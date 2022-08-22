Read full article on original website
🎙 Art, music and fun to fill downtown Hays Friday
This Friday, area residents will once again converge in downtown Hays for the 37th annual Hays Arts Council Fall Art Walk. Among the many businesses and organizations participating, the event will feature painted works, sculpture, photography music and food — with core hours scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Natoma Labor Day celebration, car show will be Sept. 5
NATOMA — The Natoma Labor Day Celebration car, truck, tractor and motorcycle show will be on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon with awards at 1 p.m. and parade at 2 p.m. The event will take place on Elm street, south of the one-way street in Natoma.
Hays Post's NWester feature begins Sunday
Northwest Kansas is a special place filled with fascinating people — each with their own story to tell. Beginning Sunday, the Nwester will cast light on those stories, sharing the tales of northwest Kansas. From youth activities to sports, business to community events, the topics will run the gamut...
Hays' Fade Factory specializes in creative razor haircuts
Leo Vasquez Jr. and a group of three others have opened a hip new hair studio called the Fade Factory off of East Eighth Street. Vasquez, 30, a barber since 2017, decided to go out on his own after working for Park Avenue Salon. Vasquez is the only barber in the shop. The other three are cosmetologists — Kelsi Nuss, Josh Heredia and Manny Peralta.
Girl Scout sign-up set for today in Hays
Girls in kindergarten through high school are encouraged to come from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to the Hays Girl Scout office, 2707 Vine St., Suite 8, to sign up for Girl Scouts for the coming school year. The office is in the Northridge Plaza behind Cerv's. Girls can get signed...
NWS: Weekend could bring welcome moisture to NW Kan.
The weekend could bring with it welcome precipitation, the National Weather Service is predicting. There is a 50 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, which will bring cooler weather with a high in the mid-80s. On Sunday, the mercury will jump back into the mid- to upper-90s, with...
USD 489 starts school short of essential support staff
As of the start of school last week, Hays USD 489 had about 30 open positions. All of the district's teacher positions have been filled, but the district is still struggling to fill classified jobs, such as bus drivers, cooks, teachers aides and special education cooperative paraprofessionals. "So many of...
Barton CC: More males finding alternatives to attending college
GREAT BEND — Colleges and universities across the country are witnessing a decline in enrollment numbers. At Barton Community College the total enrollment, across all the college’s sites and platforms, was 16,049 in 2016. In 2021, enrollment was 11,402, a decrease of 29%. A large percentage of the...
NWS forecast increases the chance of weekend rainfall in Hays area
The National Weather Service in Dodge City has increased the likelihood that the Hays area will receive some much-needed rainfall Saturday. There is now up to a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms beginning Saturday, with a slight chance of additional rain each day through Thursday. Hays is nearly...
Kansas man hospitalized after semi rolls off embankment
SCOTT COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Wednesday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Mack semi driven by Jeremy S. Weaver, 47, Ness City, was as southbound on Kansas 95 Highway two miles west of U.S. 83. The driver...
KDHE: 54 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Aug. 13 to 19. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state remains in the high- or substantial-incidence classification (see map below). In northwest Kansas,...
