Milton, WI

wclo.com

Janesville seeking volunteers for kids’ triathlon

The Janesville Parks and Rec department is holding their annual kids triathlon Saturday morning. Recreation Director Shelly Slapak says the race at the Rockport park are is a great opportunity for not only those in Janesville, but people from all around Wisconsin to enjoy the parks that Janesville has to offer.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Downtown duck dump is Saturday in Janesville

Downtown Janesville Inc brings it’s popular duck dump back for a second year. Treasurer Britton Langfoss says starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday 1,000 rubber ducks will race from the Milwaukee Street bridge to the Town Square pier. Langfoss says ducks can be purchased at the Janesville Area Convention and...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Orfordville getting assistance in clearing area of walking path

The Lions Club and the Village of Orfordville will be getting some much needed assistance Saturday morning in clearing an area for a future walking path. Club President Kerrie Schmidt says there are a lot of trees and debris that need to be removed and that Team Rubicon is helping finish up what has been a multi-year project.
ORFORDVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Janesville schools nearly wrap up security upgrades

The School District of Janesville has just about completed their referendum-funded security upgrades to school buildings. Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper says all district buildings now have a three step process for visitors to gain access that starts with secretaries monitoring a camera before allowing entrance. Visitors are then moved to a holding area where they sign in and state their business before they can ultimately be let into the building at large.
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Rock County Legacies exhibit opens August 31st

The Rock County Legacies exhibit opens next Wednesday at the Rock County Historical Society in Janesville. Assistant Director Cara Kinzelman says the exhibit will be free to check out during the kick-off event August 31st from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at the Rock County Historical Society campus. The grand opening...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
MADISON, WI
News Break
Politics
wclo.com

Beloit man convicted of killing Janesville teen in South Beloit

A 30-year-old Beloit man is found guilty of first-degree murder by a Winnebago County Illinois jury. Devonte L Hyler was convicted August 18th of shooting 18-year-old Jwan Lamon of Janesville multiple times in April of 2020 while inside a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Shooting suspect’s preliminary hearing delayed due to lack of attorney

The 41-year-old Beloit man who’s accused of shooting at a woman who tried to break up a disturbance earlier this month in Janesville makes an appearance in Rock County Court. Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer rescheduled 41-year-old Nathan Williams of Beloit’s preliminary hearing Friday morning after informing the court that...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville teacher donates hair in honor of colleague

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A teacher in Janesville wanted to do something special for his colleague after she announced she was battling breast cancer. John Ramsdell, an 8th grade teacher at Marshall Middle School, grew out his hair until it was long enough to donate. He decided to grow his hair after fellow teacher, Renae Easton, announced she was battling breast cancer.
wclo.com

Electric Bird scooters are popular in Janesville

Citizens and visitors to downtown Janesville appear to be embracing the 75 electric Bird scooters that arrived nine days ago. Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis says 489 people have taken a total of 1,614 rides. Davis says riders have traveled more than 3,400 miles during 591 hours of ride time.
JANESVILLE, WI

