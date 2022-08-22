Read full article on original website
Netflix's Expensive New Show Booted From No. 1 Spot by New Entry
Neil Gaiman's The Sandman's Netflix dominance has finally faltered. Following a two-week run at the top of the streaming charts, the hit Netflix original series has officially been dethroned, with the recently debuted Michelle Monaghan-starring miniseries Echoes taking the No. 1 spot on the overall streaming chart. Premiering on Netflix...
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
'Elvis' Finally Gets HBO Max Streaming Release Date
Elvis Presley fans who so far have missed Baz Luhrmann's epic biopic in theaters — or those who simply want to relive the musical magic — will finally be able to stream it on HBO Max. The Elvis movie will begin streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
New Netflix Original Content Coming in September 2022
Leaves won't be the only things dropping this fall. As summer comes to a close and fall begins, Netflix is saying goodbye to one season and hello to another with a fresh slate of content. On Wednesday, the streamer released its full list of incoming titles for September 2022, and a total of 90 Netflix original series, films, documentaries, and specials will be falling in the streaming library next month.
Forgotten Thriller Breaks Into Netflix's Top 10 Movie Chart
A new title is earning plenty of views on Netflix. The Informer, the 2019 British crime thriller film that was met with mixed reviews from critics upon its theatrical release, has just become the newest title to break into the streamer's top 10, currently ranking as one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform.
'Ghosts' Casts 'Gilmore Girls' Alum for Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The Woodstone B&B in CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts is getting some love from Stars Hollow in its sophomore season! After photos surfaced last week of series star Rose McIver hanging out with Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo in Montreal, TVLine confirms that the actress will guest-star in a "no-nonsense" role on Ghosts Season 2 not as a spirit, but as a veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which uses Woodstone Mansion as a setting for its latest episode.
'Me Time' Director John Hamburg Confirms Kevin Hart Responsibility in Mark Wahlberg's Stripping Down for Netflix Comedy (Exclusive)
Me Time is a brand new Netflix buddy-comedy from writer/director John Hamburg, which stars Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg as two longtime friends who've drifted apart over the year. After he finds himself with some "me time" Hart's Sonny Fisher decides to join his old pal Huck Dembo's (Wahlberg) epic birthday party week, which kicks off with the bare-bottomed actor going "full Wahlberg" for a skinny dipping scene. PopCulture.com caught up with Hamburg ahead of the film's release, and he revealed that Hart is actually a big part of why viewers are re-introduced to Huck in his literal birthday suit.
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (August 26)
The final weekend of August is here, and Netflix is closing out the month with a few final additions from its August 2022 content list. After spending the past week stocking everything from Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 to the premiere of Selling The OC, the streamer will mark the weekend with five new titles, and all but one are Netflix original series and films. This weekend, Netflix subscribers can kick back and relax to new films like Ludik and Loving Adults to the new series Drive Hard: The Maloof Way, and even the 2017 film Disobedience.
Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2022
As Netflix prepares to add many new Netflix shows and movies in September 2022, the streaming giant is also getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library. Several titles will be leaving Netflix come September, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
'Supernatural' Alum Joins Former Co-Star Jensen Ackles on 'The Boys'
Jensen Ackles made a huge impression on fans of The Boys, starring as Soldier Boy in Season 3 of the Prime Video dark action-dramedy series, and now another Supernatural alum is joining him in the show. It's been revealed that Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Ackles' on-screen father in Supernatural, has been cast in The Boys Season 4. At this time, details about Morgan's character are being kept under wraps, but he is said to be playing a recurring character.
'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Fate Revealed at HBO
The history of House Targaryen will continue to unfold. Just a week into its 10-episode debut season, and just days ahead of Episode 2, "The Rogue Prince," on Sunday, HBO on Friday renewed House of the Dragon for Season 2. The early renewal comes as little surprise. Premiering on Sunday,...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in September 2022
As a tough summer marked by major changes — including the removal and cancellation of dozens of titles and the planned HBO Max and discovery+ merger — draws to a close, the HBO Max streaming library is growing. With August nearing an end, the full list of titles heading to HBO Max in September 2022 has been released, giving subscribers plenty to get excited about following several weeks of shocking news.
Shia LaBeouf Makes Surprise Life Change While Studying for New Movie Role
Shia LaBeouf gained a deeper understanding of religion while preparing to play a Catholic saint. In an interview with Bishop Robert Barron published on Aug. 25, LaBeouf discussed his growing affinity with Catholicism as he prepared to portray Italian priest Francesco Forgione – aka Padre Pio – in the upcoming biopic Padre Pio.
