Read full article on original website
Related
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swim from Cincinnati to Kentucky this Weekend in the Great Ohio River Swim
On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. Aug. 28.
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Ohio food banks facing very high demand ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 24:. Columbus schools prepare for virtual learning amid teacher strike. In Ohio, new efforts to tighten voter ID laws, cut early voting days. Akron's designated outdoor refreshment area expands. Parma schools welcome Ukrainian refugees. Ohio Turnpike construction includes lane conversions and removal...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
6 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, we all love to grab our loved ones from time to time and head over to a nice restaurant where other people can prepare the food while we simply enjoy the company of our friends and family members. If you live in Ohio and are looking for new places, here is a list of six great steakhouses in Ohio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
hometownstations.com
Intel expected to start hiring this fall 3,000 workers for Ohio plants
(WLIO) - Intel is looking for 7,000 construction workers to build the 20 billion dollar project, but what about the workers that will be needed when the project is complete?. Intel is expected to start recruiting this fall for the 3,000 workers that will be needed in the Licking County plant, some will be training at their Arizona plant for up to a year and a half before the Ohio plants are expected to open. Intel also will be working with colleges like Rhodes State College and even Ohio high schools to get more of the workers that they will need. Intel’s 20 billion dollar investment is the largest in the state’s history and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says when companies look to invest or expand, the workforce becomes a factor in their decision.
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
Canine parvovirus: Could the disease killing dogs in northern Michigan come to Ohio?
TEMPERANCE, Mich. — The "severe and highly contagious" canine parvovirus is the disease killing dozens of dogs in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula region, according to testing done by Michigan State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. The affected dogs' medical history showed they were not fully vaccinated, a press release from...
cleveland19.com
NOPEC announcement means Ohio electricity customers could soon save money
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, or NOPEC, announced Wednesday that its customers will be transitioned to the utility default service. NOPEC’s “proactive steps” mean approximately 550,000 electric customers will soon start saving money on their bills for the rest of 2022 and into spring 2023, when rates are forecast to normalize.
Comments / 2