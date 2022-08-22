Read full article on original website
Related
GCSE results: Students find out grades as thousands more hit by Btec delays
Students have picked up GCSE results while thousands more were hit with delays to Btecs grades.The pass rate and proportion of top grades dropped in GCSEs this year as efforts to crack down grade inflation kicked in. But as hundreds of thousands found out their results on Thursday, an exam board said around 5,700 students had been deemed ineligible to get grades in another qualification.”We need to work with schools and college to resolve queries, run eligibility checks and confirm if the student still wishes to claim a grade,” a spokesperson for Pearson said. “We apologise to any student...
BBC
Primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow to close during strike
All primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow will be closed for three days next month during planned industrial action by staff union members. Additional support learning (ASL) schools will also be shut on Tuesday 6, Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 September. The strike by Unite members includes catering and cleaning...
Westminster Academy pupils ‘put pandemic challenges behind them’
GCSE results for pupils at Westminster Academy in central London showed the youngsters appeared to have put the challenges of the pandemic behind them, according to their headteacher.“There’s such pride on a day like today – the students, as always, tend to be a little anxious and sometimes pessimistic, and so it’s been lovely to see in many faces they’ve exceeded their own expectations, which is wonderful,” said Dr Paul Wood.This year has seen the first set of in-person GCSE exams take place since before the pandemic, and Dr Wood said he was “delighted” that this year’s grades exceeded the...
College student wins university place after switching from make-up to forensics
A college student who trained as a make-up artist but could not get a job has won a place at university after switching to study forensic investigation.Megan Jowitt spent two years completing a make-up course after leaving school but struggled to get her career off the ground.The 20-year-old, from Bristol, then began an apprenticeship in marketing but felt it was not for her so two years ago switched to study the newly launched BTec in forensics and criminology at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College (SGS) in Filton, near Bristol.I am so glad that I found this programme. I have loved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fall in England’s GCSE grades signals a return to pre-pandemic normality
This summer’s GCSE results are the first from examinations in three years. Results are significantly lower than last year but we should not read anything into that. After two years of grades increasing with the use of teacher-assessed grades, the government signalled its intentions early that we should begin the process of returning to pre-pandemic grade distributions. In September, the qualifications regulator, Ofqual, announced results would be around the midpoint of those in 2019 and 2021.
GCSE results: Schools minister says it was ‘part of the plan’ for grades to be lower in 2022
Will Quince said it was “very much part of the plan” for GCSE results to be lower in 2022.“We recognise the fact that young people have faced huge disruption over the past couple of years, and so there are adaptations in place,” the schools minister said.While speaking with Kay Burley on Sky News, Quince said that Ofqual have reflected these adaptations in their grading of the exams this year.In 2021 the overall pass rate and top marks reached an all-time high, when marks were instead awarded by teachers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More GCSE Results: 92-year-old pensioner reveals maths result on airGSCE results: Boris Johnson praises students’ ‘indefatigable hard work’Liverpool shooting: Police pursue ‘very positive lines of inquiry’ in gunman search
Exam board apologises to students still wating for BTec results
A BTec exam board has said it is “very sorry” that some students are still waiting for their results two days after they were due, leaving them unable to confirm university places.Hundreds of thousands of students received A-level, BTec and T-level exam results on Thursday, but some in England and Wales who have taken BTec qualifications with exam board Pearson have had no news of their grades.Pearson said there was no “systemic issue” to blame for the delay as what they described as “a tiny percentage” of students are still waiting to hear about their BTec (Business and Technology Education...
BBC
Coleg Gwent: Late exam results delay university places for some
Students are "fuming" and "stressed" after a results delay has meant they cannot confirm their university places. Amber Lewis, 18, from Newport, said she "burst into tears" after being told her Welsh Baccalaureate work had not been submitted by Coleg Gwent. "My accommodation could be affected, and my uni place,"...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smiles and hugs as pupils gather to receive GCSE results
After years of work and months of worry, there were smiles and hugs at schools across Northern Ireland as pupils received their GCSE results.Fifth-formers celebrated and commiserated with friends as they learned of the grades that will determine the next stage of their academic life.Students were praised by teachers and principals for their resilience in coping in the first year since formal examinations returned post-pandemic.At Our Lady and St Patrick’s College in east Belfast, pupils were quick to praise the efforts of school staff in preparing them for the exams despite Covid.Noah Bradley from Carryduff was delighted to receive 10...
BBC
Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
Pupils face 'Wild West' tussle for 6th form places as experts predict record fall in GCSEs
Pupils face a ‘Wild West’ scramble for sixth form places today as tens of thousands are predicted to miss out due to a record fall in top GCSE grades. The plunge in top grades will affect an estimated 75,000 pupils, while about 50,000 fewer are expected to get at least a basic pass in six GCSEs. Sixth forms usually ask for at least four passes.
BBC
Private mental health unit scrutiny recommended by Norfolk committee
A report into the care of three women at a former mental health unit has recommended greater monitoring and scrutiny of private provision. The Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board (NSAB) review focused on care given to women known as L, M and N, who lived at Milestones Hospital near Norwich. The...
BBC
GCSE results: Eton scholarship for teenaged full-time carer
A London schoolboy who is a full-time carer for his disabled mother, says he is "ecstatic" after being awarded an £80,000 scholarship by Eton College. lyan Benamor, 16, successfully got through a tough three-day assessment at the Berkshire school. Since aged 11, he has cared for mum Lalia Amal,...
Police and crime commissioner ‘gobsmacked’ by support for cycling challenge
A police and crime commissioner who took on a cycling challenge has said he is “gobsmacked” after exceeding his fundraising target for a charity which provides support to bereaved family members of police officers killed on duty.The UK Police Unity Tour is an annual cycle which aims to raise funds for charity Care of Police Survivors (COPS), which support families of police officers who have lost their lives on duty.The cycle took place from August 19 to August 21, with more than 300 cyclists from different police forces including Essex, Leicestershire and Bedfordshire taking part.Festus Akinbusoye, the elected Police and...
Ambulance chiefs blasted by Health Secretary over 'unacceptable' ambulance handover delays
The Health Secretary summoned the bosses of the six worst-performing NHS trusts for a dressing down over ambulance handover delays. Steve Barclay met chief executives from Cornwall, Gloucestershire, Plymouth, Leicester, Birmingham and Worcestershire trusts on Tuesday. After weeks of stories emerging about elderly people waiting up to 40 hours for...
‘Sprightly’ pensioner becomes oldest person in Britain to pass a GCSE exam
A sprightly pensioner has become the oldest person in Britain to ever pass a GCSE exam - at the grand age of 92.Derek Skipper, 92, took his Maths GCSE in May and has passed with flying colours, achieving a grade five, the highest possible on the foundation paper he took.A grade five is the equivalent of a high B/low C in the old GCSE grading system.The grandfatherof-three has said he is ‘very pleased’ about his results.Derek said: “I was very, very pleased.“When I started out on the course in September, it was very low key and I didn’t tell anyone...
U.K.・
BBC
Yorkshire hosepipe ban: 'Don't call police over breaches'
People are being told not to call the police over breaches of the hosepipe ban in Yorkshire. The ban comes into force across the region on Friday and prohibits people using hosepipes to water gardens, clean their cars or fill paddling pools, and carries a fine of up to £1,000.
U.K.・
BBC
GCSE student recovers from brain tumour to ace exams
A Leicestershire student who missed months of school due to a brain tumour has surpassed expectations with his GCSE grades. Adam not only achieved the grades he need to get into college but passed all but one subject. The teenager needed surgery to remove a brain tumour in 2017 and...
BBC
South Central Ambulance Service bosses criticised in damning CQC inspection
Bosses at South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) have been described as "out of touch" in a damning report by the health watchdog. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated the service as inadequate following an inspection in April and May. It said delays contributed to the death of an elderly patient,...
BBC
Newport: Three found guilty of enslaving vulnerable man
Three people have been found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable man by forcing him to work and withholding his pay and passport from him. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was also stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, Newport Crown Court was told. Two men and a...
Comments / 0