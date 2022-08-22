ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

U.S. Senate hopefuls J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan accept debate invites, but Gov. Mike DeWine hesitates to debate Democrat Nan Whaley

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates, Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, each announced Friday that they’ve accepted multiple debate invitations, though there are major differences in what each of them has agreed to. Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A newly-independent lawmaker who wants to run for her current Ohio […] The post Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to […] The post Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WLWT 5

Gov. Mike DeWine announces $2M in funding to support college students with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state is investing an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

