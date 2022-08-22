Read full article on original website
Shellfish growing waters closed due to heavy rains
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Due to extremely heavy rains in our area, the oyster beds have been closed by the Alabama Dept. of Public Health. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has closed shellfish growing waters in Mobile County. Areas II and VII are closed. This includes Portersville Bay and Grand Bay.
Flash flooding likely in Baldwin County
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Baldwin County is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7:00pm this evening. We've already had over an inch of rain in Orange Beach this morning and we're hearing reports of water over the roads in Foley and Elberta. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain for the rest of today and Friday.
Foley Fire buys two boats to help in flood water rescues
Foley, Ala –(OBA) – Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby’s department recently got a flood water boat for each station to use on flooded streets during and after storms. Darby said he saw the need for the boats after two recent rain events. “We still want to continue...
Flood Warning extended until 10pm
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has extended the flood warnings for south Alabama until 10:00pm this evening... * Flood Warning for... Southwestern Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama... Southeastern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama... * Until 1000 PM CDT Thursday. * At 215 PM...
Man dies in Airport Boulevard Service Road crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 62-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the Airport Boulevard Service Road. The Mobile Police Department said officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to the traffic accident on Airport Boulevard Service Road between Montlimar Drive and Downtowner Drive. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the first vehicle was traveling west on Airport Boulevard when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck the driver of the second vehicle, police said.
4 MCPSS schools dismissing early due to weather, flooding
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public Schools System confirmed four schools will be dismissing early due to weather, citing flooding as the main concern, according to MCPSS. Both Booth Elementary and Bryant High School are experiencing power outages and area flooding. Grand Bay Middle and Alba Middle School are both dismissing early […]
Baldwin County EMA alerts residents to potential flooding
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency on Monday published a warning to residents that flooding could be a possible problem this week because of expected heavy rainfall. The agency posted the following to social media:. “Rainfall will continue across Baldwin County through the week. Showers...
Labor Day weekend festivities announced for OWA Parks & Resort
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Labor Day Weekend is here, and OWA has a full lineup of events to celebrate the holiday. Start your weekend with the return of the OWA Labor Day Car Show, featuring more than 100 classic cars spread throughout the streets of Downtown OWA. Plan to spend your whole day with an entire weekend of kid’s activities, live music and an epic firework show to close out the evening.
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
Oldest Carnival living monarch in Mobile turns 100
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One member of Mobile Mardi Gras royalty had a big reason to celebrate over the weekend. Louise Vass McClelland McClure, the oldest Carnival living monarch, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 21. McClure was the Juvenile Queen of 1927. According to the administration at the Mobile Carnival Museum, McClure is […]
Safe Harbor Sportsman continues recovery from Sally
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Safe Harbor Sportsman announced the expansion and rebuild of the marina in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. “We are thrilled to introduce the newest state-of-the-art floating concrete and timber dock system, complete with upgraded amenities, to the Alabama Gulf Coast,” Bryan Walden, general manager of Safe Harbor Sportsman, said. “It has been a long journey back from the devastation caused in September 2020, but we have done it and are excited to offer a world-class facility and boating experience to our incredible and resilient members, partners and the Gulf Coast community.”
Wrong-way Hwy 63 crash kills two south of George County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 63 Monday night. It happened just south of the George-Jackson county line around 9:30 p.m. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Jason Clark, 25, of Pascagoula, was traveling south when it collided with a 2012 […]
New traffic lights being installed at Escambia County intersection
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The traffic signal at the intersection of Olive Road and Davis Highway in Escambia County is getting redone. Escambia County transportation started working on the signal at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. County transportation says the work is necessary since the traffic light frequently starts flashing during bad...
Man shot in car along St. Stephens Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot Thursday, Aug. 25 while driving along St. Stephens Road. Police were called to the hospital after the man “arrived by personal vehicle,” according to Mobile Police. Investigators […]
Cities combatting labor shortage by contracting for inmate labor
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Everybody’s hiring and everybody’s looking for help so two coastal Alabama cities are turning to inmate labor to fill in gaps where workers are lacking. “We’re picking them up through the Alabama Department of Corrections program with their work release...
Florida Primary Elections 2022: Pensacola and Escambia County
Live election results for Pensacola mayor, city council races, Escambia County School Board and other Escambia County contests. Live election results for Pensacola mayor, city council races, Escambia County School Board and other Escambia County contests.
Orange Beach, The Wharf to talk about partnership on 86 acres
Court won't allow city to act on blighted, failed Bama Bayou project. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – While saying it’s an “absurdity” that the first thing visitors to Orange Beach see is the stalled and decaying Bama Bayou project, Mayor Tony Kennon also announced the city may partner with The Wharf on another project near the site.
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue respond to fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant in Pensacola, Monday night. At 11:59 p.m., units E6, SQ3, E1, E4, E7, TWR7, L12, BC2, BC3, E17, E2, E11, C2 and PS1 responded to the fire. Upon arrival, E6 confirmed a working fire coming from the […]
Loxley Police search for missing man
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm they’re searching for a missing man believed to have been last seen in the area Saturday. Josh Barber’s dad, Jamie, tells WKRG News 5 his son was scheduled to interview for a job on Monday, but he never made the interview. A missing person’s report was filed early […]
Victim beat with gun, robbed in Bienville Square: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two people who “demanded money” and hit a victim with a gun at Bienville Square Tuesday, according to a release from the MPD. According to the release, two “unknown males” approached the victim demanding money at around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. […]
