Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Nicole Kott on treating the homeless with dignity
Nicole Kott never intended to launch a nonprofit. “I just wanted to know why we had people sleeping out in the cold,” says the executive director and founder of Helping Hands of Haywood. “I put blankets on them. I went and ate cheeseburgers with them. And in doing so I found out that the reasons for homelessness differ from person to person.”
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: New proposal replaces controversial Bluffs project
Just as the new reform-minded commissioners of the town of Woodfin — now a solid majority — have settled into governing, a fresh controversy is brewing. A new application for a housing development on the site of what was the highly contentious Bluffs proposal has been submitted by a different group of real estate investors.
Mountain Xpress
City Boards and Commissions vacancy flyer
AUDIT COMMITTEE – CPA seat. More information about these vacancies, and the application form, may be found on the City Board & Commission webpage.
Mountain Xpress
Lenoir-Rhyne University is celebrating 10 years in Asheville
Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville invites the public to join in a 10-year anniversary celebration, in recognition of the school’s commitment to empowering students and community members in Western North Carolina. The event will take place 4-6pm on Thursday, Sept. 22. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Asheville Center is located at 36 Montford Ave., in the same building that houses the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
Asheville historic Black properties honored on National Register of Historic Places
Press release from South Asheville Cemetery Assocation:. Burial Place of Slaves and Black Residents and Adjacent Black Church Given Federal Protection. A gathering of church and local elected and civic leaders unveiled a plaque on the St. John “A” Baptist Church this past weekend. The plaque states that the historic Black church is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The ceremony also commemorated the listing of the adjacent South Asheville Cemetery on the National Register. It is the only cemetery on the Register in Buncombe County,
Mountain Xpress
Dogwood Health Trust releases early childhood education data
The Asheville-based nonprofit Dogwood Health Trust released a report it funded about early childhood education in Western North Carolina July 21. The 66-page report depicts the landscape for working parents of children younger than 6 in WNC, early childhood education options and the education level and compensation of early childhood education providers.
Mountain Xpress
Council subsidies could bring more than 100 affordable units to Asheville
Earlier this year, members of Asheville City Council named affordable housing a top priority for the city. And during its meeting of Aug. 23, Council put that priority into practice by voting unanimously to back two projects that promise to add more than 100 affordable units to the city’s housing supply.
Mountain Xpress
Best Medicine with Morgan Bost: A new monthly comedy feature on all things Asheville
Given this column’s title and my picture in it, you might be asking yourself: Who is Morgan Bost? What are her medical qualifications? And should she even be holding that stethoscope?. All great questions. I’m a local comic with no medical training whatsoever. But given the name of my...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville announces City Council approval of the purchase and sale agreement of 319 Biltmore
On August 23, Asheville City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the purchase and sale agreement of 319 Biltmore Ave, with Laurel Street Residential a Charlotte-based developer. Laurel Street Residential is among the very few black and female owned development companies in North Carolina. This sales approval is a milestone in the advancement of City Council’s strategic goals for affordable housing, using City owned land. The city is excited to see this project reach this major milestone in its development.
Mountain Xpress
On-brand
With Ginger’s Revenge adding its second location within sight of Urban Orchard Cider Co., it got Xpress thinking about the area’s other nonbeer alcoholic beverage producers and what happened to one of its newest additions. Intrepid imbibers may likewise have noticed the absence of Daidala Ciders, which launched...
Mountain Xpress
Real-Time E. Coli estimates for the French Broad River at Pearson Bridge available
Asheville, NC — MountainTrue has partnered with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Pigeon River Fund to create a new website that provides the public with real-time water quality estimates at Pearson Bridge on the French Broad River. The website combines existing technology and new mathematical modeling to estimate E. coli conditions in real time.
Mountain Xpress
Nurses at Mission Hospital to hold Aug. 25 rally for patient safety, speak out against chronic short staffing
Press release from National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United:. Registered nurses at HCA Healthcare’s Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., will hold a rally on Thursday, Aug. 25, to protest management’s refusal to address chronic short staffing that jeopardizes patient safety, announced National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU) today. Since June 2021, Mission RNs have been speaking out and holding actions to demand that hospital management take immediate action toward recruiting and retaining staff nurses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Xpress
Asheville has the 6th largest millennial renter wage gap in the U.S.
Rising rents have hit households hard over the last year. After remaining flat amid eviction moratoriums and government assistance programs in 2020, rents grew by 17.6% in 2021 and by another 6.7% over the first seven months of 2022. And in a period of persistent inflation, costs for housing are squeezing renters’ budgets for other household spending.
Comments / 0