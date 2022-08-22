Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Golden Knights reveal goalie plans for 2022-23 after Robin Lehner injury
The Las Vegas Golden Knights were hit with a brutal blow ahead of the 2022-23 season when it was announced that Robin Lehner would miss the entire season after opting to undergo surgery on his shoulder. With Lehner out of the mix for the upcoming season, new head coach Bruce Cassidy had to decide whether […] The post Golden Knights reveal goalie plans for 2022-23 after Robin Lehner injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Wings sign final restricted free agent ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Detroit Red Wings have made a ton of moves this off-season. And on Friday, they checked off the last item on their to-do list. The Red Wings and forward Filip Zadina agreed to a three-year contract, the team announced. The deal is worth an average annual value of $1.825 million.
Daniel Jones won’t love Week 1 injury update for key Giants offensive starter
The 2022 season figures to be a very important one for Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. Jones needs to prove that he has what it takes to be the Giants quarterback of the future, and this upcoming season may be his last chance to do so. Luckily for Jones, the Giants have a […] The post Daniel Jones won’t love Week 1 injury update for key Giants offensive starter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
194K+
Followers
107K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0