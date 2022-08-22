RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia regulators say they will consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection. The utility has said the protection will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order Wednesday granting reconsideration in the offshore wind case. It temporarily suspends an order issued earlier this month approving the wind farm. Dominion has taken issue with part of that earlier order, saying a performance requirement it contains will cause the company to terminate the project. The commission has asked participants in the proceeding to file additional briefs addressing the matter.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO