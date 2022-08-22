Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps names PVAC Proud award winners
PLYMOUTH – The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps has named the July and August recipients of its PVAC Proud award, which honors a business or member of the community that goes "above and beyond" to help the town. Bonnie Doughty-Jenkins, president of the PVAC Board of Directors, said that the...
Bristol Press
Senator Blumenthal visits MOVIA Robotics
BRISTOL – Connecticut’s U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal met with MOVIA Robotics President and Chief Scientist Timothy Gifford, Oak Hill President Barry Simon and Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano for a demonstration of the Kebbi robot, how it might interact with a youth and how the data it collects could be instrumental in developmental breakthroughs with children.
Bristol Press
Bristol Hospital to be awarded $1.2 million in FEMA funds to help offset covid costs
Bristol Hospital will be awarded federal funds to help offset some of the additional costs incurred by the covid-19 pandemic. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced this week it will be sending nearly $1.2 million to the state to be used as reimbursement for Bristol Hospital and Healthcare Group. “These...
Bristol Press
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
Register Citizen
Torrington remembers Wilbert ‘Wibo’ Boles as friend, dedicated community servant
TORRINGTON —Wilbert “Wibo” Boles, 72, whom many called the “unofficial mayor of Torrington,” died Thursday, surrounded by his family. The Rev. Kevin Johnson, pastor of Workman Memorial AME Zion Church on Brightwood Avenue, was in touch with the Boles family Thursday as they made funeral arrangements.
Newington Town Crier
Newington officials dispel rumors about coming development, roadway changes after citizens speak up at meeting
NEWINGTON – Elected officials dispelled rumors about coming development and roadway changes after concerned citizens came to them this week. Several people addressed the Newington Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, with flyers implying that unwanted projects would happen if they did not act soon. “The flyers...
Register Citizen
How a new master plan will reshape West Hartford Center
WEST HARTFORD — Officials say a new master plan will serve as a guide for the future reconstruction of the center of town. The town will use approximately $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to have consultant Stantec devise what will be known as the West Hartford Center Infrastructure Master Plan project.
Bristol Press
City honors Alloy Welding for 85 years, three generations in business
BRISTOL – City leaders congratulated Alloy Welding, a third generation business, on 85 years of operation in the city. Alloy Welding, located at 233 Riverside Ave., works with steel, stainless steel, aluminum, cast iron, copper, titanium and other metals. The company, which employs 15 people, offers custom services including metal fabrication, welding and water jet cutting.
Bristol Press
Ready to Start: Bristol Public Schools faculty looking forward to new academic season
BRISTOL – After a school year fraught in challenges, Bristol Public Schools faculty are walking into a new academic season with high hopes after hiking through the mountainous trials of 2021 and 2022. Faculty and administration met at Muzzy Field Wednesday morning as part of the district’s annual Convocation,...
Bristol Press
Countryside Manor accommodates residents
BRISTOL – Countryside Manor accommodates residents for recovery, rehabilitation and daily housing. They can house up to 90 short-term and long-term care residents. 85% of their residents call it their home, and nearly 20% of that population uses the center consistently for short-term recovery and rehabilitation after a hospital stay. The Center has a lounge, dining area, resident kitchen with up-to-date appliances and amenities, a gym, a gazebo, and a therapy dog named Daisy.
Register Citizen
Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded
HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
New Britain Herald
Return to class for Berlin Public Schools bittersweet as students, staff still mourning loss of student Chase Anderson
BERLIN – It was a busy first day for students and staff of Berlin Public Schools Thursday. The return was bittersweet for many who are mourning the loss of soon-to-be Berlin High School sophomore Chase Anderson. Anderson was tragically killed overnight last Saturday when his bicycle collided with a...
Bristol Press
Mayor's Back-to-School Pencil Hunt kicks off school season
BRISTOL – With six age groups of over 50 registered children each, Muzzy Field played host to the fifth annual Mayor’s Back-to-School Pencil Hunt as a celebration to get back into the school season and provide some needed supplies to area families. “It’s one of those things where...
Register Citizen
Official: CT political candidate tried using names of dead people to appear on ballot
An attempt by John Flynn of Norwalk, to petition his way onto the November ballot for U.S. Senate includes the names of dead people, as well as those who say they did not sign the documents, according to voter registration officials in the state. The use of those names is now under investigation by the Secretary of the State and will be the focus of an upcoming meeting of election regulators.
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Officials Confirm Controversial Mall Deal is Dead
After years of discussion, debate and doubt, local leaders in West Haven say The Haven project won’t happen. The $200 million luxury mall was planned for the city’s waterfront. “They’re not moving forward with the project and their intention is to demolish the rest of the buildings so...
Bristol Press
Joseph P. O'Neill
Joseph P. O’Neill, 71, of Bristol, widower of Polly (Wagner) O’Neill, died on Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Sheriden Woods Health Care. Joseph was born on Oct. 7, 1950 in Scranton, PA, and was the son of the late Joseph and Anne (Hennigan) O’Neill. He was raised...
iheart.com
Postal Service Hosts Hartford Job Fair to Fill Immediate Openings
Postal Service Hosts Hartford Job Fair to Fill Immediate Openings. USPS is Looking for Committed Individuals Throughout Connecticut. HARTFORD, CT—The Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings in Hartford and surrounding areas. At an upcoming job fair, people who love the outdoors and enjoy interacting with people can learn about delivery positions available with America’s favorite government agency.
Goodwin sells 3 buildings for $1.3M
EAST HARTFORD — Goodwin University recently sold three buildings for $1.3 million. The properties at 1137 and 1125 Main St., as well as 16 Orchard St., were sold to Bailey’s Real Estate LLP on July 31. The two-story property at 1137 Main St. sits on 1.1 acres and...
Conn. town members gather to discuss race, equity and inclusion
ENFIELD, Conn. — A tough but necessary conversation at Enfield High School Tuesday night, forcing people to ask themselves important questions. "What is our responsibility? What is all of our responsibility when something like this happens?" said Kamora Herrington, facilitator of a community conversation and founder of Kamora's Cultural Corner.
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
