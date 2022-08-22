Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots yesterday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion
Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
studyfinds.org
Psychedelic revolution? Over 5.5 million Americans now use hallucinogens, study reveals
NEW YORK — Does the United States have a growing drug problem? Researchers from Columbia University suggest that more American adults than ever are experimenting with hallucinogens. Their study finds hallucinogen use has increased noticeably since 2015 among Americans over the age of 26. Conversely, adolescents between 12 and...
MSNBC
FBI reportedly examines yet another Mar-a-Lago security breakdown
Part of what makes Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal so serious is the fact that the former president allegedly took highly sensitive national security secrets and didn’t want to give them back. But another part of the controversy is where, exactly, the Republican kept the classified materials he wasn’t supposed to have.
MSNBC
Oz campaign goes 'dark' as candidate struggles to deal with trolling
The “Dr. Oz” brand was already tarnished before Mehmet Oz launched his Senate campaign in Pennsylvania last November. Years of criticism for spouting dubious medical advice on TV will do that. But just months out from the midterm elections, we are witnessing the complete breakdown of Oz. The...
MSNBC
Trump reportedly oversaw collection of classified Mar-a-Lago docs
In the wake of the FBI’s search at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Republican allies have come up with a wide variety of defenses, none of which have proven effective. But among the most frequently referenced talking points is that the former president may not have been personally responsible for bringing highly classified materials to his glorified country club.
MSNBC
The problem(s) with Trump’s reaction to the redacted affidavit
Two weeks ago, Donald Trump ostensibly got what he wanted: The Justice Department released the search warrant in the Mar-a-Lago case. Of course, the disclosure didn’t do the former president any favors, and the revelations only intensified the larger scandal. Today, Trump again got what he wanted, at least...
MSNBC
Even by GOP standards, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal is a ‘problem’
In the immediate aftermath of the FBI executing a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Republicans responded reflexively — defending Donald Trump and condemning federal law enforcement — but there was an inconvenient problem hanging overhead: The GOP, in a rather literal sense, had no idea what it was talking about.
MSNBC
Trump's Mar-a-Lago scandal is merging with his Jan. 6 scandal
As far as we know, investigations into former President Donald Trump's possession of classified documents and his actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, exist as two separate probes. But it’s hard to believe things will stay that way. In my view, it seems Trump’s possession of...
MSNBC
Trump classified doc trove ‘more likely’ to mean prosecution McQuade says
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and a panel of legal experts, Barbara McQuade, Jill Wine-Banks and Mark Zaid, discuss the possibility of Donald Trump facing criminal charges for the trove of classified documents illegally stored at Mar-a-Lago.Aug. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the release of a redacted version of the affidavit that convinced a federal judge to sign off on a search warrant of Donald Trump’s Florida home is going to make tomorrow the worst day of Trump’s life, so far.Aug. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
Marco Rubio begs for money while Rick Scott vacations in Italy
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., pleaded for campaign donations on Tuesday, amid reports of fundraising trouble in the GOP. During a Fox News interview ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections in Florida, Rubio begged supporters to send him money, claiming the Democratic front-runner, Rep. Val Demings, is getting money from “far-left Marxists” who contribute "50 bucks a month or whatever" to her campaign.
MSNBC
Mehmet Oz's senate campaign has become a waterfall of unforced errors
Mehmet Oz’s Donald Trump-backed bid to become a senator for Pennsylvania has become a waterfall of unforced errors. His campaign recently issued this remarkable statement to Insider about his Democratic opponent: "If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn't have had a major stroke and wouldn't be in the position of having to lie about it constantly."
MSNBC
Rep. Pressley, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo share clashing views on Biden student debt relief plan
President Biden has unveiled a student debt relief plan that Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls, “an unprecedented step to alleviate the burden that people are feeling to the tune of a two-trillion-dollar crisis.” MSNBC analyst Carlos Curbelo also joins The ReidOut with his counterpoint view on student loan debt forgiveness.Aug. 25, 2022.
MSNBC
Friday’s Mini-Report, 8.26.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * Some encouraging inflation data: “Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, raising hopes that a surge in prices increases may have peaked.”. * On the other hand: “The U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy ‘for some time’ before inflation is...
MSNBC
Why an accompanying memo may be more significant than the Mar-a-Lago affidavit itself
Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg weighs in on what stood out to him from today’s release of a redacted affidavit used to justify the Aug. 8 search at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.Aug. 26, 2022.
MSNBC
'Bring it on!': Warren unbowed by GOP attacks on widely popular student loan debt relief
Senator Elizabeth Warren talks about pervasive burden of student loan debt in American life the widespread popularity of Democrats' student loan relief package, and highlights that Republicans may criticize the plan but don't actually have any plan of their own to deliver relief to striving but struggling Americans.Aug. 25, 2022.
