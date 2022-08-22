ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

5 people shot in Baltimore overnight including 2 women and a teen

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after five people were shot in three seperate Baltimore shootings overnight. On Thursday at approximately 9:57PM, officers responded to the 100 block of Collins Avenue in Southwest Baltimore for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner calls on public in wake of NW Baltimore mass shooting

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The search continues for the suspects who opened fire on a group in northwest Baltimore, killing one man and injuring six others. Surveillance video captured the mass shooting. The footage shows a car pull up in front of a group of people sitting in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#Southeast Dc#Violent Crime#D C Superior Court#Call Place#Jewish
CBS Baltimore

24-year-old man dead, police reveal condition of Park Heights shooting victims

BALTIMORE--- Baltimore police reveal that four of the people shot on Wednesday in Park Heights are in "critical" condition. According to police, a 24-year-old man is dead and four other men are in "critical" condition.Additionally, a 70-year-old male is in stable condition  while  a 55-year-old male's condition is "unknown".The victim who died from yesterday's shooting is a 24-year-old male, according to police.Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vehicle wanted in connection with Park Heights shooting

BALTIMORE--- Investigators are searching for a 2016 Silver Lexus Sedan, believed to be involved in Wednesday's mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore that killed one and injured six others.A late-model silver four-door pulled up to the intersection of Park Heights and Shirley avenues in Central Park Heights around 12:24 p.m. Two people got out and opened fire, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. The vehicles license plate according to investigators is CT200H.Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal shooting in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — One person was shot and killed in Glen Burnie, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say the incident happened on the 604 Crain Highway during a disagreement. The suspect is now in custody. There is currently no threat to the community.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot, killed in north Baltimore last night

A man was found shot in north Baltimore last night, according to Baltimore City Police. Investigators say he died at a hospital. Police were sent to the 3300 block of Greenmount Avenue to investigate a Shot Spotter alert. When they arrived, they found the man who had been shot. Homicide...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Carjackers ditched vehicle half-mile away from crime scene, searching for suspects

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Three men robbed five other people at gunpoint and stole the vehicle they were sitting in, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 9 last night along Mary Lane in Glen Burnie. According to police, the five victims were in a parked vehicle when three men approached them with handguns and ordered them out of the car.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in Anne Arundel County crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed in a fatal crash in Anne Arundel County, Thursday night. According to police, just before 9 p.m., officers responded to southbound Ritchie Highway near Arnold Road after receiving reports of a crash involving a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed, 54-year-old Gerome Cannon,...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy