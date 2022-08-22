ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley, IN

Honestly?
4d ago

Those with potential are always takin to soon. And those who riot, loot and do crash N grabs live to do it again. My deepest heartfelt condolences.

Eula Strong
3d ago

praying for the families and of the passing of their loved ones. Praying for other two that are still in the hospital prayer for all those involved. Jesus! Jesus! Jesus!

TruthInGodsWord
3d ago

To clarify for those who don't know or are deceived into believing the lies of Satan that " nice/ good " people automatically go to heaven/ RIP ; ONLY those who are saved/ born AGAIN believers through Jesus Christ Crucified on the ✝️ as our ONLY way of redemption/ forgiveness of our sins unto Salvation, having our name THEN written in the Lambs Book Of Life will enter heaven after we die. NO ONE is nice/ good enough to save our own soul from hell. ONLY Jesus is qualified to rescue us from Satans agenda against humanity on this earth but to steal, kill & destroy.John10:10📖. There is NO RIP for ANYONE who dies w/o accepting Jesus as their personal Lord & Savior unto Salvation in THIS lifetime, for their eternal life to come. PLEASE people, seek Jesus for your Salvation now, as NO ONE is guaranteed our next breath. 🙏 🕊📖✝️

Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
Two Black Indiana College Football Players Die In Car Accident

On Monday (August 22), Indiana State University announced that two members of the school’s football team perished in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. Three people in total reportedly passed away as a part of the tragic crash, including freshmen players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and sophomore student Jayden Musili, who was in his first year at ISU.
3 Indiana State University students die in fiery accident

Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the school. There were five people in the vehicle, all believed to be ISU students, including “several football players,” the university said. “This is a terrible tragedy,” ISU...
Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Three Indiana State University students were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, the university confirmed. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to a scene in Riley in which a vehicle carrying five people crashed into a tree and caught fire at 1:34 a.m. Sunday. Riley is about 11 miles southwest of Terrr Haute, where the univerity is located in southern Indiana.
Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11. The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
