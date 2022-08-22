Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Settles On Tag Team Name For Himself And R-Truth
After wrapping up a series of recent WWE shows in Canada, Kevin Owens appears to have found himself an unlikely travel buddy in the form of R-Truth. Last night, Owens posted a video on Twitter of himself and R-Truth driving in a car, in which the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that he had been given a ride by the Canadian-born wrestler. Along with the short video, Owens penned his thanks to the "unbelievable crowds" that he had performed in front of in Canada over the weekend and even heaped praise on Chad Gable, who he faced this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" in Toronto. One response from WWE host Matt Camp appeared to grab Owens' attention, however, as it came with a suggestion of a tag team name for the Owens and R-Truth pairing.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Spotted Celebrating Birthday Alongside Former WWE Champion
We officially have the first public sighting of Vince McMahon since his retirement from WWE. McMahon was seen by TMZ celebrating his 77th birthday in notable fashion: having dinner with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, in New York City. McMahon, Cena, Shariatzadeh, and an unidentified woman were spotted walking out of the Waverly Inn and into a sprinter van. McMahon reportedly had no interest in talking, as he tried to cover his face from any photography (although a picture was taken). The TMZ article made a point to note that Linda McMahon was not with him.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Beth Phoenix Comments On Possible Match With Former Women's Champion
Beth Phoenix's in-ring WWE career mainly lasted from 2006 until 2012, however, like her husband Edge, the Glamazon has returned to the ring. Despite not wrestling very often, Phoenix has wrestled 10 matches since 2018, with most of those being tag team matches alongside Natalya. Phoenix does not appear to be against the idea of returning to WWE to wrestle once again, this time against another former WWE Women's Champion in Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Johnny Gargano Reunites With Former Tag Team Partner Backstage At WWE Raw
Austin Theory wasn't the only one from Johnny Gargano's days on "NXT" to say hello after Gargano's dramatic return to WWE on Monday. Tommaso Ciampa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his former DIY teammate backstage at "WWE Raw." While they didn't share any TV time together, Ciampa and Gargano were both in Toronoto's Scotiabank Arena for "Raw," with Ciampa teaming with The Miz in a match against AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley, while Gargano returned to WWE programming — and to the main roster — after nine months away from the company.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Predicts That The Rock Will Be A Future US President
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's bid to become President of the United States of America was unsuccessful on the sitcom "Young Rock." However, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that his former Nation of Domination stablemate has what it takes to successfully run for office in the real world. "I'm...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoilers: Top WWE Star And Hall Of Famer Slated To Return On SmackDown
In the lead-up to next Saturday's Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales, WWE will be taping back-to-back episodes of "SmackDown" at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, August 26. According to Fightful Select, Xavier Woods and WWE Hall of Famer JBL are slated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Stars To Compete On Celebrity Family Feud
Rey Mysterio and The Miz are set to face each other this Sunday, August 28, but it won't be in a WWE ring. The WWE Superstars and their families will be on "Celebrity Family Feud," with host Steve Harvey, according to ABC 4. Team Mysterio consists of Rey, his wife Angie Gutierrez, their kids Dominik Mysterio, and Aalyah Gutierrez, and Daniel Mallory, who is a friend of the family. They are competing for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Teases He May Ruin CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match
Right now, all eyes are on tonight's Undisputed AEW World Championship encounter between reigning AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley taking place on "AEW Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. And while speculation has suggested that a certain Maxwell Jacob Friedman could make a shock return, another AEW star has shared that he may ultimately throw a spanner in the works.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Discusses Why He Never Had PPV Matches With Various Top WWE Stars
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts had a legendary career with an iconic finishing move in the DDT and moments fans still remember to this day. While Roberts was able to wrestle top wrestlers such as The Undertaker, Rick Rude, and Andre The Giant, there were multiple top stars that Roberts was never able to wrestle on a big stage.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Opens Up About Big Falling Out He Had With Triple H
Ric Flair and Triple H have a lot of history together, most notably alongside Randy Orton and Batista as part of the highly successful faction known as Evolution. Some iteration of the group lasted from late 2002 until 2005, but it all started with Triple H and Flair. "I don't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Recalls Advice The Undertaker Gave About How To Tank A Bad Gimmick
Over the years, there have been a wide spectrum of gimmicks in WWE, and while some are completely serious, others lean more towards comedy. Brodus Clay's Funkasaurus character was an example of the latter. Despite the fact that fans were expecting him to be the next classic monster heel in WWE, he was presented completely differently, dancing to the ring with Naomi and Cameron by his side — much to the dismay of one of WWE's most legendary figures.
wrestlinginc.com
Dave Bautista Changes His Look For Upcoming Film Role
The spice will flow once again. Former WWE Champion Dave "Batista" Bautista took to Instagram to announce that "If 'the spice must flow' then the beard must go," along with photos of his freshly shaven face, as well as a video of the shaving. Bautista is set to begin production on Denis Villenueve's "Dune: Part Two," the sequel to the 2021 Best Picture nominee. Bautista will reprise his role as Glossu "Beast" Rabban Harkonen, nephew of the villainous Baron Harkonen. Principal photography on the film began in Budapest, Hungary back in July.
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Addresses 'Internet Rumors' That He Is Unhappy Backstage At AEW
Despite a report from last week stating CM Punk has been so unhappy backstage at AEW some thought he may quit, CM Punk is making it clear he loves working for WWE's top competition. When asked by Sports Illustrated if he was happy working for AEW Punk said, "Yes, 100%." This response, of course, also comes in the wake of Punk calling out Adam Page on "AEW Dynamite" last week, a move that was reportedly not planned ahead of time and is rooted in real-life animosity.
wrestlinginc.com
Former AEW Star Takes Victory Lap Over Thunder Rosa Rumors
Ivelisse has fired shots at the AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa after recent reports of Rosa being difficult to work with. A fan took to Twitter to say that she "might have actually been right about someone for a change" in reference to the heat between her and Rosa. In response, Ivelisse took to her page to post the following response:
wrestlinginc.com
Victoria Says Top WWE Attitude Era Star Got Heat For Kicking Out Of Her Finish
There are devastating finishers in the world of professional wrestling like the Tombstone Piledriver, the One-Winged Angel, and the spear. But what about on the women's side of the spectrum? A few maneuvers stand out, including Victoria's Widow's Peak. Speaking with "Just Alyx," Victoria revealed the story of how her brutal finishing move first came into her possession.
wrestlinginc.com
Mojo Rawley Addresses Why The New WES Promotion Fell Apart
Despite a lot of hype, the heavily anticipated debut show for the Authors of Pains' Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) promotion was canceled following controversy over pay and talent being advertised, despite not being set to appear. Dean Muhtadi — formerly known as WWE's Mojo Rawley — was slated to be involved with WES, but felt that it was "just too big of a goal too quick."
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars
Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road. While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times." Jericho had wrestled Styles...
Comments / 0