Health

MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
MSNBC

FBI reportedly examines yet another Mar-a-Lago security breakdown

Part of what makes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal so serious is the fact that the former president allegedly took highly sensitive national security secrets and didn’t want to give them back. But another part of the controversy is where, exactly, the Republican kept the classified materials he wasn’t supposed to have.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump reportedly oversaw collection of classified Mar-a-Lago docs

In the wake of the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Republican allies have come up with a wide variety of defenses, none of which have proven effective. But among the most frequently referenced talking points is that the former president may not have been personally responsible for bringing highly classified materials to his glorified country club.
POTUS
MSNBC

The problem(s) with Trump’s reaction to the redacted affidavit

Two weeks ago, Donald Trump ostensibly got what he wanted: The Justice Department released the search warrant in the Mar-a-Lago case. Of course, the disclosure didn’t do the former president any favors, and the revelations only intensified the larger scandal. Today, Trump again got what he wanted, at least...
POTUS
MSNBC

Even by GOP standards, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal is a ‘problem’

In the immediate aftermath of the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Republicans responded reflexively — defending Donald Trump and condemning federal law enforcement — but there was an inconvenient problem hanging overhead: The GOP, in a rather literal sense, had no idea what it was talking about.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's Mar-a-Lago scandal is merging with his Jan. 6 scandal

As far as we know, investigations into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified documents and his actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, exist as two separate probes. But it’s hard to believe things will stay that way. In my view, it seems Trump’s possession of...
POTUS
MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the release of a redacted version of the affidavit that convinced a federal judge to sign off on a search warrant of Donald Trump’s Florida home is going to make tomorrow the worst day of Trump’s life, so far.Aug. 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Mehmet Oz's senate campaign has become a waterfall of unforced errors

Mehmet Oz’s Donald Trump-backed bid to become a senator for Pennsylvania has become a waterfall of unforced errors. His campaign recently issued this remarkable statement to Insider about his Democratic opponent: "If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

Friday’s Mini-Report, 8.26.22

Today’s edition of quick hits. * Some encouraging inflation data: “Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, raising hopes that a surge in prices increases may have peaked.”. * On the other hand: “The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy ‘for some time’ before inflation is...
BUSINESS

