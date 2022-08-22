Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rodney “Bill” Rogers
A graveside service for Rodney “Bill” Rogers, age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Lone Star Cemetery in Clarksville with Bro. Roy Ford officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home of Sulphur Springs. Pallbearers will be Aiden Shepherd, Graham Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, Stephen Jordan, Trumon D. Davis, Brandon Zeller, and Roy Jordan.
Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris
A funeral service for Walter Eugene “Gene” Norris, age 74, of Dike, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Pittman officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. A graveside service will be...
Obituary – Eric Shockey
A memorial service for Eric Shockey, age 35, of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Shockey passed away on August 9, 2022, in his sleep at his residence. Eric was born on November 22, 1986, in Sulphur Springs,...
Becky Ann Sanderson
A memorial service for Becky Ann Sanderson, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2 p.m. August 25, 2022, at Trinity Harvest Church of God in Sulphur Springs, Texas, with Pastor Doug Holt officiating. Mrs. Sanderson suddenly rose to Glory on August 20, 2022. Born in Dallas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennie Berry
Funeral service for Bennie Berry, age 90 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Harold Nash, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Gary Franklin, Michael Debase, Sean Franklin, Brian Franklin, Jarrod Franklin and Robert Franklin serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Mrs. Berry passed away on August 19, 2022 at her residence.
3 Arrested On DWI Charges — 2 Following Crashes
At least four people were jailed in Hopkins County on intoxication charges over the last week. Three were arrested on DWI charges, two following crashes, and one woman was accused of public intoxication. Church Street Crash. Sulphur Springs Police responded at 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to a crash...
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, CMF-SS Free Mammogram Clinic is Filling Up
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation (HCHCF) and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs (CMF-SS) are partnering to offer a free mammogram clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County over the age of 40. Women have been calling since before the clinic was...
Trading Post for August 26, 2022
Lots of Yellow squash $1 each; red & green bell peppers 2/$1; zucchini, cantaloupes, Israel melons priced by size; a few hot peppers $1 per 1/2 lb; frozen blueberries $5/lb. All from our family farm east of Sulphur Springs; No herbicides or pesticides used. Please call 903-945-2986 for details. Full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lonnie Ford Jr.
Lonnie Ford Jr. was born December 16, 1933, to the late Lonnie Ford Sr. and Myrtle Pittman Ford in Hopkins County. Lonnie accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, united with Independent Missionary Baptist Church. He attended elementary school in Como, Texas, Center Point High School in Camp County, and graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Pittsburg, Texas.
Hopkins County Hospital District Board Recommends Lower Tax Rate, Reviews Finances
Hopkins County Hospital District Board of Directors in their regular meeting Thursday evening recommended a tax rate for the 2022-2023 tax year that is roughly 2.5 cents less than the current tax rate and reviewed finances. Proposed Tax Rate. The hospital district’s tax rate for 25-cents for several years. The...
Welding Contractor Injured Repairing Oil Tank
8/24/2022 – A welding contractor was injured while repairing an oil tank at a county precinct work area Tuesday morning, according to Hopkins County officials. A welding contractor was hired to repair a leaking crude oil tank located near the Precinct 4 barn. The contractor was reported to be working above the tank around 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23, 2022. The explosion threw him from the tank, according to the precinct commissioner.
Billy Don Williams
Billy Don Williams originally from Winnsboro, Texas passed away May 20, 2022. Billy Don was a Sulphur Springs resident for many years, later residing in Trinidad, Texas and operating Williams Music in Athens, Texas with his long time wife, Stephany. Music was the love of his life, next to God...
Judge Issues Response To Dike Incorporation Election Request
Additional Documentation Requested For Verification Of Petition Requirements. Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom this week, in a letter, responded to the petition calling for a Dike incorporation election, requested additional documentation for verification of petition requirements. The judge indicated the letter, addressed to Kirk Reams who presented the petition Aug....
Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan
Private graveside service for Sally (Hardesty) Buchanan will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Buchanan passed away on August 10, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Sally was born on July 1, 1944 in Tulsa, OK to William Wade and Frances (Beavers) Hardesty. She. married Jimmy Buchanan on...
Stanley Ray Edwards
A funeral service for Stanley Ray Edwards, age 61, of Como, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Brad McFadden officiating. Interment will follow at Caney Cemetery with Danny Wheeler, Barry Wheeler, James Wheeler, Ed Rosemond, Ethan Edwards and Isaac Edwards. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Edwards passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Medical City – McKinney in McKinney, Texas.
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 19, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Annette O. Stone to Brian Lennon and Debbie Lennon; tract in the ED Chinneth survey. Jacob Jones to Marisa Jones; tract in the Josiah Pettyjohn survey. Chester E....
Dinner Bell Menu for August 24, 2022
The Woodmen of the World are the Community Partner for Dinner Bell for August 24. We gladly welcome their support for our feeding ministry. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
SSFD Investigating Fire Involving Stolen Vehicle
A Jefferson Street fire involving a stolen vehicle is being investigated by Sulphur Springs Fire Department. Officials responded between 8 and 9 p.m. Aug. 24, 2022, on Jefferson Street to the blaze. The vehicle found at the roadside with the keys still in the ignition, fire investigators reported. A records...
Darlene B. Turner
Darlene B. Turner was born June 14, 1960, to her late parents L.C. and Francis Bacy. Darlene grew up in Pecan Gap Texas with her eight siblings. She wasn’t a stranger when it came to hard work, as a matter of fact it was her hard-working background that enabled her to meet her late husband Burnis Turney Jr. They were married July 12, 1985. She established her working career pretty early in life. Darlene Turner.
Notable Updates To Sulphur Springs ISD Handbooks, Policies
District Committee Auditing And Updating District Safety & Security Plan. By now, most parents have already sign form acknowledging they’ve received and will require their students to abide by the policies and procedures listed in their student handbooks, Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan. Those...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0