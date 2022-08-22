Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
wclo.com
Janesville seeking volunteers for kids’ triathlon
The Janesville Parks and Rec department is holding their annual kids triathlon Saturday morning. Recreation Director Shelly Slapak says the race at the Rockport park are is a great opportunity for not only those in Janesville, but people from all around Wisconsin to enjoy the parks that Janesville has to offer.
wclo.com
Downtown duck dump is Saturday in Janesville
Downtown Janesville Inc brings it’s popular duck dump back for a second year. Treasurer Britton Langfoss says starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday 1,000 rubber ducks will race from the Milwaukee Street bridge to the Town Square pier. Langfoss says ducks can be purchased at the Janesville Area Convention and...
School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
wclo.com
Orfordville getting assistance in clearing area of walking path
The Lions Club and the Village of Orfordville will be getting some much needed assistance Saturday morning in clearing an area for a future walking path. Club President Kerrie Schmidt says there are a lot of trees and debris that need to be removed and that Team Rubicon is helping finish up what has been a multi-year project.
wclo.com
Janesville schools nearly wrap up security upgrades
The School District of Janesville has just about completed their referendum-funded security upgrades to school buildings. Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper says all district buildings now have a three step process for visitors to gain access that starts with secretaries monitoring a camera before allowing entrance. Visitors are then moved to a holding area where they sign in and state their business before they can ultimately be let into the building at large.
wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
Emergency drug overdose kits installed in Beloit, Janesville
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — New drug overdose kits have been installed in areas around Beloit and Janesville containing Narcan, the drug that can reverse the effects of opioids like heroin. The Beloit box was installed at the Blackhawk Credit Union, at 500 Public Avenue. “Families Fighting Addiction” said they installed 4 kits in Beloit and […]
wclo.com
Rock County Legacies exhibit opens August 31st
The Rock County Legacies exhibit opens next Wednesday at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville. Assistant Director Cara Kinzelman says the exhibit will be free to check out during the kick-off event August 31st from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society campus. The grand opening...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September
The Madison Police Department says it will continue its heightened focus on traffic enforcement into September as it tries to reduce dangerous driving in the city.
nbc15.com
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Woman with multiple felony and bail-jumping charges arrested in Dodge County, WI | By Dodge County Sheriff
August 25, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – At 6:56 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin. As the sergeant was conducting his...
wclo.com
Beloit man convicted of killing Janesville teen in South Beloit
A 30-year-old Beloit man is found guilty of first-degree murder by a Winnebago County Illinois jury. Devonte L Hyler was convicted August 18th of shooting 18-year-old Jwan Lamon of Janesville multiple times in April of 2020 while inside a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit.
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
dailydodge.com
Dodge County Authorities Searching For Woman Connected To Traffic Incident
(Waupun) The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at last word was looking for a woman connected to a traffic incident from Tuesday night. No details were given about the incident, but authorities say the woman fled and hid in a cornfield. Wednesday afternoon, the woman was said to be walking...
wclo.com
Shooting suspect’s preliminary hearing delayed due to lack of attorney
The 41-year-old Beloit man who’s accused of shooting at a woman who tried to break up a disturbance earlier this month in Janesville makes an appearance in Rock County Court. Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer rescheduled 41-year-old Nathan Williams of Beloit’s preliminary hearing Friday morning after informing the court that...
nbc15.com
Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
wclo.com
Electric Bird scooters are popular in Janesville
Citizens and visitors to downtown Janesville appear to be embracing the 75 electric Bird scooters that arrived nine days ago. Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis says 489 people have taken a total of 1,614 rides. Davis says riders have traveled more than 3,400 miles during 591 hours of ride time.
whitewaterbanner.com
People Killed by Police in WI Lower Than National Rate, But Walworth County is an Outlier (Revised)
Revision. 8/26 @ 1:10 p.m. The organization that was the primary source for this article was previously referred to as The Badger Report. That has been corrected to The Badger Project. The Banner regrets this error. According to an analysis by The Badger Project, which uses the tagline “Nonpartisan, nonprofit,...
