ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth’s flood problems are a billion-dollar fix. The city is spending $136 million

By Harrison Mantas
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUkxU_0hQpLcYK00

The city of Fort Worth is increasing the amount of money it spends on flood control.

The city’s stormwater management department is proposing spending $136 million over five years to fix old storm drains, control erosion and produce new flood maps.

It is an $8 million increase over the five-year plan the city put out last year with most of that money going to projects that keep floodwaters off roads.

The city estimated in 2020 it would cost $1 billion to fix 300 of Fort Worth’s most flood-prone areas. In 2020, the city added 35 cents to the stormwater fee to fix 80 of the worst spots.

The city is also producing more detailed flood maps , which could be used to guide future zoning decisions and help homeowners better protect themselves against flood risk.

The city has released initial maps that indicate areas where flash flooding is the worst. Those include the Cultural District, Meadowbrook in east Fort Worth, and the intersection of Cleburne Road and West Berry Street.

Areas like the intersection of North Riverside Drive and North Loop 820 were listed as potentially having high flood risk, but stormwater program manager Jennifer Dyke said more data is needed to define those flood zones with the same accuracy as FEMA.

A City Council report estimated the extra data could be collected by this fall.

About $10 million is being dedicated to flood channel restoration, according to the city’s capital plan.

It’s not clear where that money will be spent, but the plan says it could be spent to fix drainage channels worn down by erosion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
CBS DFW

Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#City Council#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
CBS DFW

Major highway closure in Arlington could cause traffic headaches for sports fans

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A major highway in the metroplex will be partially shut down Friday night, potentially impacting the thousands of fans going to either the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys games in Arlington.The southbound lanes of SH360 near I-30, east of the stadiums, will be closed to traffic starting at 8 p.m. for bridge construction.The closure will extend from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard."There will be a detour," said Val Lopez with TxDOT. "It does flow relatively well, but you're probably better off taking alternate routes."The good news is that the northbound lanes of 360 will remain open...
ARLINGTON, TX
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
11K+
Followers
614
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy