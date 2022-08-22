ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

KSNT News

Atchison bridge closes permanently, deemed ‘beyond repair’

ATCHISON (KSNT) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.” According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. […]
ATCHISON, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Fall kick-off planned for Tuesday

LIBERTY — It's a 10-year anniversary and the entire Blue Jay Nation is invited. The annual Blue Jay Nation Fall Kick-Off is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30. The public is invited to join students and staff from clubs, activities and sports at Liberty High School from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as the school community celebrates the start of the 2022-23 school year.
LIBERTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center

The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

