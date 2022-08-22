ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
614now.com

Upscale Latin restaurant opening in Gahanna next month

Gahanna’s Creekside District will get a new spot for upscale Latin fare next month. According to a representative from RBD Restaurants, the ownership group behind the new eatery, Nativo614 is slated to open between September 15 and the end of September. The eatery is located at 64 Granville St....
GAHANNA, OH
614now.com

Columbus police searching for “serial” Old Navy shoplifters

Columbus Police are trying to identify a pair of women who have allegedly stolen clothing from a Columbus store on multiple occasions. According to a press release, the same two women are suspected to have stolen merchandise from the Old Navy store at Easton on three separate occasions last month.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Shopping, music, and more slated for Broad Street block party

This weekend will be a busy one for West Broad Street in the Downtown area. Courtesy of the Marketplace at Gravity, a whole host of events are slated for the Broad St. Block Party & Market from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at apartment and condo building Gravity Columbus, from 440 to 501 W. Broad St.
COLUMBUS, OH
#Columbus City Schools
614now.com

Abandoned Whitehall home burned down as part of new performance art piece

This is the phrase that appeared in bold, black font on a flier for a new performance piece from Columbus muralist Mandi Caskey, who goes by Miss Birdy as an artist. And in an age of purposeful misdirection and clickbait-drive titles, Caskey’s work, named “Seeds Sown in Fire,” delivered exactly what it promised.
WHITEHALL, OH
614now.com

Arrest made in sports bar shooting that killed two and injured two others

Columbus Police have made a pair of arrests in the case of last month’s shooting outside of a West Side sports bar that left two men dead and injured two others. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both 22, has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting deaths of Daylan Hawkins, 39, and Denver Spencer, 30.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

The Lumineers, Lorde and more headline this riverfront music festival that kicks off tomorrow

When Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival officially begins Aug. 26 at the Lawn at CAS, it will be the first time the festival in Columbus has offered a three-day lineup. Wonderbus is slated for Aug. 26-28, with headliners Duran Duran, Lorde, and the Lumineers, respectively. A share of proceeds from the new Friday show will benefit the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
COLUMBUS, OH

