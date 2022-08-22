ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FOX Sports

Mike Tomlin expresses frustration on Steelers OL | THE HERD

With the NFL shifting to favoring offensive coaches, another defensive coach is being tested. Mike Tomlin has expressed his frustration in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, saying that the team has 'to own it.' Colin Cowherd analyzes the league's defensive coaches and predicts each team's ranking, along with why Tomlin's o-line weakness is concerning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes

Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Where will Jimmy Garoppolo wind up? Decision time nears for Niners

As the San Francisco 49ers enter their final preseason game on Thursday, former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. After having shoulder surgery in March, Garoppolo passed his physical when reporting to training camp last month and has been cleared to throw. Having installed second-year QB Trey Lance as the starter, the Niners appeared hopeful they could trade Garoppolo and his $24.2 million, non-guaranteed salary in exchange for some type of draft compensation.
SANTA CLARA, CA
FOX Sports

Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Lions looking to take big strides in Dan Campbell's 2nd year

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions desperately needed an influx of talent after winning just three games in Dan Campbell's debut season. The emotionally charged coach is convinced they took a big stride in the offseason, adding at least one key player on offense in free agency and drafting a potentially game-changing player on defense.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Can Seahawks fix Legion of Gloom defense before facing Russell Wilson?

While the quarterback competition between incumbent Geno Smith and newcomer Drew Lock has taken center stage for the Seattle Seahawks, poor play on the other side of the football has been a glaring issue for the team. The Seahawks' defense used to boast the Legion of Boom. The current iteration...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Panthers’ Sam Darnold, Zane Gonzalez carted off with injuries

Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez were both carted off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Darnold’s left ankle twisted awkwardly after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on him as the quarterback was releasing the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Josh Allen and Bills’ Super Bowl hopes run through new OC Ken Dorsey

Twenty-five seconds can feel like forever. Or it can fly by. An NFL play clock is 40 seconds, but the quarterback and offensive coordinator get only 25 seconds to communicate on each play. That's all the time an OC has to make his decision on a play and relay that call over a headset to the quarterback. It sounds like plenty of time. But the headset shuts off without discretion. If the OC misses his window, that's it.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Nick Saban reveals one thing he would change about college football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined "The Herd" on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in an ever-evolving college football landscape and his expectations for both his team and Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young this season. Young, 21, is coming off an impressive 4,872-yard, 47-touchdown season that earned him AP College...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Are Bears failing Justin Fields early in his career? | THE HERD

The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021 season but can they do so with minimal depth on offense? According to The 33rd Team's Mike Martz, it will 'be a rough career' for Justin Fields and also predicts the Bears to have the worse offense and record in the league. Colin Cowherd explains why the Bears will not only struggle this season but how they are failing Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Three Big Ten players primed for breakout seasons

With the 2022 college football season nearly upon us, it's time to look at which players could take a big step into the spotlight. In the Big Ten, it is competitive as always, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked in the top 10 and Michigan State and Wisconsin rounding out the top 25. Our CFB analyst, RJ Young, named three Big Ten players he expects to have breakout seasons in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Steelers looking for better O-line play, regardless of QB

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin has spent the past month fending off almost daily questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition. Sometimes with humor. Sometimes without. Mitch Trubisky. Kenny Pickett. Mason Rudolph. For weeks every snap, throw and decision — both good and bad — by the three men...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Can Justin Fields end Bears' decades-long offensive slump?

The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 NFL season, but can they do so with minimal depth on offense and a largely unproven second-year quarterback in Justin Fields?. Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz said this week that he believes Fields — "a guy that...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen identifies two key areas of improvement

Josh Allen has ascended to stardom, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback still sees room for improvement. After making as big a leap as any player in the NFL since he debuted in 2018, Allen is focused on two particular areas heading into Year 5. "I think ball placement on some...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Cowboys' tackle depth a glaring issue with Tyron Smith out

FRISCO, Texas – The real question at this point is why the Cowboys didn't do more to prepare for this situation. For those who haven't heard, Tyron Smith left practice on Wednesday night. The perennial Pro Bowler hit the turf favoring his left leg on a routine block during the Cowboys' final practice of training camp. Given Smith's history with injuries, everyone in the team's indoor facility seemed to be holding their breath as he walked to the locker room with members of the medical staff alongside him.
