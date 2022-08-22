Read full article on original website
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Bakery Pop-Up Maya’s Bakes to Open in Findlay Market
The grand opening will be held Aug. 31 at 10 a.m.
Cincinnati Brunch Spot Sleepy Bee Cafe Recently Opened A College Hill Location
This new location is open now!
On Newsstands Now: Here's Everything You'll Find in CityBeat's Fall Arts Issue
From fall arts offering throughout the greater Cincinnati area to a gin lovers paradise in Over-the-Rhine, here are the stories you'll find in CityBeat's latest print edition.
See Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility During the Taft Museum of Art’s Extended Hours this Weekend
Time is running out to see the exhibit before it concludes on Sept. 4.
New Art Exhibit, Podcast Detail Zanesville Animal Tragedy
Police killed 49 exotic animals after they were set free in 2011
Fall Arts Preview: Cincinnati Ballet Launches Its Next Chapter
New artistic director Jodie Gates has big plans for the company as it enters its 60th year.
'Be Annoying! Be Loud! Be a Menace!' The Cincinnati Rollergirls Reflect on Long Journey Back to the Rink
After the pandemic halted competition, the local roller derby team is rebuilding its roster, reputation and spirit ahead of its fall season.
Swim from Cincinnati to Kentucky this Weekend in the Great Ohio River Swim
On-site registration opens at 7 a.m. Aug. 28.
WHIO Dayton
WATCH: Famous hippo siblings Fiona, Fritz meet for first time
CINCINNATI — At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden famous hippo siblings Fiona and her little brother Fritz met Tuesday... sort of. The zoo shared a video of Fritz and Fiona sniffing and peeking at each other from neighboring spaces in their indoor habitat. Keepers said they have seen...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 1950s Midcentury Modern Home In Anderson Township Has Five Different Levels
Located at 5830 Marlborough Drive, this midcentury modern Anderson Township home is currently for sale for $450,000. Built in 1958 this home has favorite features of midcentury homes including vaulted ceilings, skylights and tons of woodwork. There are five levels to this nearly 2,300 square foot space with each level having walkouts to the beautiful yard.
More Than $40k Raised for Family of Covington Woman Killed in Aug. 20 Hit-and-Run
The investigation into Gloria San Miguel's death is ongoing.
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
Cincinnati: A Man Was Hit By Street Car In Over The Rhine
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
dayton247now.com
Church buys former Sears building at Dayton Mall
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The former Sears building at the Dayton Mall has been purchased by a growing church. The project will bring new life into the parcel and likely create new jobs and work for local contractors and suppliers. Crossroads Church, based in Cincinnati, is an interdenominational...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Won't Approve Immediate Barrier for Cyclists After Fatal Hit-and-Run
Two men have been arrested in connection with the Aug. 20 death of cyclist Gloria San Miguel.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Man steals diamond ring from jewelry store inside Liberty Township Mall
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of stealing a diamond ring from a jewelry store inside the Liberty Township Mall. It happened Monday around 4:39 p.m. when the sheriff's office said the suspect entered a jewelry store and stole a men's diamond ring.
