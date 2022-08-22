Bowie Teen ID'd In Fatal Prince George's County Shooting

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department

The teenage victim in a fatal Prince George's County shooting has been identified, authorities say.

Myles Prentice, 19, was shot in the 200 block of Harry S. Truman Drive on Friday, Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., according to Prince George's County police.

Detectives found Prentice suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect(s) and a motive in this case.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in connection to this case for tips that lead to the arrest and prosecution of the shooter.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.