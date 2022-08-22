GCSE results for pupils at Westminster Academy in central London showed the youngsters appeared to have put the challenges of the pandemic behind them, according to their headteacher.“There’s such pride on a day like today – the students, as always, tend to be a little anxious and sometimes pessimistic, and so it’s been lovely to see in many faces they’ve exceeded their own expectations, which is wonderful,” said Dr Paul Wood.This year has seen the first set of in-person GCSE exams take place since before the pandemic, and Dr Wood said he was “delighted” that this year’s grades exceeded the...

EDUCATION ・ 12 HOURS AGO