After the long anticipation, last week was my first taste of high school football action in Chilton County, and it did not disappoint. Jemison High School and Thorsby High School was the first game of the season on Aug. 18 and my first chance to catch the action live and in person. The atmosphere was electric, and the game itself was a good as well. Jemison jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, but Thorsby stormed back with 28 unanswered points in the first half and never lost the lead again.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO