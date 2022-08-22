Read full article on original website
Related
abc57.com
Linton's Summer Car Show in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Linton's Summer Car Show is back in Elkhart on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Enchanted Gardens, guests can see cool show cars, enter in raffles and door prizes, visit the petting zoo and even train rides. A meal will also be available by...
abc57.com
Arts on the Millrace Brings Fine Arts and Fun Back to Goshen's Millrace Canal
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Arts on The Millrace is back on the banks of Elkhart River on September 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will have a vast number of pieces of art up for sale from regional artists, along with live music, food vendors, and free children's activities.
abc57.com
Lighthouse Chorus returns with a benefit concert for area food banks
NILES, Mich. -- After a two-year break from performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michiana Metro Lighthouse Chorus is coming back for another concert. The Lighthouse Chorus is a non-profit men's a capella group that draws members from several counties in Michiana and has performed many concerts throughout the region.
abc57.com
Lakeville Fall Festival scheduled for October 8
The 6th annual Lakeville Fall Festival will be held October 8 at the Lakeville Wetland Barn. Thre will be tents and vendors set up in the Wetland Barn and Wooded Wetland Park. There will be live music and entertainment all day, as well as train and hay rides. Kids games,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
New Dunkin' opens August 27 in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Dunkin' opens in Mishawaka on Saturday. To celebrate opening day, Dunkin' is giving away half-dozen orders of doughnuts for free to the first 50 guests at the store. The store, located at 2774 Lincolnway E. Hwy, opens at 5 a.m.
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka kicks off Fist Bump Fridays
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka High Schoolers lined the sidewalks of Beiger Elementary School Friday morning to kick off the School City of Mishawaka's Fist Bump Fridays. Fist Bump Fridays is a program that brings high school students to School City of Mishawaka elementary schools and John Young Middle School to greet students with a fist bump or high five and encouraging words before the students head into class.
abc57.com
Senior Spirit Week in South Bend starts Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Venues Parks and Arts, along with Howard Park are partnering with Beacon Health System for a special week of programming specifically for senior citizens in the community. The festivities will take place next week August 29 through September 1. There will be a range...
abc57.com
Howard Park to host the Motown Machine
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Howard Park will host The Motown Machine on Thursday. Starting at 7 p.m. guest can enjoy live music and food from Tattoo Taco Truck. Guests are also recommended to bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. You can visit The Motown Machine's Facebook page for more...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc57.com
Fifth annual freedom ride for A Rosie Place For Children
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A Rosie Place For Children is a specialty hospital to help medically fragile children. For twenty-five dollars per rider, participants will get a shirt, poker card, and entrance to an after-party at Anchor Conservation Club. Riders must be 21 or older to participate, registration starts at...
abc57.com
South Bend annual Aviation Education Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Airport has its fourth annual Aviation Education Day on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Studebaker Hanger, guests can play games, take airfield tours and watch drone demonstrations. The event is free and is open to the public.
abc57.com
Pumpkin Trains return this October
Pumpkin Trains are back this year! The Hoosier Valley Railroad will be hosting its annual Pumpkin Trains for a train ride through the countryside with a stop at a pumpkin patch. The trains will leave the depot in North Judson at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m....
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs announce August 30 - September 4 homestand schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Cubs have announced their last homestand for the 2022 regular season, lasting from August 30 to September 4. This homestand features College Night, Fan Appreciation Night, and a special meet and greet with Chicago Cubs legend Kerry Wood. Other events and giveaways include:
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Two Michiana buildings make Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered List
Indiana Landmarks released its annual "10 Most Endangered List," a list of historic structures on the brink of extinction. Two buildings in the list are housed in Michiana: The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend and Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka. Each historic structure on the list faces a combination...
abc57.com
Michigan Works! hosting Main Street hiring event September 15
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Michigan Works! is hosting a hiring event on September 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Michigan Works! Training Center. This is the organization's third major hiring event of the summer. Community members interested in participating are encouraged to pre-register for the event. Participants...
abc57.com
Body found on Small Road in La Porte County Wednesday
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A body was found in the 3000 west block of Small Road on Wednesday morning, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. At 10:13 a.m., deputies were called to the area and escorted to the body by the property owner. An unidentified person was...
abc57.com
Residents angry as garbage pickups neglected in Knox
KNOX, Ind. -- Piles of smelly, maggot-infested garbage left sitting on the curb to rot outside Frank and Mary Wendt's home in Knox, Indiana. "Last time was almost four weeks, and no pick up and it was just piling up piling up, maggots all over the place," said Frank Wendt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools launches interactive Open WiFi map
ELKHART, Ind. - Elkhart Community Schools and the nonprofit enFocus partnered to create an Open WiFi map to help students access free internet connection outside of the classroom. The map is comprised of over 100 locations around the community with free WiFi as well as each location's operating hours. Locations...
abc57.com
No injuries reported in apartment fire in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - No one was injured in an apartment fire in Elkhart on Wednesday, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Visscher Drive Wednesday evening for a structure fire. On the way to the scene, fire units learned a second-story balcony was...
abc57.com
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of the I-196 Ramp Repaving Project in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN, Mich. -- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer pushed back on criticism about not fixing roads with the announcement of I-196's completion and more. Whitmer says by the end of the year the repaving project will have repaired or replaced over 16,000 miles of road and more than 1,200 bridges while supporting nearly 90,000 jobs across the state.
Comments / 0