Read full article on original website
Related
columbusunderground.com
Ohio Conservationists Cautiously Optimistic About Huge Wildlife Bill
Ohio has never been immune to the worldwide biodiversity crisis threatening creatures big and small with extinction. Statewide bat populations are being devastated by white-nose syndrome. Earlier this year, Ohio named the Eastern brook trout as a state endangered species. Even recognizable and beloved species like the monarch butterfly are at dire risk. Much of the crisis can be attributed to widespread habitat disruption, both historic and ongoing.
Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law
At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia and Ohio will see Jehovah’s Witnesses knocking on doors again
After a two-and-a-half-year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their door-to-door efforts soon, the ministry announced Thursday.
Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
Ohio needs 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state’s capital, announced by Intel earlier […]
Person in Ohio wins $1 million in Mega Millions lotto
While it may not have been the $135 million jackpot, winning $1 million is nothing to sneeze at.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections
Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
wtae.com
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike
PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, we all love to grab our loved ones from time to time and head over to a nice restaurant where other people can prepare the food while we simply enjoy the company of our friends and family members. If you live in Ohio and are looking for new places, here is a list of six great steakhouses in Ohio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery
It's not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio.
This Is Ohio's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
wvexplorer.com
Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia
MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
Teacher in Ohio thinks she’s meeting with a new student’s parents, met a news camera instead!
HANNIBAL, OH (WTRF) — As teachers pack in the last-minute prep, we needed to catch one more teacher by surprise before the fall semester started. So with the principal’s call for a hurried meeting regarding one of the incoming-students, our next Golden Apple Awards winner was sent through a whirlwind of emotion! We called River Elementary […]
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
WANE-TV
Over 1,000 guns found on Ohio property where officers fatally shot suspects
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WANE) – More than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition have been uncovered so far after two Knox County suspects were fatally shot Saturday, Ohio’s attorney general announced Monday. Officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office shot the suspects Saturday during a standoff...
Comments / 5