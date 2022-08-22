Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
wclo.com
Downtown duck dump is Saturday in Janesville
Downtown Janesville Inc brings it’s popular duck dump back for a second year. Treasurer Britton Langfoss says starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday 1,000 rubber ducks will race from the Milwaukee Street bridge to the Town Square pier. Langfoss says ducks can be purchased at the Janesville Area Convention and...
wuwm.com
Concerned residents hope to form advisory group to track Superfund project at Wisconsin’s largest landfill
Orchard Ridge is just a half hour drive northwest of Milwaukee. The 725 acre complex accepts waste from neighboring Menomonee Falls as well as communities throughout Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, and Ozaukee counties. 58 acres of Orchard Ridge is deemed a “Superfund” site. It’s a term used by the U.S. Environmental...
wclo.com
Orfordville getting assistance in clearing area of walking path
The Lions Club and the Village of Orfordville will be getting some much needed assistance Saturday morning in clearing an area for a future walking path. Club President Kerrie Schmidt says there are a lot of trees and debris that need to be removed and that Team Rubicon is helping finish up what has been a multi-year project.
wclo.com
Beloit man convicted of killing Janesville teen in South Beloit
A 30-year-old Beloit man is found guilty of first-degree murder by a Winnebago County Illinois jury. Devonte L Hyler was convicted August 18th of shooting 18-year-old Jwan Lamon of Janesville multiple times in April of 2020 while inside a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit.
wclo.com
Electric Bird scooters are popular in Janesville
Citizens and visitors to downtown Janesville appear to be embracing the 75 electric Bird scooters that arrived nine days ago. Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis says 489 people have taken a total of 1,614 rides. Davis says riders have traveled more than 3,400 miles during 591 hours of ride time.
x1071.com
US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
wclo.com
Janesville seeking volunteers for kids’ triathlon
The Janesville Parks and Rec department is holding their annual kids triathlon Saturday morning. Recreation Director Shelly Slapak says the race at the Rockport park are is a great opportunity for not only those in Janesville, but people from all around Wisconsin to enjoy the parks that Janesville has to offer.
WISN
Village strikes $1 million deal with holdout homeowners at Foxconn site
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — After years of holding out, the final homeowners at the Foxconn site in Mount Pleasant have agreed to a settlement with the village and will be moving within months. In 2017, Jim and Kim Mahoney moved in, after building what they call their "dream house,"...
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September
The Madison Police Department says it will continue its heightened focus on traffic enforcement into September as it tries to reduce dangerous driving in the city.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
Evansville breaks ground on new aquatic center, park redevelopment
EVANSVILLE, Wis. — Evansville city leaders and contractors gathered Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony that marked the start of a project to improve and redesign a park and aquatic center on the city’s west side. Included in the West Side Park project are plans to replace the city’s...
whitewaterbanner.com
People Killed by Police in WI Lower Than National Rate, But Walworth County is an Outlier (Revised)
Revision. 8/26 @ 1:10 p.m. The organization that was the primary source for this article was previously referred to as The Badger Report. That has been corrected to The Badger Project. The Banner regrets this error. According to an analysis by The Badger Project, which uses the tagline “Nonpartisan, nonprofit,...
nbc15.com
Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Vehicle Accident in Winnebago County
It happened this morning near Forest Hills and Colby. Reports of a multiple vehicle accident. Injuries were being reported. A small child was reported to be injured. Avoid the area for a bit. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your...
wclo.com
Shooting suspect’s preliminary hearing delayed due to lack of attorney
The 41-year-old Beloit man who’s accused of shooting at a woman who tried to break up a disturbance earlier this month in Janesville makes an appearance in Rock County Court. Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer rescheduled 41-year-old Nathan Williams of Beloit’s preliminary hearing Friday morning after informing the court that...
Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
wgnradio.com
Best of the Midwest: Visit the Walworth County Fair!
Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head a couple of hours north as John chats with Melody Judge, Marketing Director, and Larry Gaffey, General Manager, Walworth County Fairgrounds, about the upcoming Walworth County Fair! Melody and Larry talk about the unique foods you can find at the fair, their famous pickle contest, the live entertainment this year, how you can see the largest demolition derby in Wisconsin, the new combine rides, how much it costs to attend the fair, and why it’s best to visit the fair over a couple of days. Remember, Bee Happy!
WATCH: Video shows stolen truck crash into drivers on Madison’s east side; police searching for suspect
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a pickup truck in Sun Prairie before leading officers on a chase into Madison Thursday night. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Two victims reported a suspect with a long gun stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the area.
wclo.com
Janesville shooting suspect bound over for trial
A 19-year-old former Illinois man who’s accused of shooting another 19-year-old at Bond Park in Janesville in June is bound over for trial. Dereese R. Fields of Muscatine, Iowa is charged in Rock County Court with first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
