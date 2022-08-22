Read full article on original website
Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers is on a 'whole other level' than Patrick Mahomes | THE HERD
Sammy Watkins left the Kansas City Chiefs and joined the Green Bay Packers this offseason. While the WR credited Patrick Mahomes' success, he felt that Aaron Rodgers is 'on a whole other level.' Colin Cowherd reacts to Watkins' comments and compares the two QBs' playoff success.
Mike Tomlin expresses frustration on Steelers OL | THE HERD
With the NFL shifting to favoring offensive coaches, another defensive coach is being tested. Mike Tomlin has expressed his frustration in the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, saying that the team has 'to own it.' Colin Cowherd analyzes the league's defensive coaches and predicts each team's ranking, along with why Tomlin's o-line weakness is concerning.
Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes
Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
Where will Jimmy Garoppolo wind up? Decision time nears for Niners
As the San Francisco 49ers enter their final preseason game on Thursday, former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the roster. After having shoulder surgery in March, Garoppolo passed his physical when reporting to training camp last month and has been cleared to throw. Having installed second-year QB Trey Lance as the starter, the Niners appeared hopeful they could trade Garoppolo and his $24.2 million, non-guaranteed salary in exchange for some type of draft compensation.
Packers have new look as Rodgers continues Super Bowl chase
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will try to earn his elusive second Super Bowl berth without many of the guys who helped him earn MVP honors each of the last two seasons. Two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams is now in Las Vegas. Former...
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
NFL odds: Interesting team getting bet on to win Super Bowl
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total) Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total) Yes: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total) No: -345 (bet $10 to win $12.90 total) Win AFC North +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total) Win AFC: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410...
Lions looking to take big strides in Dan Campbell's 2nd year
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions desperately needed an influx of talent after winning just three games in Dan Campbell's debut season. The emotionally charged coach is convinced they took a big stride in the offseason, adding at least one key player on offense in free agency and drafting a potentially game-changing player on defense.
Can Seahawks fix Legion of Gloom defense before facing Russell Wilson?
While the quarterback competition between incumbent Geno Smith and newcomer Drew Lock has taken center stage for the Seattle Seahawks, poor play on the other side of the football has been a glaring issue for the team. The Seahawks' defense used to boast the Legion of Boom. The current iteration...
Panthers’ Sam Darnold, Zane Gonzalez carted off with injuries
Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez were both carted off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game Friday night against the Buffalo Bills. Darnold’s left ankle twisted awkwardly after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on him as the quarterback was releasing the...
Josh Allen and Bills’ Super Bowl hopes run through new OC Ken Dorsey
Twenty-five seconds can feel like forever. Or it can fly by. An NFL play clock is 40 seconds, but the quarterback and offensive coordinator get only 25 seconds to communicate on each play. That's all the time an OC has to make his decision on a play and relay that call over a headset to the quarterback. It sounds like plenty of time. But the headset shuts off without discretion. If the OC misses his window, that's it.
Skip Bayless on how Undisputed picks their football topics each day | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip Bayless details the process the “Undisputed” staff goes through to decide which NFL topics to cover throughout the season. Skip argues data indicates the Dallas Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield drive ratings including the hottest topic of the week.
Nick Saban reveals one thing he would change about college football
Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined "The Herd" on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in an ever-evolving college football landscape and his expectations for both his team and Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young this season. Young, 21, is coming off an impressive 4,872-yard, 47-touchdown season that earned him AP College...
Are Bears failing Justin Fields early in his career? | THE HERD
The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021 season but can they do so with minimal depth on offense? According to The 33rd Team's Mike Martz, it will 'be a rough career' for Justin Fields and also predicts the Bears to have the worse offense and record in the league. Colin Cowherd explains why the Bears will not only struggle this season but how they are failing Fields.
Three Big Ten players primed for breakout seasons
With the 2022 college football season nearly upon us, it's time to look at which players could take a big step into the spotlight. In the Big Ten, it is competitive as always, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked in the top 10 and Michigan State and Wisconsin rounding out the top 25. Our CFB analyst, RJ Young, named three Big Ten players he expects to have breakout seasons in 2022.
Steelers looking for better O-line play, regardless of QB
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin has spent the past month fending off almost daily questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition. Sometimes with humor. Sometimes without. Mitch Trubisky. Kenny Pickett. Mason Rudolph. For weeks every snap, throw and decision — both good and bad — by the three men...
Can Justin Fields end Bears' decades-long offensive slump?
The Chicago Bears are looking to bounce back from a rough 2021-22 NFL season, but can they do so with minimal depth on offense and a largely unproven second-year quarterback in Justin Fields?. Former Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz said this week that he believes Fields — "a guy that...
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen identifies two key areas of improvement
Josh Allen has ascended to stardom, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback still sees room for improvement. After making as big a leap as any player in the NFL since he debuted in 2018, Allen is focused on two particular areas heading into Year 5. "I think ball placement on some...
Cowboys' tackle depth a glaring issue with Tyron Smith out
FRISCO, Texas – The real question at this point is why the Cowboys didn't do more to prepare for this situation. For those who haven't heard, Tyron Smith left practice on Wednesday night. The perennial Pro Bowler hit the turf favoring his left leg on a routine block during the Cowboys' final practice of training camp. Given Smith's history with injuries, everyone in the team's indoor facility seemed to be holding their breath as he walked to the locker room with members of the medical staff alongside him.
