Truckee, CA

WGME

Disney's 'Pocahontas' actor arrested in Ohio

XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) — The actor known as the voice of Pocahontas in the Disney film was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct in Ohio. The Xenia Police Department said 55-year-old Irene Bedard-Wilson, of Dayton, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. EDT on Friday at 29 E. Main St. after reports of two women arguing.
XENIA, OH
WGME

Three police shootings in Maine ruled 'justified'

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Attorney General's Office ruled Wednesday that three recent police shootings were justified. The most recent shooting happened in Topsham earlier this year. Officers arrived at a scene in February where 37-year-old Kourtney Sherwood was making homicidal and suicidal statements. According to the AG's Office,...
TOPSHAM, ME
WGME

Despite rain, Maine sees little drought improvement

Despite several inches of rain for many areas in Maine earlier this week, there are barely any changes to the state’s drought conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a severe drought conditions remain unchanged along the Maine coast. There is a slight improvement in moderate drought conditions inland.
MAINE STATE
WGME

A Maine diver has been rammed by a shark and bitten by a seal this summer

BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- Eddie Monat, a commercial diver from Bar Harbor who operates a nature tour boat in the summer, has had a few encounters with sharks over the years. Earlier this month, he was rammed twice by what he thinks was a porbeagle shark while he was using an underwater camera to show his customers on his boat what kind of marine life dwells at the bottom of Frenchman Bay. He was struck first in his side and then on his leg.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WGME

Piping plovers nesting in record numbers on Maine beaches

PORTLAND (WGME) – The endangered piping plover has had a record year in Maine. Maine Audubon says when they first started protecting them back in 1981, there were only 10 known nesting pairs in Maine. Now there are 140 nesting pairs, which fledged 252 chicks this year. That's way...
MAINE STATE
WGME

All Maine parents asked to fill out free school meal applications

The Maine Department of Education is urging Mainers to complete free meal applications for their children even though meals will already be free this fall. A law that took effect in 2021 made Maine one of the first states in the country to make every K-12 student in public schools eligible for free breakfast and lunch regardless of your family’s income.
MAINE STATE

