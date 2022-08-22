Read full article on original website
WGME
Viewer video: Mink catches lobster in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A teen from Gardiner caught a unique sight Friday. Thirteen-year-old Chase McGrane was walking with his mom, Melinda Kennison, near Spring Point Ledge Lighthouse in South Portland, when they saw a mink catch a lobster. McGrane took a video of the animals and was excited to...
WGME
Busy Portland street closed after construction workers hit underground utilities
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of Portland says High Street is closed from Spring Street to Congress Street for emergency utility repair work. The closure is expected to last several days. The city says crews will be working 24/7 to fix an incident related to underground fiber connectivity. Portland says...
WGME
'No other option': Popular Maine restaurant forced to close early for season
GEORGETOWN (WGME) – Five Islands Lobster in Georgetown says it was forced to close early for the season due to “unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues.”. “This decision was not made lightly and is not what we would choose to do but, there is no other option at this time,” Five Islands Lobster said in a Facebook post. “Thank you to all our staff for working so hard under difficult circumstances and rising above.”
WGME
South Portland is fed up with birds pooping in popular park
SOUTH PORTLAND (BDN) -- Ducks and geese may soon find South Portland a less hospitable place to poop. Mill Creek Park is home to about 200 mallard ducks and Canada geese, each of which leaves 2 pounds of droppings around its 10 acres every day, according to the Portland Press Herald.
WGME
Maine wardens stress importance of life vests after body pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Maine game wardens say they've recovered the body of a missing man after the boat he was in overturned on the Androscoggin River Thursday night. Just before noon Friday, rescue crews pulled a body from the Androscoggin River. Around 7 p.m. Thursday, investigators say a boat overturned,...
WGME
Strong storms topple trees, create flooding in greater Portland area
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Strong thunderstorms knocked down trees and caused flash flooding in the greater Portland area Friday. One tree landed on a car near the intersection of Walnut Street and Montreal Street in Portland. Water flooded Forest Avenue, with the water rising to levels almost above the tires of...
WGME
Body of missing boater pulled from Androscoggin River
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- The body of a missing boater has been found. The 32-year-old Maine man fell into the Androscoggin River in Topsham Thursday night after the boat he was in overturned, according to the Maine Warden Service. Two of the three people in the boat were rescued. A search...
WGME
18-year-old ejected from vehicle after seat belt fails during Fairfield crash
FAIRFIELD (WGME) – Police say an 18-year-old Maine woman was ejected from her vehicle because her seat belt failed after she was hit by a trash truck in Fairfield. The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on Norridgewock Road in front of the Circle K gas station. According to...
WGME
Proposal aims to bring passenger rail service from Portland to Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- A new connection is possible from Portland to Auburn. There is a proposal to bring a passenger rail service between the two cities. The Maine Rail Transit Coalition will present a proposal on Thursday to bring a passenger rail service from downtown Portland to Auburn. If approved,...
WGME
Body found in Androscoggin River identified
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department has identified the body found in the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police say the body was identified as 39-year-old Isar Coleman of Lewiston. An autopsy has been done, but investigators are still working to determine a cause of death.
WGME
Fall foliage starting early in Maine? Drought could make leaves turn more quickly
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Love it or hate it, fall is right around the corner, and Mainers are getting a better idea of what the foliage season will look like. Yankee Magazine's fall foliage expert says that despite drought conditions around the state, northern areas and the mountains will have good colors that should appear on time.
WGME
'It's a pretty special day:' DNA kit leads to unexpected reunion, answers for Maine man
TURNER (WGME)-- A Maine man's decades-long search to discover his identity and family is finally over. "I've always known at a young age that I was adopted," Turner resident Bob Bowie said. Bowie grew up in Turner and was raised by a French-Canadian family. He believed he was Black, though...
WGME
Wells works on permanent solution to sewer line breaks
WELLS (WGME) -- Crews are replacing a sewage pipe in Wells that runs right through the harbor, from Drakes Island to the Eastern Shore. There have been five sewage line breaks in the past month and two of them were from boat strikes. That's because the old pipe would often...
WGME
Staffing Struggles: Popular Maine farm may have to reduce hours
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- There are staffing struggles everywhere and one popular Maine farm says it may have to scale back if it can't get enough workers. With the start of school looming and summer vacation coming to an end, places like Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook are used to losing some high school and college aged workers, but things are worse this year.
WGME
Homeless families turn to life in campers throughout Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Homeless families are living in campers throughout greater Portland. With tents no longer allowed, and very few apartments available for rent, these families say it's the best choice they have. Many campgrounds cost more than $1,200 a month. That’s money these families just don't have. One...
WGME
Robbery victim told to remove clothes and assaulted in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) -- Police say a Maine man told a victim to remove his clothes before assaulting and robbing him at gunpoint in Winslow. Police responded to report of an armed robbery on Abbott Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, the victim, suspect, and a woman all...
WGME
Three police shootings in Maine ruled 'justified'
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Attorney General's Office ruled Wednesday that three recent police shootings were justified. The most recent shooting happened in Topsham earlier this year. Officers arrived at a scene in February where 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood was making homicidal and suicidal statements. According to the AG's Office,...
WGME
2 die from injuries after being ejected in New Hampshire rollover crash
MADISON, NH (WGME) -- Two people have died from injuries they suffered after they were ejected from a vehicle in New Hampshire earlier this week. A third person, 44-year-old Kevin Sargent of Albany, New Hampshire, died the day of the crash. All three were thrown from an SUV that rolled...
WGME
Severe drought conditions limit hay harvest
PORTLAND (WGME) -- From Kittery to Belfast, communities within 20 miles of the coast remain in severe drought conditions. "This year, it's definitely challenging,” Shane Normand of Normand Heritage Haying said. “The second crop's really not growing." Normand makes his living off hay. For the past two summers,...
WGME
Two juveniles charged with aggravated assault in Fairfield that sent girl to hospital
FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- The Fairfield Police Department says three juveniles have been charged in connection with an incident that sent a girl to the hospital. Police were called to Mill Island Park around 12:18 p.m. Friday for a report of a juvenile being assaulted by other juveniles. Investigators say two...
