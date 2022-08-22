Parents feel left in the dark after hearing 12-year-old charged for shooting airsoft gun in Pasco County school cafeteria

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 12-year-old has been charged after firing an airsoft gun at a Port Richey school, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a student at Chasco Middle School fired an airsoft gun multiple times into a backpack while in the cafeteria Monday.

“Pasco Sheriff’s Office urges parents and guardians to speak with their children about the consequences of their actions, and to report anything suspicious to a trusted adult,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

No one was said to be injured, and the student was charged with disruption of a school function, according to the sheriff’s office.

Linda Cupples has a 12-year-old daughter at the middle school.

“It’s crazy. I don’t believe it,” Cupples said. “It’s not believable to me to have someone her age.”

However, she and several other parents feel left in the dark after learning about what happened from 8 On Your Side.

“Nothing,” Cupples said.

Her daughter also told 8 On Your Side that she did not hear about it until late Monday afternoon.

Another woman who has two granddaughters at the elementary school also said she had no clue until she picked her granddaughters up.

“I am very shocked we didn’t hear about that – like certain people didn’t find out. My grandkids didn’t know either,” Jodi Sumner said.

A spokesman for Pasco County schools says parents were made aware of the incident.



Cupples says it’s a feeling no parent wants to have, hearing the words gun and school in the same sentence.

“Doesn’t make me real happy,” Cupples said. “I would think they send a phone announcement like they do everything else.”

