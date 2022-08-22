The final weekend of August is here, and Netflix is closing out the month with a few final additions from its August 2022 content list. After spending the past week stocking everything from Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 to the premiere of Selling The OC, the streamer will mark the weekend with five new titles, and all but one are Netflix original series and films. This weekend, Netflix subscribers can kick back and relax to new films like Ludik and Loving Adults to the new series Drive Hard: The Maloof Way, and even the 2017 film Disobedience.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 HOURS AGO