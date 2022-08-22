BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO