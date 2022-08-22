Read full article on original website
KIVI-TV
Body found in California lake 'likely' missing teen Kiely Rodni
On Sunday, a car and body were found in a California lake near where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. On Monday, officials said the body was "likely" Rodni's. The group Adventures with Purpose tweeted it found the car 14 feet below Lake Prosser’s surface, about 35 miles west of Reno, Nevada.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
NBC Los Angeles
Body of Teen Missing From California Campground Found in Underwater Car
A search and recovery group looking for Kiely Rodni, a Truckee teenager who went missing after attending a campground party in Placer County, confirmed they've found her, the group said in a Facebook post Sunday. "We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the group said, explaining she was found in a...
Northern California water park temporarily closed after $300,000 fire
Velocity Island Park, which bills itself as "Northern California's Premier Cable Park," is closed after a fire Saturday.
TheHorse.com
Third WNV Case Reported in California
On Aug. 19, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 4-year-old Thoroughbred mare in Sacramento County, used for racing, positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with colic, facial and lip fasciculations (twitching), progressive ataxia (incoordination), and central nervous system signs beginning on Aug. 7. She is recovering, and the private facility where she resides is not under quarantine.
2 die in Yuba County after pickup truck tries crossing in front of oncoming train, police say
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead after trying to cross in front of an oncoming train, the California Highway Patrol said. The accident happened on Aug. 21 around 1 p.m. when a Black Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on a private roadway near Highway 65 at Dairy Road in Yuba County.
Missing Yuba City woman found dead as family questions handling of case
YUBA CITY, Calif. — The bodies of a missing man and woman from Yuba city were found in an embankment near a car Wednesday. However, while the bodies were found, a family is still searching for answers. The bodies were identified as Janette Pantoja and Juan Almanza Zavala; both...
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
