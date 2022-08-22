Read full article on original website
How Much Cash You Should Have on Hand at Any Point?
For emergencies, emergency take-out, and everything in between, it’s important to keep cash on hand so you can pay for what you need at the moment. However, carrying too much cash can be dangerous and leaves you open to the pitfalls of inflation. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how...
Leaked FTX Financials Show Wild Growth — Is It Sustainable?
Cryptocurrency brokerage FTX Exchange hasn't been immune to the ongoing crypto downtrends, nor has its founder and chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. Still, leaked documents show FTX financials soared in 2021 compared to the previous year. Article continues below advertisement. The question for FTX remains: How can a company possibly boost...
Will BBBY Stock Go Private After Ryan Cohen's Stock Sell-Off?
BBBY stock fell -38.44 percent so far today on Friday, August 19, contributing to a near 50-percent fall over the last two days. In the three weeks leading up to this, shares for Bed Bath & Beyond steadily climbed, gaining more than 400 percent in the process to a peak of $23.08 (still lower than the company’s YTD peak of $27.23 in late March).
5 Best Alternative Investment Funds for Investors
If you’re wondering why everyone seems to be talking about alternative investment funds these days, a growing number of investors are starting to look beyond stocks and bonds for opportunities. How does alternative investment work? What are the best alternative investment funds in the long list of options?. Article...
Could the Peloton-Amazon Deal Help Turnaround PTON Stock?
The economic slowdown is affecting almost all sectors, and many companies are devising new ways to survive and thrive. Peloton was one of the first stocks that took a hit in the growth slowdown. However, the connected fitness company announced may have a new opportunity to broaden its customer base in a new partnership with Amazon. What does Peloton-Amazon deal entail?
Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect
The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
Some Jobs Are Recession Proof — Certain Sectors Don't Take a Big Hit
Recessions are a normal part of the economic cycle. While the U.S. economy might not be in a recession based on the NBER’s (National Bureau of Economic Research) recession definition, it did contract in the first two quarters of 2022 and meet the globally accepted definition of a recession.
Droughts Hit Cotton Production, Resulting in the Worst Harvest in Over a Decade
We've been struggling with shortages of commodities and food items, and the latest casualty is cotton. Why is there a cotton shortage in the U.S.?. Whereas the shortages that were widespread in the U.S. in 2021 have been easing this year, many items are still hard to find. Supply-chain issues and shortages of materials such as aluminum have impacted the availability of several products.
Pay a Credit Card Bill on Time or Early to Improve Your Credit Score
Payment history is the most important determinant of an individual’s credit score. In simple terms, it takes into account whether you pay your dues on time or not. Over three-fourths of adult Americans have a credit card and the average person has almost four credit cards. When should you pay your credit card bill to improve your credit score?
Regulators Fine Major Banks for Using WhatsApp, Explained
Big banks like JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BOFA) are seeing massive fines for using the encrypted communication tool WhatsApp. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are spearheading fines in an effort to maintain transparency in the financial industry. Big banks are using...
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Falls After Investor Ryan Cohen Files to Sell Stake
Bed Bath & Beyond share prices reached a five-month high on Aug. 16 after prices soared out of nowhere. Those gains would be short-lived as activist investor Ryan Cohen may be potentially selling his stake in the company. This also comes after one of Bed Bath & Beyond’s top investors sold his stake in the company. The investor who sold his shares happens to be a 20-year-old college student.
Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy Now, Demand Remains High
The world is going through a shortage of many food grains, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has made the availability worse. Farmers need fertilizer to boost their yields to feed the world, but there's a global fertilizer shortage as well. The sanctions on Russia due to its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have also added to the fertilizer shortage as the country is the largest global exporter of fertilizer. Fertilizer companies seem positioned to benefit from this situation. What are the best fertilizer stocks to buy?
Do You Qualify for the ERC Tax Credit? Eligibility, Explained
Congress decided to reward businesses that continued to offer employment at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It offered the reward in the form of a tax credit called the Employee Retention Credit (ERC tax credit). Who's eligible for the ERC tax credit? When is the ERC tax credit deadline?
S&P 500 ETFs: Why Is SPY More Popular Than VOO?
Index investing has gained popularity and assets of passive funds have surpassed that of active assets. The S&P 500 is the world’s most popular and most indexed index. Several ETFs and funds are benchmarked to the S&P 500. These include the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY), the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: IVV), and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: VOO). However, SPY is by far the most popular S&P 500 ETF. What makes SPY so popular even though there's a flurry of other S&P 500 index funds?
Fact Check: Are Student Loans Forgiven After 20 Years?
The conversation surrounding student loan debt forgiveness has been a muddled one. After numerous loan payment pauses and Joe Biden's recent announcement of extending the pause to Dec. 2022 and forgiving $10k and $20k in debt, borrowers' heads are spinning. Some might be surprised to learn that loans can actually be forgiven, but only after 20 years.
Crypto Shorting Guide for Beginners — Everything You Need to Know
You may be aware that traders make billions shorting stocks, but you might be wondering whether shorting crypto is also possible. Keep reading to learn how to short Bitcoin quickly and where to short cryptos such as Ethereum, Cardano, and Dogecoin. Article continues below advertisement. In short selling, also called...
Wayfair Laid Off 5 Percent of Its Workforce, Stock Takes a Hit
The odds are rising that the U.S. economy might be heading towards a recession as inflation remains high and the Fed continues to hike rates aggressively. Many businesses have already started feeling the heat from rising prices, which is hitting consumer demand. This has led to a round of layoffs at many firms as they realign their businesses for a growth slowdown. On Aug. 19, Wayfair announced that it will lay off about 870 of its employees. What led to the Wayfair layoffs?
Earned Wage Access: Modern Payment Model, Explained
Sending employees a paycheck every other week may not be a lasting norm, at least in the retail industry. Major companies like Target, Walmart, and McDonald’s are shifting the conversation to something called EWA (earned wage access) as a way to attract workers. Article continues below advertisement. EWA offers...
Don’t Wait for the Housing Market Crash, It Might Not Happen
The U.S. housing market remained red hot for the last two years. Recently, it has started showing signs of weakness. As the U.S. economy is also cooling down and the odds of a recession are rising, people have speculated whether the housing market could also crash. When is the housing market expected to crash?
Credit Report: Here's the Right Thing to Do If You Have Closed Accounts
Your credit report provides a summary of how you’ve handled borrowed money over time. It will show information about both your active accounts and closed accounts. An account can be closed with an outstanding balance, and that can impact your credit score. Should you pay off closed accounts on your credit report?
