U.S. Senate hopefuls J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan accept debate invites, but Gov. Mike DeWine hesitates to debate Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates, Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, each announced Friday that they’ve accepted multiple debate invitations, though there are major differences in what each of them has agreed to. Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike...
Gov. Mike DeWine announces new funding round for local jails
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio state government is offering $51 million in new grants for local governments to build new jails or modernize old ones, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. The funding, set aside in the $3.5 billion state capital budget bill that lawmakers passed in June, is the second...
Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. A newly-independent lawmaker who wants to run for her current Ohio […] The post Ohio lawmaker drops party to run for House seat after missing deadline; opponents protest appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democrats Nan Whaley, Tim Ryan make debate plans, but Republicans Mike DeWine, J.D. Vance hesitate
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s Democratic candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are seeking to hold debates this campaign season, but their Republican rivals haven’t yet said whether they’ll agree to participate. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to agree to debate...
WOUB
Advocates call on Ohio leaders to put $308M of federal relief funds into affordable housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — A coalition of homelessness and housing advocates are calling on state leaders to put $308 million — from federal COVID-19 relief funds — into affordable housing. Amy Riegel, executive director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, said the...
Is Tim Ryan a waffler when it comes to forgiving student loans? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan’s critique of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in outstanding federal student loan debt for qualifying borrowers is a switch from his past enthusiasm for forgiving student loans. In 2021, Ryan said doing so could be “great for...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
Ohio getting $25 million from feds to seal up to 320 abandoned oil and gas wells around the state
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The U.S. Department of Interior has awarded $25 million in bipartisan infrastructure bill funding to Ohio that the state will use to plug between 170 and 320 abandoned oil and gas wells. The money is coming from $4.7 billion that the legislation set aside to remedy environmental problems caused by orphaned wells.
FirstEnergy official: Larry Householder, Sam Randazzo, ex-company executives conspired to break federal law
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, former top state regulator Sam Randazzo, and two now-fired FirstEnergy executives appear to be the people who conspired with FirstEnergy to commit honest services wire fraud, a FirstEnergy official said in a sworn deposition as part of a civil lawsuit. That goes...
Ohio board OK’s language for two constitutional amendments for Nov. 8 election, as opponents consider legal challenges
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Ballot Board approved language for two issues that voters are expected to decide on Nov. 8. Issue 1 will ask voters whether they want to require courts to consider public safety when setting monetary bail. Issue 2 would bar non-citizens from voting in state...
No action needed: Power bills going down for 500K Ohioans
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio have seen their electric bills skyrocket.
Ohio utility regulators freeze HB6-related investigations at request of federal prosecutor
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Wednesday froze four state investigations related to the House Bill 6 scandal for at least six months after a federal prosecutor warned they may interfere with an ongoing federal criminal investigation. The investigations were created to probe various aspects of FirstEnergy...
Ohio senator plans bill as teachers strike without benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City School teachers are not receiving compensation or benefits while on strike. The union said the teachers will not receive benefits, including healthcare, at any point during the strike. At the Ohio statehouse, there is an effort to change that precedent for workers choosing to strike across Ohio. “As long […]
Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans are starting to receive notices that they are eligible to […] The post Ohio House Bill 6 scandal settlement payments coming soon, but isn’t over yet appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WLWT 5
Gov. Mike DeWine announces $2M in funding to support college students with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that the state is investing an additional $2.1 million to assist Ohio college students with disabilities. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) will provide all eligible college students with disabilities up to $1000, while participating in OOD services, to be used for tuition or educational expenses during the 2022-2023 school year.
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
WFMJ.com
FBI, Ohio Attorney General's office, Lordstown police conduct raid at mobile home
Law enforcement agents at the state, local and federal levels descended upon a Lordstown mobile home Thursday morning. Lordstown police confirm they, along with the Ohio Attorney General's office and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Imperial Communities mobile home community. No arrests were...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Hidden role of a religious lobbying group in Ohio’s education ‘backpack bill’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. An Ohio bill that would send public education money to private schools if a student chooses to attend one was written with help from religious lobbying group the Center for Christian Virtue and a think tank that promotes charter schools.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
