam footage released after accused alleges racial profiling
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The mayor of Wilkes-Barre has just released police body camera footage from a traffic stop, that has one Luzerne County woman accusing a city police officer of inappropriate conduct. Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski said the officer racially profiled her at a traffic stop, but police said...
Man wanted since last month for stalking, terroristic threats, arrested Wednesday
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted since late last month for stalking, threatening, and harassing multiple people has finally been apprehended by police. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, 45-year-old Brian Muffley was taken into custody on Wednesday and placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
Steve-O brings 'The Bucket List Tour' to F.M. Kirby Center
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, is bringing "The Bucket List Tour" to the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, December 2nd. Every idea on Steve-O’s bucket list was so ill-advised that he never expected to go through with any...
Friday Night High School Football is Back on MyTV WQMY
NORTHEAST & CENTRAL Pa. (WQMY) — Every Friday night the top area high school football teams take to the field battling to be number one. Only one station hits the road to cover the games all season long and that's MyTV WQMY, your TV for local sports!. The Friday...
