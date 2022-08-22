GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re around the Fox River on Friday evening, keep an eye out for the Green Bay Yachting Club’s Light on the Fox event. Light on the Fox brings together more than 30 decorated boats to head down the Fox River through the Main Street Bridge and Walnut Street Bridge before turning around at the Mason Street Bridge. The boats will be looping around the Fox River twice.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO