Cleveland, OH

Fox 8 Fox Trot days away: Here's what to know

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hezez_0hQpOptA00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 Fox Trot is approaching fast.

This year’s 5K run and 1-mile walk will take place in Public Square on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Here are all the details:

Who does this year’s event benefit?

This year’s race will benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

For more than two years, Northeast Ohio and the world struggled to contain COVID-19. Many families were forced to make difficult decisions and say heartbreaking goodbyes, the pandemic affecting almost every aspect of life.

Every single week since March 2020, families have been filling Cleveland’s Muni Lot, accepting groceries to help ease the burden left behind by a lack of income and mounting bills. The organization at the enter of it all is the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Just last year alone, the food bank and its partners served nearly 350,000 people across six counties in Northeast Ohio.

For almost 90,000 of those people, it was their first time reaching out for help from the food bank.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFOTs_0hQpOptA00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWth8_0hQpOptA00

Packet pick-up

Participants can pick up their packets on the following days at the following times:

  • 8/23, 4 to 7 p.m. at Edgewater Park lower level
  • 8/24, 4 to 7 p.m. at Fleet Feet Sports in Pepper Pike
  • 8/25, Fleet Feet Sports in Westlake
  • 8/28, 7 a.m. in Public Square.
  • There is no pick-up on 8/26 or 8/27

Raffle Giveaway

We’re raffling a number of prizes again this year. Check those out below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aufGd_0hQpOptA00

Race Day Schedules

-7 a.m.: Registration and packet pick-up
-8 a.m.: One-mile walk
-9 a.m.: 5K Race (Walkers welcome)

Can I still register?

Yes. Standard registration is $30. All participants will receive a free T-shirt and are eligible for the grand prize raffle for eight tickets to see Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band.

Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable food item to donate.

Register right now for this year’s FOX 8 Fox Trot, which is brought to you by our friends at Northern Ohio Honda Dealers.

What if I can’t make it?

If you can’t make it, you can still donate online by clicking here.

