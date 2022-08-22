KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lotto America
16-22-34-48-52, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Lucky For Life
06-07-15-41-43, Lucky Ball: 2
(six, seven, fifteen, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: two)
Pick 3 Midday
1-9-1
(one, nine, one)
Daily Pick 3
6-6-0
(six, six, zero)
Super Kansas Cash
09-20-21-28-30, Cash Ball: 1
(nine, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty; Cash Ball: one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 1-15, White Balls: 6-21
(Red Balls: one, fifteen; White Balls: six, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Powerball
12-27-34-55-67, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-four, fifty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000,000
