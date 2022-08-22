Read full article on original website
Related
Disaster for Everyone: China Cuts Itself off From the World | Opinion
The Chinese regime's comprehensive drive for cultural purity is a signal that calamity is around the corner.
Pentagon's Biggest Concerns about Space Revealed in New Report
According to the report, the U.S. must take measures to win a new space race with China, both back to the Moon and eventually to Mars.
Russia, China and Venezuela Clash in Road Paving Contests at 'War Olympics'
Part of the annual International Army Games, hosted by Russia's Ministry of Defense, is taking place in Xinjiang in China.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Bayraktars Say Putin's Russia Won't Get Their Deadly Drones for Ukraine War
The heads of the Turkish company that makes Bayraktar TB2 drones said they support Ukraine and won't sell to Russia "no matter how much money we are offered."
Ukraine Air Force Claims Russian Ka-52 Helicopter—'Happy Independence Day'
"Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" the Ukrainian Air Force said Wednesday.
Russia Is at War With NATO, State TV Declares, Has No Plans of Stopping
A Russian propagandist said his country has liberated "around 10 million Ukrainian citizens from Nazi authorities."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
Map Shows Where Putin's Forces Most Likely to Fail in Ukraine
A new map from the U.K.'s defense ministry showed where Ukrainian advances were likely taking place in the war, indicating where Russia could lose ground.
English Teacher Who Overstayed Visa Describes Chinese Prison Ordeal
Daniel Thompson said his week-long sentence in a Chinese "mountain prison" was the "most stressful and horrific" time of his life.
Notable Russian Activist Nearly Had Throat Gashed in Attack by Fake Officer
"He said he needed to kill me and conscientiously tried to do so for 15-20 minutes," the activist said of the attacker, per RIA Novosti news agency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine Strikes Key Bridges, Russian Command Post on Independence Day
The Kakhovka Bridge and the Antonovsky Bridge near Kherson were struck by Ukraine's forces on Wednesday, officials said.
Long-Range HIMARS Missiles Not Needed in Ukraine Yet: Pentagon
Since June, the U.S. has provided 16 HIMARS, which have played a vital part in Ukraine's ability to fight off the Russian invasion.
Ukraine Mocks Russian Offensive Slow Down: 'Good Old Fashioned Retreat'
Ukraine ridiculed Russia after it claimed the ongoing invasion had been slowed down to avoid civilian casualties.
Ukraine's New Black Hornet Drones Can Spy on Russian Military Undetected
The micro-drones can be operated with GPS and can fit in one's palm, performing spy missions and other reconnaissance.
Exclusive: U.S. Confirms American Volunteer Killed Fighting in Ukraine
Earlier, a Russian official said Vladimir Putin's forces had killed an American who was volunteering to defend Ukraine.
Putin Boosted Belarus' Ability to Carry Nuclear Weapons, Lukashenko Says
"They [the West] must understand that neither helicopters nor planes will save them if they go for escalation," Lukashenko said,
What Are Black Hornets? The Cutting-Edge Micro-Drones Donated to Ukraine
Just a little bigger than a tennis ball, Black Hornet drones can be used for spying or battlefield reconnaissance.
Inflation Tumbles Giving Biden Cover on Student Loans
Inflation rates dropped in July, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says the fight isn't over just yet.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
950M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0