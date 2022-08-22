ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

columbusunderground.com

Ohio Conservationists Cautiously Optimistic About Huge Wildlife Bill

Ohio has never been immune to the worldwide biodiversity crisis threatening creatures big and small with extinction. Statewide bat populations are being devastated by white-nose syndrome. Earlier this year, Ohio named the Eastern brook trout as a state endangered species. Even recognizable and beloved species like the monarch butterfly are at dire risk. Much of the crisis can be attributed to widespread habitat disruption, both historic and ongoing.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law

At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties’ moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the locals the veto power over renewable energy generation sites — […] The post Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio’s largest school district goes on strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late Sunday, the Ohio Education Association said. […]
WTRF- 7News

Ohio needs 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state’s capital, announced by Intel earlier […]
WyoFile

A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections

Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
Detroit News

James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, we all love to grab our loved ones from time to time and head over to a nice restaurant where other people can prepare the food while we simply enjoy the company of our friends and family members. If you live in Ohio and are looking for new places, here is a list of six great steakhouses in Ohio.
wvexplorer.com

Monument raised to memory of well-known goat in West Virginia

MUDDELTY, W.Va. — Anonymous benefactors have raised a monument to a goat that once garnered national attention as it grazed the summit of Powell Mountain along the US-19 expressway. At some point in the last few days, a white silhouette of the goat was installed on the cliffs along...
Cleveland.com

Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
OHIO STATE

