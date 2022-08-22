ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

MLive

Live musical comedy set for weekend productions at Saginaw theater

SAGINAW, MI — Tickets remain available for two weekend performances of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” the Saginaw Choral Society-produced musical comedy at the Court Street Theater. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, at the theater, 1216 Court in...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Food, music, small business products to be featured at Saginaw downtown expo

SAGINAW, MI — More than 50 largely local businesses will sell products ranging from clothing to food downtown this week during the free-to-attend 2022 Small Business Expo. The Saginaw Economic Development Corporation will host the annual event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Morley Plaza, at the corner of North Washington and Genesee.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Yes, you can still ride Saginaw’s old waterslides. Here’s where.

SUNRISE BEACH, MO — Patrons calling Bear Bottom Resort to speak with owner Matt Sutcliffe should prepare for hospitality seasoned with some Ozark flavor. “Oh, let me transfer you over to him, sugar,” a staff member answered — her distinct Missouri accent curling each vowel — when a reporter from Michigan recently rang the front desk. “Thank you for callin’.”
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street

SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football scoreboard for 2022 season-openers

High schools around Michigan kicked off the 2022 football season Thursday, with some teams waiting until Friday to play their season-openers. Saginaw-area results for Thursday, with Friday’s schedule:. Thursday’s games. Heritage 53, Alpena 0. Romulus Summit 6, Saginaw United 0. Fenton 46, Midland Dow 7. Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent

HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
Community Policy