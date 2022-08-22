Read full article on original website
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Edition 55 Gets 6.2-Liter Naturally Aspirated V8 With 641 HP
A member of the Edition 55 series of vehicles built to celebrate 55 years of AMG. Accompanied by IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph Edition 55 in limited-edition box. Mercedes-AMG has introduced the latest Edition 55 model to celebrate 55 years since AMG was founded. But instead of being based on a roadgoing car, the new special edition is a race car, specifically the AMG GT3.
Famous BMW Tuner Hands Lamborghini Urus An 830 HP Mega-Upgrade
If you're looking for a rapid SUV with an exotic badge, there are several options to choose from. Aston Martin's DBX707 is a fine choice, but if you're looking for something Italian, the Lamborghini Urus is the one to have until the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue arrives. In anticipation of that, the Raging Bull recently unveiled the Urus Performante, a more hardcore version with 657 horsepower and a Rally Mode.
2023 Bugatti W16 Mistral
We recently paid tribute to the last breaths of the internal combustion engine with seven truly special cars and the equally iconic engines that power them. Naturally, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and its sublime 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 were on that list. But Bugatti wanted an even more special farewell for this power plant, and that's why the W16 Mistral is here. A beguiling drop-top, the Mistral is based on the Chiron but has been altered enough to appear as though it's a completely new model. With 1,578 horsepower, Bugatti's other lofty goal with this car is for it to become the fastest roadster in the world while simultaneously saying goodbye to the incredible 16-cylinder engine that has powered all modern Bugattis.
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Is Getting A Subtle Facelift
Earlier this year, Mercedes-AMG applied some mild updates to the GT 4-Door. Its coupe-bodied relation is getting some comprehensive styling and performance upgrades and will soon gain the E-Performance tech that makes the most potent GT 4-Door so explosive. Despite the fact that this car recently got some mild cosmetic updates in March, to bring it more in line with the looks of the S E Performance, the practical barnstormer has now been spotted with some light camouflage. But just like on Merc's other recently spied test cars, it seems that the changes will be relatively minor. So what is changing in the new car?
2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante
Unlike some other Italian words, it's no secret what 'Performante' translates to in English. Like the Huracan Performante before it, the Urus Performante is a high-performance, track-oriented version of the standard car it's based on. With the Aston Martin DBX707 and Nurburgring-record-breaking Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT here, Lamborghini has already set a record of its own with the Urus Performante at Pikes Peak. Lighter, wider, and more powerful than the standard Urus, Lamborghini promises that the Performante raises the bar for a new breed of super SUV.
Official: Alfa Romeo Is Leaving Formula 1 In 2023
Even though it was one of the worst-kept secrets in the automotive industry, Audi still took the time to officially announce that will enter F1 in 2026 (hurry up, Porsche - we all know you're en route too). The announcement was still slightly cryptic, however. Audi only announced that it...
Nissan Dealer Selling Marked-Up Z For Over Double The Price
UPDATE: Nissan has responded with the following statement: "We are aware of the strong demand for the limited-edition Nissan Z Proto Spec. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) are determined after extensive research to provide the right value proposition for the customer, however, the final price of a vehicle is determined by the selling dealer."
The Cockpit Of The Genesis X Speedium Concept Is As Gorgeous As The Exterior
Led by the award-winning Luc Donckerwolke, the design department over at Hyundai and Genesis is turning out some good-looking cars. The striking X Speedium Coupe concept is proof of this and previews the luxury subsidiary's electric future. At the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Korean brand took the opportunity to...
Chevy Dealership Drops $90k Corvette Z06 Markup After Internet Outrage
There may be a solution to the USA's current nefarious dealer markup problem. As it turns out, all we needed was social media outrage. Mac Haik Chevrolet in Houston quickly backpedaled on an existing deal on a Corvette Z06 after a purchase agreement was posted online. The contract revealed that the customer was expected to pay $90,000 over MSRP. That part of the agreement was even printed in bold, so it couldn't possibly be misunderstood.
Tuthill Porsche's 11,000-RPM 911K Weighs 450 Lbs Less Than A Miata
If you haven't heard of Tuthill Porsche yet, don't feel like a bad 911 enthusiast. The British company typically focuses on rally-specific upgrades, so it's not always talked about in the mainstream media. However, this niche outfit knows its stuff and has assisted on Ken Block's race car and even Singer's All-Terrain Competition Study (ACS). But now it's come to take a slice of the pie that it helped bake.
Rimac Says Future Hypercars Will Do 0-60 In Under 1 Second
A year ago, the Tesla Model S Plaid set a new world record, completing the quarter-mile in just 9.247 seconds with Jay Leno behind the wheel. On its way there, Tesla says that it achieved the 0-60-mph sprint in just 1.99 seconds (with rollout subtracted and on a prepped surface). But then the Rimac Nevera showed up to ruin its party, clocking the quarter-mile in a scarcely believable 8.582 seconds. Its 0-60 time is claimed at 1.85 seconds, and that kind of acceleration is simply impossible for a road-legal car with an internal combustion engine.
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
2023 McLaren Solus GT
For years, automotive manufacturers have designed tantalizing digital hypercars as part of the Vision Gran Turismo collaboration that gives us a glimpse of what they could do with no restrictions, no limitations on creativity or innovation. But those concepts have always remained just that- concepts. And these could only ever be experienced digitally… until now. The McLaren Solus GT is what happens when Mclaren takes off the kid gloves and lets loose, turning a Vision Gran Turismo concept into a real-life racer. McLaren didn't just discard the rule book on this one; it doused the thing in gasoline and set it on fire. Building the single-seater track-only hypercar around a new chassis and forgoing the turbocharged V8s that have been the brand's staple since its 2011 revival, the 2023 Solus GT supercar packs a race-derived naturally aspirated V10 with 829 horsepower and a redline beyond 10,000 rpm. Only 25 will be built, and none will be road legal, but as far as imagination being brought to life goes, McLaren has gifted us a real treat.
Zenvo's New Hypercar Will Have A Hybrid V12 With Up To 1,800 HP
This past week has been chock-full of mesmerizing reveals from Monterey Car Week, with plenty of hypercars raising the bar for performance once again. It was also an opportunity for some niche automakers to show the well-heeled a glimpse of their future plans, which Danish hypercar company Zenvo teased would be part of its attraction at The Quail.
Porsche Vision Gran Turismo Is Getting A Wicked New Look
Cast your mind back to 1997 when Gran Turismo first came out. Do you remember how impressed you were with the graphics? And how disappointed you were with the lack of Porsches? Many manufacturers realized the marketing potential of being part of the famous racing simulator, but Porsche decided not to partake. Thankfully, RUF carried the flag on its behalf.
RUMOR: Next-Gen Dodge Muscle Cars To Get 500-HP Hurricane Straight-Six
In early August, a rumor surfaced that both the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger would enter a new generation alongside the first electric muscle car and feature V8 engines. This turned out to be false as Dodge confirmed to CarBuzz that the Charger/Challenger on their current platform - Hemi V8 included - were dead after 2023, and the replacement would be electric.
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Teasers Leave Nothing To The Imagination
Maserati doesn't much seem to care who sees its first-ever electric sports car, the GranTurismo Folgore. Normally, pretty much any brand would go to great lengths to hide their new sports car (well, except for Porsche), but Maserati is 'teasing' the GT Folgore by showing us bits of the car fully exposed. This isn't the first time we've spotted the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore sans camo or the first time it's been teased without camo.
Gordon Murray T.33 Coming To America, Nissan Ready For Z Nismo, Acura Won't Budge On Integra Manual: Cold Start
Top of the morning to you, dear readers, and welcome to Cold Start, your morning recap of the most important automotive developments from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's report, we've covered the fact that Alfa Romeo is pissed off over the Dodge Hornet that its own Tonale is underpinned by. We've also looked at the cabin of the long-awaited Tesla Semi and reported on job cuts at Ford.
Ford Opens 2023 Mustang Mach-E Ordering Again With New Colors And Pricing
Due to unprecedented demand and countless supply chain shortages, Ford was forced to stop orders for the 2022 model year Mustang Mach-E. The Blue Oval promised that order books would open soon for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and now the time has finally come for that promise to be delivered. Mach-E ordering has in fact re-opened with new pricing and updated features.
Bentley's New Macallan Whisky Looks Better Than The Batur
When it comes to whisky, few can rival The Macallan, a Scottish distillery known for making some of the finest single malt whiskies in the world. The prestigious liquor enjoys a rich and storied history, so it's rather apt that the company has chosen to partner with Bentley for its latest project at a time when Bentley is celebrating its coachbuilt history with the new Mulliner Batur.
