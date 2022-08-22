Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ target students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Safelite becomes first-ever on-field sponsor at Ohio StadiumThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
According to Airbnb, Columbus is the most popular American city for Labor Day excursions this year
It isn’t just Intel making its way to the Arch City. According to a news update posted by Airbnb last week, Columbus is the top trending American city for Labor Day getaways. Here’s the full list:. Columbus, OH. Raleigh, NC. Tampa, FL. North Kingstown, RI. Jacksonville, FL. Cambridge,...
614now.com
International Korean fried chicken restaurant opening first Ohio store next week
In only a matter of days, 92 Chicken will officially be available in the Buckeye State. The concept—which features an overseas take on ultra-crispy fried chicken in addition to a version of the dish that’s finished on a charcoal grill—will officially open its doors in Delaware on Aug. 29, according to franchisee Xuechin Chen.
614now.com
Learn about the new, one-of-a-kind Columbus rock climbing route that was recently featured in The New York Times
While Quarry Trails Metro Park is always pretty cool, it’s about to get a whole lot cooler. So much so, The New York Times is taking notice. In a story published earlier this week, the publication highlighted the new via ferrata that will be installed in one of the limestone rock formations at Quarry Trails Metro Park soon.
614now.com
Suspected thief asks to try on $1,300 diamond ring before running out of Dublin store to getaway vehicle
Police are searching for a man suspected of dashing off with an expensive diamond ring with from a local department store. According to Columbus Police, a man posing as a potential customer asked to try on a diamond ring in the jewelry department of the Macy’s store located at 5123 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., inside The Mall at Tuttle Crossing.
614now.com
City takes legal action against Columbus bar with history of shootings, drugs and theft
The City of Columbus is pushing back with legal action against a Hilltop bar that’s been the site of multiple crimes in the last year. Yesterday, Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced that the City had filed a preliminary injunction against the owners of Spotlight II Lounge, a Hilltop bar that’s been the scene of shootings, car thefts and more.
614now.com
Upscale Latin restaurant opening in Gahanna next month
Gahanna’s Creekside District will get a new spot for upscale Latin fare next month. According to a representative from RBD Restaurants, the ownership group behind the new eatery, Nativo614 is slated to open between September 15 and the end of September. The eatery is located at 64 Granville St....
614now.com
Columbus police searching for “serial” Old Navy shoplifters
Columbus Police are trying to identify a pair of women who have allegedly stolen clothing from a Columbus store on multiple occasions. According to a press release, the same two women are suspected to have stolen merchandise from the Old Navy store at Easton on three separate occasions last month.
614now.com
Shopping, music, and more slated for Broad Street block party
This weekend will be a busy one for West Broad Street in the Downtown area. Courtesy of the Marketplace at Gravity, a whole host of events are slated for the Broad St. Block Party & Market from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at apartment and condo building Gravity Columbus, from 440 to 501 W. Broad St.
614now.com
Abandoned Whitehall home burned down as part of new performance art piece
This is the phrase that appeared in bold, black font on a flier for a new performance piece from Columbus muralist Mandi Caskey, who goes by Miss Birdy as an artist. And in an age of purposeful misdirection and clickbait-drive titles, Caskey’s work, named “Seeds Sown in Fire,” delivered exactly what it promised.
614now.com
Arrest made in sports bar shooting that killed two and injured two others
Columbus Police have made a pair of arrests in the case of last month’s shooting outside of a West Side sports bar that left two men dead and injured two others. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both 22, has been charged with murder in relation to the shooting deaths of Daylan Hawkins, 39, and Denver Spencer, 30.
614now.com
Here’s when Jackie O’s anticipated new kitchen, bar and patio space is scheduled to open Downtown
We’re getting closer to a whole lot more Jackie O’s on Fourth. The iconic Athens-based craft brewery provided an update on the progress of the renovations currently underway that will more than double the size of the brand’s Columbus space, as well as add room for a brand-new kitchen, event space, patio and retail store.
614now.com
The Lumineers, Lorde and more headline this riverfront music festival that kicks off tomorrow
When Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival officially begins Aug. 26 at the Lawn at CAS, it will be the first time the festival in Columbus has offered a three-day lineup. Wonderbus is slated for Aug. 26-28, with headliners Duran Duran, Lorde, and the Lumineers, respectively. A share of proceeds from the new Friday show will benefit the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
