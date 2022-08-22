ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

0-8-3-8, WB: 5

(zero, eight, three, eight; WB: five)

