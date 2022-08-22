ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Quarterback Suffered Gruesome Injury At Practice

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford suffered a brutal injury earlier this week. According to Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue, the veteran backup had a fingernail ripped off on his throwing hand during Wednesday's practice. As a result, he was inactive for today's session. Wolford is the No. 2 option behind...
Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York State
Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons […] The post Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Adam Schefter
Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
3 surprise roster cuts the Steelers could make before Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the start of their 2022 season. And as they finish up training camp and preseason play, there are going to be some unexpected players who are part of the Steelers roster cuts. That’s simply the nature of the business. For Pittsburgh, the 2022 season is all about finding out who […] The post 3 surprise roster cuts the Steelers could make before Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition

The Seattle Seahawks have a full-fledged quarterback battle going on – and it’s not exactly between the most captivating of QB candidates. But instead of the victor, head coach Pete Carroll is apparently willing to let the scrum extend once the regular season begins. With neither incumbent Geno Smith nor newcomer Drew Lock running away […] The post Pete Carroll’s shocking admission on Seahawks’ Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Julian Edelman ‘confirms’ Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in ‘Masked Singer’ – because the internet never lies

A few weeks ago, a seemingly innocuous conspiracy theory emerged on Reddit about Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady. In a surprisingly detailed post, the user claimed that Brady’s absence was due to an upcoming appearance on the Masked Singer. Immediately, the theory went viral, with everyone wanting to believe it was true. However, all […] The post Julian Edelman ‘confirms’ Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in ‘Masked Singer’ – because the internet never lies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cincinnati Bengals
Football
Sports
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
