wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Serve yourself, serve your community
(WFRV) – You can help some great causes for fellow community members in need just by enjoying some ice cream!. The team at Primal Eats shows Local 5 Live viewers how their donation-based ice cream benefits local non-profits like Sam 25 and Safe Haven. Primal Eats is located at...
wearegreenbay.com
Man finds woman’s wedding ring in sand in Egg Harbor
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when...
wearegreenbay.com
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
wearegreenbay.com
Cultivate Taste, a tea salon in Green Bay
(WFRV) – There’s no doubting the benefits of tea but where do you start?. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at Cultivate Taste, a Tea Salon with what you can find from the expert in the store. Cultivate Taste is located at 520 North Broadway in...
wearegreenbay.com
“Big Brother Big Sister WI shoreline” looks to pair over 200 kids with mentors
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The “Big Brother Big Sister Wisconsin Shoreline” program is currently dealing with a shortage of mentors. Those involved with the program are encouraging others to give back. “200 hundred kids on the wait list is too many, we just need the ‘bigs,’ we...
wearegreenbay.com
National Dog Day celebrated in northeast Wisconsin
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Friday is ‘National Dog Day’. While it’s a great day to celebrate our four-legged family members, it’s meant to highlight something more. “She is one of the best dogs I’ve ever owned, and I’ve had puppies and many other rescues,” said Kathy Beltz of Bellevue, talking about her dog, ‘Birdie.’
wearegreenbay.com
Sunrise on Main: Shop for yourself; Uplift someone else
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates Secondhand Wardrobe Day with a Green Bay Boutique that has a mission to support women launch in work and life. Joan with Sunrise on Main stopped by Local 5 Live with some seasonal transition pieces. Sunrise on Main is located at 1244 Main...
wearegreenbay.com
National Waffle Day recipes from Maple Sweet Dairy
(WFRV) – It’s National Waffle Day and Local 5 Live is celebrating with Maple Sweet Dairy. Alicia and Theresa share two delicious waffle recipes viewers can make at home. Maple Buzz Bourbon coffee Waffle with strawberries and maple cream. Ingredients. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour. ¼ cup...
wearegreenbay.com
From summer to fall: Transition plants from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse
(WFRV) – As we say goodbye to summer, we say hello to fall. If you aren’t ready for pumpkins and mums, there are some great options to carry you into the new season. Tyler Arkens from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse visited Local 5 Live with some inspiration to keep your house or office alive with plants.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Yachting Club bringing back old tradition, hosting Light on the Fox
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re around the Fox River on Friday evening, keep an eye out for the Green Bay Yachting Club’s Light on the Fox event. Light on the Fox brings together more than 30 decorated boats to head down the Fox River through the Main Street Bridge and Walnut Street Bridge before turning around at the Mason Street Bridge. The boats will be looping around the Fox River twice.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands near ash trees due to emerald ash borer infestation
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees this deer season as they start scouting properties. According to a release, most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County, and the Mississippi River...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop local produce, crafts and more at the Oneida Farmers Market
(WFRV) – It’s a bountiful season at local Farmers Markets. Local 5 Live visited the Oneida Farmers Market where you can find not only fresh produce and homemade canned foods, but handmade items from local crafters. The Oneida Farmers Market is located at N7332 Water Circle Place in...
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Fall tie dye
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday shows that not only does tie dye live on, it looks good!. This fashion trend can change with the seasons, this top is full of fall colors with a flattering cut. Check out the new collection at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown...
wearegreenbay.com
Oak Grove Dentistry: Tips for back to school
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in oral health and with Oak Grove Dentistry they have you covered all year ‘round. Dr. Eric Childs visited Local 5 Live with tips to get your teeth ready for the busy back to school season including sealing, mouthguards, and diet tips.
wearegreenbay.com
Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
wearegreenbay.com
Get your kids back into healthy eating habits for school now, doctors say
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — With the school year just a week away for some of our area’s largest districts, pediatricians say now is the best time to get kids back into a healthy eating routine for school. “Back-to-school nutrition is really important because they need a lot...
wearegreenbay.com
Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build helps single mother provide home for her son
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, a leader in affordable housing solutions, built a house for a single mother and her 10-year-old son on Wednesday. This year’s recipient Shaunna Toohey from Appleton spent over a year going through the Habitat for Humanity Homebuyer Program,...
wearegreenbay.com
Native vegetation along Webster Ave. helping to manage storm water
GREEN BAY, (WFRV) – Every time it rains or the snow melts, that dirty and untreated water ends up in our waterways. But after a recent construction project on Webster Ave. in 2019, steps to treat that water in a green way have been put in place with something called a swale.
wearegreenbay.com
Bat found in a Waupaca County park tests positive for rabies
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bat that was found in a Clintonville park on August 20 tested positive for rabies. Waupaca County Public Health states that it has been in contact with people who were believed to be exposed but asks that anyone else who believes to have had contact with the bat to contact their medical provider.
wearegreenbay.com
The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
