Live musical comedy set for weekend productions at Saginaw theater
SAGINAW, MI — Tickets remain available for two weekend performances of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” the Saginaw Choral Society-produced musical comedy at the Court Street Theater. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27, at the theater, 1216 Court in...
Food, music, small business products to be featured at Saginaw downtown expo
SAGINAW, MI — More than 50 largely local businesses will sell products ranging from clothing to food downtown this week during the free-to-attend 2022 Small Business Expo. The Saginaw Economic Development Corporation will host the annual event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Morley Plaza, at the corner of North Washington and Genesee.
Concerns about mysterious canine illness prompts Midland to cancel ‘Pooches at the Pool’ event
MIDLAND, MI - Midland’s canine residents won’t get a chance to enjoy the dog days of summer at a local pool thanks to concerns that are swirling around a mysterious illness. Midland’s Plymouth Pool was supposed to be the site of the annual “Pooches at the Pool” event...
It’s back: Tittabawassee River flowing through Sanford Dam once again
SANFORD, MI - Progress is being made after a spring rainstorm wreaked havoc back in 2020 and caused the catastrophic failure of dams in Midland County. Efforts to restore the failed Sanford Dam reached a new milestone as the water started to flow again. The Four Lakes Task Force announced...
Yes, you can still ride Saginaw’s old waterslides. Here’s where.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO — Patrons calling Bear Bottom Resort to speak with owner Matt Sutcliffe should prepare for hospitality seasoned with some Ozark flavor. “Oh, let me transfer you over to him, sugar,” a staff member answered — her distinct Missouri accent curling each vowel — when a reporter from Michigan recently rang the front desk. “Thank you for callin’.”
7 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories for bacteria
As the weekend approaches, there are seven Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
GoFundMe started for Bay County family who lost father, home in recent fire
BAY COUNTY, MI — Friends of a Bay County family who lost a father and husband and their home in a recent fire have started a GoFundMe campaign to help them rebuild. Zachary O. Klumpp, 41, died during a fire at his family’s house at 1650 Brown Road in Gibson Township the night of Monday, Aug. 22.
SVSU professor awarded $245K research grant for mental health improvements
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- A Saginaw Valley State University professor is working to positively impact mental health care for patients by studying how to help reduce wait times at mental health facilities. Danilo Sirias, SVSU professor of management with the Carmona College of Business, has been awarded a two-year, $245,000 grant...
Saginaw County woman wins $300,000 playing her favorite lottery game
LANSING, MI -- A Saginaw County woman waited nearly a year to cash in a winning Cashword ticket worth $300,000, but now that she has, she says it feels “amazing” to be holding a check for that much money. “Cashword is my favorite game and the only instant...
Pilot shortage blamed as American Airlines ends flights between Flint and Charlotte
FLINT, MI -- A pilot shortage that’s been blamed for widespread flight delays and cancellations this year is hitting close to home. American Airlines says it will end its flights between Flint Bishop Airport and Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 7 and said the reason for the decision is directly tied to “regional pilot staffing challenges.”
Woman testifies to seeing uncle shot dead in front of her on Saginaw street
SAGINAW, MI — Testifying from the witness stand, a Saginaw woman recalled seeing her uncle, whom she referred to as her “protector,” fatally shot down on a West Side street. To the attorney defending the alleged shooter, though, the situation was an avoidable one provoked by the woman, one in which his client only acted to defend others.
Saginaw-area football scoreboard for 2022 season-openers
High schools around Michigan kicked off the 2022 football season Thursday, with some teams waiting until Friday to play their season-openers. Saginaw-area results for Thursday, with Friday’s schedule:. Thursday’s games. Heritage 53, Alpena 0. Romulus Summit 6, Saginaw United 0. Fenton 46, Midland Dow 7. Frankenmuth 27, Goodrich...
Saginaw man who lit fireworks in car after the bar, injuring friends takes plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — Way back in the pre-COVID days of summer 2019, a vehicle drove away from a Hemlock bar with fireworks tossed from it into the darkness. The ill-advised, mobile pyrotechnics backfired when one of the mortars detonated inside the vehicle, injuring those inside. Now, the 31-year-old Saginaw...
Michigan farmer sues auto supplier after PFAS taints cattle herd
BRIGHTON, MI — Jason Grostic is feeding cattle that he can’t sell. He’s growing grain that nobody will buy. In his words, the farm is “slowly but surely going bankrupt.”. Life was turned upside down for Grostic and his family in January when the state of...
See 55 photos as Freeland hosts Clare in high school football opener
Freeland, MI -- Freeland High School hosted their first football game of the season against Clare High School on Thursday, Aug. 25. Freeland won with a final score of 42-3. The game was Clare Head Coach Steven Spranger’s first leading the team. MLive was there to document the action,...
Man with 2 loaded guns drove to Bay County house he threatened to shoot, sheriff says
MONITOR TWP, MI — A Saginaw man is in custody after allegedly threatening to shoot up a Monitor Township home containing his wife, then returning to the house with a couple of loaded pistols. At 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a...
Subscribers! Download your free photos from Ortonville Brandon win over Bay City Central
BAY CITY, MI - The fans voted and our photographer was on hand to shoot all the action in Bay City Central’s opening week game against Ortonville Brandon. And now, subscribers can get high-resolution downloads of their favorite photos from the game for free. Just scroll through the above...
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent
HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
Soldier accused of accidentally shooting self, pregnant wife in Saginaw County no longer on tether
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of accidentally shooting himself in the hand — for the second time — and his pregnant wife in her abdomen, a U.S. Army soldier is no longer to be monitored on a tether. Cameron H. Zuzula, 30, on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug....
