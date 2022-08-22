ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Maryland man shot, killed near Chinatown in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man from Maryland on Thursday night in Northwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the shooting happened around 8:16 p.m. in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest, near the entrance for the Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro station. Officers responded to...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Northwest DC shooting leaves 2 hurt; Police search for suspect

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of shooting two people in Northwest on Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of 7th Street around 10:41 p.m. on Thursday. Once...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds. Authorities say one of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

61-year-old stabbed, killed in Southeast DC; Suspect arrested

WASHINGTON - A 61-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 56th Street around 1:20 a.m. where they found two men with stab wounds. Authorities say one of the men – who police have identified as Byron...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
OXON HILL, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Dc Police#Dc Superior Court#Call Place
weaa.org

Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in shooting at Baltimore corner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one man is dead and six other men are injured after two people drove up to a group on a corner in northwest Baltimore and began firing at them. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says two people got out of a silver Lexus on Wednesday afternoon and fired at the group of people, then drove away.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

Deadly Southeast DC shooting under investigation

WASHINGTON - A 24-year-old is dead after yet another violent night in Southeast D.C. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating the shooting that left Chaquan Barbett, of Northeast, D.C. dead Tuesday night. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say they responded to the site of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man killed, woman hurt in double shooting in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and a woman has been hospitalized after a deadly shooting overnight in Northwest D.C. The shooting happened just after 2:05 a.m. in the 200 block of Florida Avenue. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman’s condition remains...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

3 found dead outside Hyattsville apartment building

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say three men were found dead outside of an apartment building in Hyattsville. Police say the men were found unconscious in the 5700 block of Queens Chapel Road Wednesday just before 11 p.m. Officials say medics administered Narcan and performed CPR but were unable to revive...
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy