Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Northland highway to close for emergency bridge repairs
Kansas City drivers are warned that northbound 169 Highway under Barry Road will close for emergency bridge repairs Aug. 27.
Atchison bridge closes permanently, deemed ‘beyond repair’
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.” According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. […]
Independence closes dangerous section of Winner Road
Independence closed Winner Road from East 9th Street South to South Arlington Street due to erosion and safety concerns.
kcur.org
Kansas City hospital leaders worry staffing, bed space issues will reach a critical point this fall
Hospital directors and health officers across the Kansas City metro addressed concerns with available bed space Tuesday, driven in part by low staffing numbers. It's already creating difficulty getting patients the services they need and could get worse if the level of need increases. Hospital officials across eastern Kansas and...
MoDOT: Northland bridge repairs needed after crash
Kansas City's U.S. 169 Highway is reduced to one lane under Barry Road after a vehicle hit and damaged a bridge support.
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
KMBC.com
Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
SMSD board approves one-time bonus payments for qualified employees
Qualified employees in the Shawnee Mission School District are in line for a one-time payment after the district’s school board approved the measure Monday night.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
Kansas City man accused of filing fake deed to steal house
Miles Thomas, of Kansas City, has been charged with fraud. He's accused of filing a fraudulent deed to steal a house in south KC.
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
mycouriertribune.com
Fall kick-off planned for Tuesday
LIBERTY — It's a 10-year anniversary and the entire Blue Jay Nation is invited. The annual Blue Jay Nation Fall Kick-Off is set for Tuesday, Aug. 30. The public is invited to join students and staff from clubs, activities and sports at Liberty High School from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as the school community celebrates the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Emerging airline trends could make KC attractive for new service
As KCI courts nonstop international service, airline industry trends and the opening of a new single-terminal airport next year may have the city poised to land more flights.
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
Kansas City breaks ground on Budd Park improvements
Kansas City crews plan to break ground on a sidewalk and improvement project at Budd Park Wednesday morning.
Handgun found in locker of student at Lakeview Middle School
A handgun was found inside a locker of a Lakeview Middle School student Friday morning.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
