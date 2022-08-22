POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team spent the entire day wondering if they were going to get a chance to play Tuesday evening due to the weather. After pushing the game back, the Wildcats found a pocket on the radar without rain and made the most of the opportunity, defeating archrival Gulf Coast 1-0. “The day was tough because you don’t know if you’re going to get to play,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “Then you have to deal with finding the timing for the game and trying to keep the player’s minds right. I thought that the girls did alright. They worked really hard. We played well in spurts.

PEARL RIVER, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO