Janesville, WI

wclo.com

Downtown duck dump is Saturday in Janesville

Downtown Janesville Inc brings it’s popular duck dump back for a second year. Treasurer Britton Langfoss says starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday 1,000 rubber ducks will race from the Milwaukee Street bridge to the Town Square pier. Langfoss says ducks can be purchased at the Janesville Area Convention and...
JANESVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Orfordville getting assistance in clearing area of walking path

The Lions Club and the Village of Orfordville will be getting some much needed assistance Saturday morning in clearing an area for a future walking path. Club President Kerrie Schmidt says there are a lot of trees and debris that need to be removed and that Team Rubicon is helping finish up what has been a multi-year project.
ORFORDVILLE, WI
wclo.com

Beloit man convicted of killing Janesville teen in South Beloit

A 30-year-old Beloit man is found guilty of first-degree murder by a Winnebago County Illinois jury. Devonte L Hyler was convicted August 18th of shooting 18-year-old Jwan Lamon of Janesville multiple times in April of 2020 while inside a vehicle that was being driven on Fischer Road in South Beloit.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
wclo.com

Electric Bird scooters are popular in Janesville

Citizens and visitors to downtown Janesville appear to be embracing the 75 electric Bird scooters that arrived nine days ago. Assistant to the City Manager Erin Davis says 489 people have taken a total of 1,614 rides. Davis says riders have traveled more than 3,400 miles during 591 hours of ride time.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

US 12 blocked in both directions north of Fort Atkinson

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — US 12 is blocked in both directions near County Highway C north of Fort Atkinson due to a crash. The crash was reported at around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. Jefferson County dispatchers said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials could not confirm if anyone...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville seeking volunteers for kids’ triathlon

The Janesville Parks and Rec department is holding their annual kids triathlon Saturday morning. Recreation Director Shelly Slapak says the race at the Rockport park are is a great opportunity for not only those in Janesville, but people from all around Wisconsin to enjoy the parks that Janesville has to offer.
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Truck stolen in Sun Prairie crashes 3 times in Madison

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A truck that was stolen by an armed man in Sun Prairie has been recovered – but not before it was involved in three separate crashes during a Madison police chase. The Sun Prairie Police Department is still trying to track down the man who stole the truck and described its investigation as very active.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Shooting suspect’s preliminary hearing delayed due to lack of attorney

The 41-year-old Beloit man who’s accused of shooting at a woman who tried to break up a disturbance earlier this month in Janesville makes an appearance in Rock County Court. Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer rescheduled 41-year-old Nathan Williams of Beloit’s preliminary hearing Friday morning after informing the court that...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County crash, entrapment on Highway 59; 1 taken to hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday night. Aug. 24 following a crash in Jefferson County. Crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 59 near County Rd Z around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, crews determined complex extrication would be required to remove patient. Kettle...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit the Walworth County Fair!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, we head a couple of hours north as John chats with Melody Judge, Marketing Director, and Larry Gaffey, General Manager, Walworth County Fairgrounds, about the upcoming Walworth County Fair! Melody and Larry talk about the unique foods you can find at the fair, their famous pickle contest, the live entertainment this year, how you can see the largest demolition derby in Wisconsin, the new combine rides, how much it costs to attend the fair, and why it’s best to visit the fair over a couple of days. Remember, Bee Happy!
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Video shows stolen truck crash into drivers on Madison’s east side; police searching for suspect

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a pickup truck in Sun Prairie before leading officers on a chase into Madison Thursday night. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Two victims reported a suspect with a long gun stole a black Dodge Ram pickup truck and fled the area.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville shooting suspect bound over for trial

A 19-year-old former Illinois man who’s accused of shooting another 19-year-old at Bond Park in Janesville in June is bound over for trial. Dereese R. Fields of Muscatine, Iowa is charged in Rock County Court with first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
JANESVILLE, WI

