Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
FREEPORT, IL
WQAD

Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ROCK FALLS, IL
WIFR

Freeport man shot early Friday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Freeport man is recovering after a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Freeport police responded to a call near West Pleasant Street and South Galena Avenue for a person hit by gunfire. Officers said an unknown person walked into the home and began shooting at...
FREEPORT, IL
Rockford, IL
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Winnebago, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police announce arrest of DeKalb murder suspect

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police have announced the arrest of Michael Howard, 25, for the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old teen on Ridge Drive on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Ridge Drive and found the victim in a parking lot, who had been shot in the head. […]
DEKALB, IL
WIFR

One person hit by car on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue as one person was hit by a car. Police tweeted out just before 8:50 p.m. Friday regarding the incident calling it a “personal injury” accident. The...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Car thefts in Rockford skyrocket 81%

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Auto thefts in Rockford have jumped 81% over last year, according to new statistics released by the Rockford Police Department. So far in 2022, 458 car thefts have been reported, compared to 253 in the same time period last year. Over the past weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff said 10 cars […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say

MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
MONROE, WI
WIFR

Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
VERONA, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business

Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

New details coming Wednesday in death of Dane Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update on a killing of a Marshall woman in May is expected Wednesday afternoon. The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office announced new details on the death of Dora Gonzales Zarate would be released during a 1:30 p.m. news conference. Zarate’s body was found inside her...
MARSHALL, WI

