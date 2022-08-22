Read full article on original website
News Maker Todd Jones on Lockdowns in Warren County
Warren County has experienced four lockdowns in the past week. We spoke to Warren County’s Director of Technology Todd Jones about those lockdowns in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Todd tells us about how well the lockdowns...
News Maker Terry Fritts on the Triad Contract signing
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will host the Triad Commission signing Ceremony on Sept. 1. This event features keynote speaker Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares. The event also features representatives of all Law Enforcement and the Fire Department personnel. We spoke with Deputy Terry Fritts about the event...
Furever Friday: Meet Nova
Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring Nova a one year old male seal point Siamese. Nova is no stranger to other cats and dogs as he has lived with them in the past. Nova is a bit shy in the shelter but he is easy to handle. Nova like all shelter animals is fully vaccinated, spay and or neutered and microchipped.
August 26, 2022
Despite the fact that former council member Joseph McFadden claims that his resignation should not be recognized because it did not follow proper procedure. The Front Royal Town Council announced that they are actively seeking a citizen to fill the vacancy McFadden created when he abruptly walked out of the council’s August 8 work session.
FCPS announce 2023 teacher of the year recipient
Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) announced their teacher of the year recipient in an email. English Language Learner Teacher Madison Baker has been chosen as teacher of the year 2023. Baker is the English Language Learner Teacher at Red Bud Elementary School and is a Millbrook High School graduate. Interim...
Quarry explosion rocks Front Royal
The Front Royal Police Department report on an explosion near the north end of Front Royal. An explosion from a planned blasting operation at the Hanson Quarry on Riverton Road parallel to Route 522 North threw rocks and debris in several directions Wed. Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m.. Flying...
Scammers target Shenandoah County residents
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warns of a scam reported in the county. It has been reported most recently that someone attempting to impersonate a deputy of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is calling himself Deputy Eric Marshall. It’s the typical scam with this person telling the prospective...
WCSO locate a fugitive near A.S. Rhodes Elementary
Early Tues. morning Aug. 23 Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported a soft lockdown of A.S. Rhodes Elementary and the 15 Street Diversified Minds Schools. The lockdown was just a precautionary measure as Authorities tracked an individual who fled on foot and was wanted by a neighboring jurisdiction. The...
FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
FRPD arrest suspect involved in the Ressie Jeffries lockdown
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) report an arrest of the suspect that caused the lockdown of Ressie Jeffries Elementary School and Samuel’s Public Library Mon. Aug. 22. After brandishing a firearm in the Royal Plaza Shopping center during a reported fight a suspect fled towards Criser Road. Warren County...
