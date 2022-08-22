ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIVI-TV

Body found in California lake 'likely' missing teen Kiely Rodni

On Sunday, a car and body were found in a California lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. On Monday, officials said the body was "likely" Rodni's. The group Adventures with Purpose tweeted it found the car 14 feet below Lake Prosser’s surface, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Body of Teen Missing From California Campground Found in Underwater Car

A search and recovery group looking for Kiely Rodni, a Truckee teenager who went missing after attending a campground party in Placer County, confirmed they've found her, the group said in a Facebook post Sunday. "We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the group said, explaining she was found in a...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Truckee, CA
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Nevada County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TheHorse.com

Third WNV Case Reported in California

On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville.  The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 
SOLANO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy