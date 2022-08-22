Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
WNCY
Scammers At Work In Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department’s Family Safety Day.
Door County Pulse
Improvement Coming to Culver’s Intersection
The intersection of Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road/County BB – also known as the “Culver’s intersection” – in Sevastopol will soon have at least a temporary fix to try to prevent accidents and injuries. The busy intersection has long been a cause of concern for...
wearegreenbay.com
Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
seehafernews.com
Green Bay City Officials Again Discussing a Flag Ban
City officials in Green Bay are once again discussing a flag ban. A similar policy was shot down in June, with the Council splitting their vote, and Mayor Eric Genrich casting the deciding vote against it. The initial discussion began after Mayor Genrich approve the flying of the LGBTQ+ Pride...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Evers announces $900,000 grant for the Port of Manitowoc
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc.
Green Bay alderperson wants to change city's overnight parking ordinance ban
According to city law, overnight parking is not allowed unless it's approved ahead of time by the Parking Division.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
State Patrol warns driver with crazy towing setup near Kaukauna
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over a driver last week on I-41 in Outagamie County with a highly unusual towing setup. Now, they’re using the incident to educate drivers about what is allowed and what’s not when towing with your vehicle. “Last week, an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whby.com
Developers unveil plans for redesign of City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–Developers have unveiled plans for a complete redesign of the City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton. Dark Horse Development has created a website with initial designs for the building in the 100-block of West College Avenue–and will be renamed Fox Common. It currently houses the Building for...
WBAY Green Bay
State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police. The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
oshkoshexaminer.com
State says Oshkosh clearwells can stay underground but cost would be steep
The city may be able to avoid installing water storage tanks that would loom over the shore of Lake Winnebago, but it’s going to be expensive. That’s the message the Common Council heard at a workshop Tuesday when a consultant provided the results of recent inspections and testing at the Water Filtration Plant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Jobs Available With Manitowoc County Emergency Services
Manitowoc County Emergency Services is looking for dispatchers. Director Travis Waack admits the job is challenging but also an excellent and rewarding opportunity to help contribute to the well-being of the community. No previous experience or specific educational background is required. They provide training that takes about 3 to 4...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
news8000.com
Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide timely representation for defendants
MADISON, Wis. — Two groups of defense lawyers filed a class action lawsuit in Brown County on behalf of six current and two former inmates on Tuesday, against Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender’s office and board arguing indigent defendants in the state don’t have access to timely legal representation.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 23 & 24, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 23 & Wednesday, August 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wtaq.com
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano community reacts to superintendent resignation announcement
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School Board President Mike Musolff said he is focused on the future in the wake of superintendent Randi Anderson announcing her resignation. A district official tipped Local Five News off about the announcement around 4 p.m. The official shared a statement from the district...
Comments / 1