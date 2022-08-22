It could be weeks before man can walk again following hit-and-run

It may be weeks before a Gwinnett County man can walk again after police say a hit-and-run driver knocked him off his motorcycle.

It happened more than a month ago along Hamilton Mill Road.

Gwinnett Police have just released pictures of the car that they say hit Brandon Sousa, 28, on his motorcycle.

The crash was so powerful that it knocked him off his bike and into a ditch, causing him to nearly lose his foot.

Sousa told WSB′s Matt Johnson that he has been struggling to get around on his own since the crash on July 3.

It was around 3 p.m. when Gwinnett police say someone in this silver Chevy Traverse hit Sousa on his bike and kept going.

Sousa said the driver was already driving erratically before crashing into him as Sousa was trying to slow down for a turn.

“Something in his life maybe set him on a path and when he took off that day, he was on a war path and if it wasn’t me, it probably would have been somebody else,” Sousa said.

©2022 Cox Media Group