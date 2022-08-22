ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

WNCY

Scammers At Work In Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An area fire department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising calls. The Grand Chute Fire Department says it received a report from a citizen who said someone called them over the weekend asking for donations for the fire department's Family Safety Day.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Door County Pulse

Improvement Coming to Culver's Intersection

The intersection of Highway 42/57 and Gordon Road/County BB – also known as the "Culver's intersection" – in Sevastopol will soon have at least a temporary fix to try to prevent accidents and injuries. The busy intersection has long been a cause of concern for...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago County boating hit-and-run turned over to DOJ

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The State is now taking the lead in the investigation of the hit-and-run that happened on the Fox River on July 9. The Winnebago County District Attorney's Office told Local 5 that the case involving Oshkosh business owner Jason Lindemann was forwarded to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay City Officials Again Discussing a Flag Ban

City officials in Green Bay are once again discussing a flag ban. A similar policy was shot down in June, with the Council splitting their vote, and Mayor Eric Genrich casting the deciding vote against it. The initial discussion began after Mayor Genrich approve the flying of the LGBTQ+ Pride...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Charged With Retail Theft At Manitowoc Walmart

Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 34-year-old Appleton woman facing several charges including retail theft at the Manitowoc Walmart. Chelsea Nelson is also charged with Possession of a Narcotic II Drug and Possession of a non-schedule drug. Police were called to the local business just after 7:15 Wednesday...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

State releases names in Appleton officer-involved fatal shooting

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State investigators have released names in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Appleton. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says officers shot and killed Daniel Pesavento, 29, on Friday, Aug. 12. Pesavento was armed with a handgun, according to police. The DOJ says Officer Bryce Rudebeck and Officer...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Outagamie Co. bridge, I-41 lanes to be closed

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – An overpass/bridge that was hit by a dump truck earlier in August and the I-41 lanes under it are slated to close in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. The County Road CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 was originally hit by an over-height dump truck on...
oshkoshexaminer.com

State says Oshkosh clearwells can stay underground but cost would be steep

The city may be able to avoid installing water storage tanks that would loom over the shore of Lake Winnebago, but it's going to be expensive. That's the message the Common Council heard at a workshop Tuesday when a consultant provided the results of recent inspections and testing at the Water Filtration Plant.
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Jobs Available With Manitowoc County Emergency Services

Manitowoc County Emergency Services is looking for dispatchers. Director Travis Waack admits the job is challenging but also an excellent and rewarding opportunity to help contribute to the well-being of the community. No previous experience or specific educational background is required. They provide training that takes about 3 to 4...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season's hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 15 cleared in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash on WIS 15 is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT released limited details about the Monday noon crash but did say all lanes are back open. Original: Crash closes lanes on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. MONDAY 8/22/2022 12:07...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - August 23 & 24, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 23 & Wednesday, August 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren't sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association's Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano community reacts to superintendent resignation announcement

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School Board President Mike Musolff said he is focused on the future in the wake of superintendent Randi Anderson announcing her resignation. A district official tipped Local Five News off about the announcement around 4 p.m. The official shared a statement from the district...
SHAWANO, WI

