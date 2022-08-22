ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Columbia man arrested, suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres Police Officer

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man suspected of shooting at a Forest Acres police officer has been arrested and charged, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. Officials say evidence pointed investigators to 19-year-old Ladre Smith, who is believed to have shot at a Forest Acres officer during a traffic stop back in July.
FOREST ACRES, SC
abcnews4.com

Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
XENIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Albans, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Albans, WV
City
Man, WV
abcnews4.com

Most dangerous state to be a driver? South Carolina makes top 10, data shows

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — New research reveals that South Carolina is the tenth most dangerous state to be a driver. The research by personal injury and consumer rights law firm Agruss Law Firm studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the highest percentage of driver deaths compared to state population.
TRAFFIC
abcnews4.com

Polygamy charter school ordered to remove entire school board

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — In a dramatic move, the Utah State Charter School Board ordered Vanguard Academy to replace all seven members of its school board. In addition, the USBE will appoint a temporary director to work with the current director. Vanguard is affiliated with the Kingston...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Duty Officer#St Albans Police

Comments / 0

Community Policy