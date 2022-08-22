Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Pearl River optimistic for 2022 season
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River football season is set to get underway in just under a week. A season ago, the Wildcats showed flashes but weren’t able to pull it all together. Entering his third year at the helm of the program, head coach Seth Smith and his staff feel confident in every position group.
KSLA
Settlement checks could be going out soon to families in deadly Ida nursing home evacuation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If all goes well, settlement checks could be going out soon for victims of a deadly nursing home evacuation during Hurricane Ida. Attorneys say they have won tentative approval for a multi-million dollar deal to compensate more than 800 nursing home residents who were sent to a nightmarish warehouse in Independence during Hurricane Ida.
Picayune Item
Pearl River women shutout rival Gulf Coast
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team spent the entire day wondering if they were going to get a chance to play Tuesday evening due to the weather. After pushing the game back, the Wildcats found a pocket on the radar without rain and made the most of the opportunity, defeating archrival Gulf Coast 1-0. “The day was tough because you don’t know if you’re going to get to play,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “Then you have to deal with finding the timing for the game and trying to keep the player’s minds right. I thought that the girls did alright. They worked really hard. We played well in spurts.
Picayune Item
Board of Aldermen hold budget workshop, set date for budget hearing
Tuesday night the Poplarville Board of Aldermen held a special call meeting to review their budget and approve a project agreement. With the Board’s approval Mayor Louise Smith and City Clerk Marnie Ready signed a Land and Water Conservation Fund agreement in the amount of $76,776. The grant funds will be used toe repair a pier at Polar Spring Lake. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) approved the grant and will match 50 percent of the funds with the Board. The Board will cover the cost of labor and materials. Both will cover 25 percent for grant in the amount of $19,194.09. The MDWFP will give the Board the remaining 50 percent in the amount of $38.388.17.
stmarynow.com
Three arrested in January shooting at Chester Bowles-area home
Two men suspected in the firing of dozens of rounds into a Morgan City home in January have been arrested, the Morgan City Police Department said, and a third has been in custody since last month. The three men, all from Hammond, face criminal conspiracy and weapons charges. --Jaicherydan Treell...
bslshoofly.com
What's Up, Waveland? September 2022
New contributor and Waveland resident Bruce Northridge shares info about five upcoming events in Waveland, a Highway 90 development report that’s under consideration by Aldermen, and upcoming city elections. - by Bruce Northridge. Highway 90 Corridor Development Plan. During a special Waveland Aldermen’s meeting on Tuesday, August 16, Bob...
Warning issued after reports of women’s purses, wallets being stolen out of shopping carts at Mississippi stores
Police are warning the public about reports of women’s wallets being taken from shopping carts in Mississippi department stores. The Hattiesburg Police issued the following warning on Facebook:. “The Hattiesburg Police Department would like to make the public aware of several reports of women’s wallets being taken from shopping...
13-year-old dies after shooting in Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 13-year-old died after a firearm was discharged in Pearl River County. The shooting happened in the Tin Hill subdivision on Friday, August 19, according to the Picayune Item. Investigators said the incident involved two juveniles. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Ashton Bean, of […]
Picayune Item
MGCCC Women will play twice in Georgia
PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s soccer team takes a trip to the Peach State this weekend for a pair of games. The Bulldogs play against Georgia Military in Milledgeville on Saturday at 5 p.m., then against Abraham Baldwin in Tifton, Ga., the next day at 1 p.m.
Suspect vehicle in Bogalusa shooting located in Western Louisiana
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department provided an update on the whereabouts of the vehicle suspected in the drive-by shooting death of 50-year-old Veronique Allen. Police say the vehicle, which was caught on surveillance, is registered to someone in Western Louisiana. The vehicle was reported as stolen earlier on Tuesday prior to the shooting.
Picayune Item
Pearl River volleyball picks up first victory of ’22
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River volleyball team got back to winning ways Tuesday, picking up its first win of the 2022 season with a 3-1 (25-15, 25-27, 25-18, 25-18) victory over Coastal Alabama – East. “We’re so thankful to pull out the first win of the season,”...
WDSU
Covington city councilman arrested, facing insurance fraud charge
COVINGTON, La. — A Covington city councilman has been arrested and accused of insurance fraud. According to Louisiana State Police, Peter Lewis, 44, faces charges after an investigation into what they say was a fraudulent long-term disability insurance claim with Unum Life Insurance Company of America. The investigation revealed...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding missing woman
The TPSO is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jamie Lugo Fleetwood (46 years of age W/F). Ms. Fleetwood was reported missing on August 18, 2022 after she failed to report to work. Ms. Fleetwood is possibly driving a gray colored Honda CR-V and is known to frequent...
Picayune Item
Supervisors hold budget workshop for coming fiscal year
Some increases were made to a proposed budget the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors discussed during a budget workshop held on Tuesday. Even with those increases, County Administrator Adrain Lumpkin said he does not expect a need to increase ad valorem taxes to residents. The budget discussed was not final and will be discussed further at a public hearing set for Sept. 6.
Sea Coast Echo
Professional women's group honors Hancock residents
The Lighthouse Business & Professional Women’s Network last week hosted its 2022 Woman of Achievement Awards at Hollywood Gulf Coast Casino in Bay St. Louis, honoring several Hancock County residents. The organization, which aims to unite professional women and provide leadership skills and networking opportunities, is based in Biloxi...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a woman who was reported missing after she never showed up for work last week. Jamie Lugo Fleetwood, 46, was reported missing on Aug. 18, after she failed to report to work. Fleetwood...
Picayune Item
Pearl River’s Meet The Wildcats moved to 6 p.m. start
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The show must go on. Due to the possibility of inclement weather in the area during the day, today’s Meet The Wildcats event has been pushed back to a 6 p.m. start. The free event will still take place inside historic Dobie Holden Stadium. Meet...
Picayune Item
Lady Blue Devils fall 3-1 to Stone
The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils (2-4) suffered their second loss in one week. They played the Stone Tomcats (1-3) this past Tuesday in four sets. The Lady Blue Devils won the first set then the Tomcats controlled the last three. What separated the two teams in the sets outcome were PRC’s errors.
Picayune Item
Loss at Long Beach taken as learning experience for Lady Blue Devils
Tuesday night the Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils (2-5) lost to the Long Beach Bearcats (9-1) in a three set sweep. Despite the Lady Blue Devils loss, Head Coach Nicole Brown took it as a learning experience. This first year volleyball program is still leaning how to navigate in the league. Brown believes playing tough opponents will assist in PRC’s longevity in upcoming seasons.
bogalusadailynews.com
Sheriff’s deputy receives national recognition
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy Katie Dillon was recognized by the National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) as Corrections Officer of the Year for the Southern region of the United States. At the JAILCON Southern Regional Training Conference held in Huntsville, Ala., Dillon was...
