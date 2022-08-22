Read full article on original website
DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center to Close Sept. 1 for Season
MILFORD, Del. - The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will close for the season effective Thursday, Sept. 1, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday. The center is scheduled to reopen Saturday, April 1, 2023 for the busy spring and summer seasons attuned to...
Delaware Transit Corporation Awarded $11M Grant for Energy Efficient Buses
DOVER, Del. – The Federal Transit Administration has awarded the Delaware Transit Corporation $11 million from the Low-No Program to support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient transit vehicles. The agency has now received more than $22 million through five separate federal grants to support the purchase of alternative-fueled buses.
Local Pushback to Roundabout Installation Project
The Delaware Department of Transportation plans to install a traffic circle at the intersection between Peachtree Run and Walnut Shade Road in Woodside East. The project will require several homeowners to sacrifice portions of their property, and they are not happy about it.
New Park Proposed for West Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - On Leonard Lane across from the public works garage in Cambridge sits a six-acre empty lot. The lot currently hosts overgrown grass, dirt piles, and plenty of insects in an underserved part of the Cambridge community. However, this land has been targeted to be the home of...
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
Water Advisory Lifted in Rehoboth Beach
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- This afternoon the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control lifted the water advisory in Rehoboth Beach. The water advisory was issued due to high levels of bacteria found in the water. DNREC says this is likely caused by excessive rainfall pushing wildlife droppings into waterways.
SCC to Hear More Arguments on Wind Farm Ratepayer Protection
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia regulators say they will consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection. The utility has said the protection will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order Wednesday granting reconsideration in the offshore wind case. It temporarily suspends an order issued earlier this month approving the wind farm. Dominion has taken issue with part of that earlier order, saying a performance requirement it contains will cause the company to terminate the project. The commission has asked participants in the proceeding to file additional briefs addressing the matter.
EPA Says Salisbury Medical Facility Polluted Air with Possibly Cancer Causing Chemical
SALISBURY, Md. - The Environmental Protection Agency says the Trinity Sterile facility on Kiley Drive in Salisbury is emitting possibly cancer causing chemicals into the air. The risk is elevated, albeit extremely low within an approximately one mile radius around the facility. The EPA says trinity installed a wet scrubber,...
Ex-Legislative Candidate Dies in Delaware Crash
HARTLY, Del. (AP) - A woman who died in a two-car collision this week at a Delaware intersection was a former General Assembly candidate. Delaware State Police announced on Friday that Catherine Samardza, 67, of Hartly, died from Wednesday's accident after she was taken to a local hospital. Samardza ran unsuccessfully for a state Senate seat in 2012 as an independent candidate, The News Journal of Wilmington reported.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
Utility: Guarantee for Large Virginia Offshore Wind Farm 'Untenable'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing this week with the State Corporation Commission. The utility's petition asks regulators to reconsider that portion of their order. A commission spokesperson says a decision on the petition will be forthcoming. He couldn't comment on a timeline. Dominion says its 176-turbine project in the waters off Virginia Beach will be the country's largest wind farm.
West College Ave. Construction Causing Frustration With Homeowners
SALISBURY, Md. - Bike lane construction is behind schedule and narrowing the driving lanes of West College Ave. Neighbors, Denise Willis and Madison Arrowsmith say the construction had made it difficult and frustrating for them. "I think the lanes are too narrow. We can't get in and out of our...
Delaware to Issue Emergency Benefits on Aug. 25 to All SNAP and Other Eligible Households
NEW CASTLE, Del. – The Delaware Division of Social Services announced Wednesday that it will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
Md. Agencies to Expand State Business Lending and Investment Programs
BALTIMORE (CBS/WBOC) - Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that up to $198 million in federal small business relief will be available through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The financial relief will funnel down through three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the Maryland Department...
DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
wjbr.com
Is A Target Store Coming To Middletown?
Word on the street is a Target store coming to Middletown? A new location is opening in Delaware and the company has its sights set on one specific city. Middletown will apparently be home to the new Target, as the company’s fifth Delaware location. It may take a few...
NASA, Town of Chincoteague Collaborate to Rid Drinking Water of "Forever Chemicals"
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, Va. - NASA teamed up with the Town of Chincoteague to remove P-FAs or "forever chemicals" from the town's drinking water. The chemicals do not break down and can cause health problems. NASA's Wallops Island Flight Facility held a public meeting on the issue Wednesday afternoon about the...
Car Theft In St. Michaels
ST. MICHAELS, Md. - Three cars stolen in three months, in St. Michaels. Chief Anthony Smith of the St. Michaels Police Department says this is could be related to the number of car break-ins in Seaford, Del. Smith also said it could be referred to as a car theft ring.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Summer of 2022 is sadly coming to a close, but not before two more weeks of fun in the sun at the beautiful Delaware and Maryland beaches. And don't forget, once Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, the region's popular festival season kicks off. That means about 10 weeks of big, local events and happenings to keep us busy until just before Thanksgiving.
GOP Leaders Want to Untie Virginia from California EV Rule
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia is currently on a path toward adopting California’s new, stringent rules for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles because of 2021 legislation that involved adopting the West Coast state’s emissions standards. That's according to attorneys and state officials who weighed in after California regulators adopted the new rules Thursday. Last year's legislation was a key priority of environmental advocates. House Republicans opposed it at the time. They now control the chamber and said Friday they would make a second push next year to unlink Virginia’s standards from California's. Environmental attorneys said updating Virginia's standards would be a win for consumers and clean air.
