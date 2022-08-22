Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Nova a one year old male seal point Siamese. Nova is no stranger to other cats and dogs as he has lived with them in the past. Nova is a bit shy in the shelter but he is easy to handle. Nova like all shelter animals is fully vaccinated, spay and or neutered and microchipped.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO