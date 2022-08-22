Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
Column: Chilton County Friday night lights is here
After the long anticipation, last week was my first taste of high school football action in Chilton County, and it did not disappoint. Jemison High School and Thorsby High School was the first game of the season on Aug. 18 and my first chance to catch the action live and in person. The atmosphere was electric, and the game itself was a good as well. Jemison jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, but Thorsby stormed back with 28 unanswered points in the first half and never lost the lead again.
Time for Chilton’s ‘Peachiest’ Leaves
During most of the year, local residents are blessed to witness trees across Chilton’s countryside that are doused in vibrant colors; especially peach trees in the spring, boasting pinks and purples. In recent weeks, autumn winds have brought cooler temperatures to Chilton County that is welcomed and deemed long overdue by local residents. Fall transforms our rural farmland and ordinary green landscape into a living Bob Ross painting, hosting reds, oranges, yellows, blues, purples and of course, peaches.
Mustangs upend Red Devils in anticipated matchup
Isabella High School used a potent rushing attack and controlled the line of scrimmage to defeat Maplesville High School 30-6 at home on Aug. 26. Maplesville got on the board first with Jakavion Jackson taking a run 49 yards to the end zone midway through the opening quarter. The two-point conversion attempt was no good, and the Red Devils held a 6-0 lead. From there, it was all Mustangs as they scored 30 unanswered points.
Vehicle accident claims life of Jemison resident
MONTGOMERY POST — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:39 a.m., Aug. 26, has claimed the life of a Jemison woman. Gina L. Smith, 51, was fatally injured when the 2008 Ford F-150 pickup she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 31 near the 235 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Jemison, in Chilton County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Tigers thrash Panthers in rivalry matchup
Chilton County High School used a stellar first half performance from running back Rashard Childers to blank Jemison High School 50-0 on Aug. 25 at Tiger Stadium. Childers amassed 116 yards in the first 24 minutes on 11 touches and punched in three Tiger scores. “Rashard is a tough kid,...
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Aug. 18-24. Christopher Lynn Alonzo to Catherine Elizabeth Ellison.
Ward awarded scholarship
Sara Ward of Chilton County has received an academic and music scholarship to The University of Montevallo. This covers her first year of tuition. She graduated Salutatorian from Valleydale Academy in May 2022. She was a child music prodigy, winning Tuscaloosa Warrior Fiddle Festival at age 10, and went on...
FCS asking for community support
School is back in session, and clubs are getting back together to plan the upcoming year. At Verbena High School, the Fellowship of Christian Students will have its first meeting of the semester next week. Sponsor Angela Owen’s motto for the group is “to make Heaven crowded.”. “Show...
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Aug. 17-23. Bleeding Non-Traumatic: 2800 Block 7th Street North. Motor Vehicle Accident: Temple Road and Thrash Road. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 211 Mile Marker South Bound. Motor Vehicle Accident: I65 212 Mile Marker South Bound. Blood Pressure Check: 2500 Block 7th Street South. Overdose: 200 Block...
Parole denied for two from Chilton
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has voted to deny parole for two inmates with past convictions of violent crimes in Chilton County. Kori Lee Scott is serving a 16-year sentence for a manslaughter conviction in 2011. During the hearing on Aug. 17, the Alabama Board of Pardons and...
Employment increased in Chilton in July
Chilton County saw a decrease in the unemployment rate, and an increase in the overall workforce during July. Employment statistics released by the governor’s office this month show that Chilton County’s unemployment rate decreased slightly to 2.6% in July from 2.8% in June. The civilian labor force (those employed or actively seeking employment) saw an increase again this month as it rose to 20,737 from 20,556 in June.
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Aug. 17-23. Domestic-Simple Assault-Family: 6000 Block of County Road 24, Verbena. Drug Paraphernalia-1st Offense, Community Punishment and Corrections Arrest Warrant: 5800 Block of County Road 49, Clanton. Miscellaneous: County Road 503, Verbena. Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card: 1000 Block of County Road 352, Billingsley. August 19.
Local author to hold book signing
Jacqueline Glasscock of Jemison will be holding a book signing for her first children’s book “Skylin’s Color Adventures” at the Chilton-Clanton Public Library on Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. The book is a collection of stories that Glasscock wrote for her daughter. Glasscock said the book...
Commission weighs in on P25 system payments
The Chilton County Commission discussed the Chilton County Board of Education not having the $42,600 payment for phase one of the P25 system yet at its Aug. 23 meeting. The school board has until Sept. 1 to make the payment or the service to the radios will be shut off, according to the 911 board meeting on July 29. A letter from the 911 board was also sent to the BOE to notify them of the pending due date.
Family Sunshine Center launches campaign
Montgomery — The direct service providers, clients and staff of the Family Sunshine Center, which serves several counties including Chilton, wish you knew that the trauma inflicted by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking has a long lasting physical and emotional impact on victims of all ages and all genders.
