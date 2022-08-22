The School District of Janesville has just about completed their referendum-funded security upgrades to school buildings. Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper says all district buildings now have a three step process for visitors to gain access that starts with secretaries monitoring a camera before allowing entrance. Visitors are then moved to a holding area where they sign in and state their business before they can ultimately be let into the building at large.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO