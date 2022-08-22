Read full article on original website
Idaho Fish and Game Continue Efforts to Keep Game Away from Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
Standrod Mansion - Idaho's Most Famous House
The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The mansion at 648 N Garfield Ave, Pocatello is a sizeable 6-bedroom home valued at around $734,000 and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Register calls it ‘one of the most imposing private homes in the state of Idaho.’
10 Words and Phrases to Never Say to an Idahoan
We all have words that offend us. It can be a cultural word, a word that we have a bad history with or a common word that is offensive. There are certain words that nobody should use under any circumstances. While words may not hurt physically, the emotional and psychological damage they can do is often worse. Some people throw these words out intending to harm, while others do so without being aware of how hurtful they can be. There are certain words in Idaho that you must avoid to keep locals happy. While most are not offensive, it is best to try and keep these words out of the conversation here in Idaho to keep the peace.
Bogus Basin Building Ropes Course, Zipline and Aerial Adventure Course
Bogus Basin is off to new heights. Sorry, I just couldn't help that pun. :) Did you know that Bogus Basin is the second largest mountain recreation area in Idaho with 2,600 acres? It is also the largest non-profit mountain recreation area in the nation. Pretty darn spectacular - That means that ALL all revenue goes directly back into the operation to enhance the guest experience. So when you visit, know your hard earned entry is just making the mountain a better place for next time you visit. :)
5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend
School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
Nampa Man Recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a 46-year-old Nampa man was recovered Monday from Lucky Peak Reservoir. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the body of Jose Nunez was recovered and pronounced deceased at a nearby marina. The manner in which the man died is pending. The man had gone under the water on July 31 after swimming at the reservoir, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office which remains under investigation. The sheriff's office credited Bruce's Legacy with finding the body and helping to recover it.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
Just South of Idaho is a Testament to American Exceptionalism
Precisely 100 years separate the driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point and the first men landing on the moon. There are people who could’ve lived long enough to witness both events. Not far from where the transcontinental railroad united east and west is a park where Northrop Grumman has put some of its finest space technology on display. Both sites are within two hours and a fifteen-minute drive from Twin Falls.
Cheer up! Proposed Idaho Wind Farms Can be Recycled as Candy
Now, why didn’t I think of that? CNET has a story about scientists who claim we’ll someday eat recycled wind turbine blades. The same blades that slice through birds, get covered in bird poop, oil, dust, and a thick coating of grime. Yum!. The writer explains that one...
Why to Beware of Solicitors in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.
Why Elvis’ Song ‘I’ll Remember You’ Doesn’t Apply To Idaho
A recent film about the life of Elvis Presley has resulted in a worldwide resurgence of music downloads and a general interest in the life of "The King." In all his years of touring the country, the states of Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana all share an unfortunate link when it comes to the famous musician's legacy.
Idaho Named One Of The Worst States For Women’s Equality In The Country
America has come a long way since the Suffrage Movement. We've made improvements, but we still aren't where we'd like to be or where we should be. Women still don't have full equality in our country like they should. It turns out, some states are more behind than others. Unfortunately,...
This Might be the Highest Priced Car Ever on Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace
There are a lot of ways that you can spend your money in the Magic Valley. As a father, the majority of mine goes to feeding my many children and making sure they have a house to live in. Maybe one day I’ll have extra cash and can think about buying something unnecessary and ridiculously expensive, like this most expensive car ever listed on the Twin Falls Facebook Marketplace.
Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
How Dumb Does the Rest of the Country Think Idaho Is?
Lets start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
Will Idaho Catch A Special Summer View of The Northern Lights?
Idahoans and residents of surrounding states could be in for a very special treat this evening and tomorrow night. Thanks to a series of geomagnetic storms, Idaho is among several states that will potentially have a summertime view of the Northern Lights. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Is Idaho a Pet-Friendly State?
While Idaho doesn't boast multiple cities on this list, it does have one that ranks fairly high. Boise checked in on the list at 14. They rank 41 in pet budget, 32 in pet health and wellness, and 18 in outdoor pet friendliness. Boise is tied for first for most dog parks per capita. While owning a pet in Boise isn't the cheapest, they at least are taken care of in terms of having a place to play and enjoy the outdoors, instead of being cooped up. Many people have pets here, and with the long cold winters, they are often the joy and cuddle buddies we need, so being ranked highly is not surprising.
Why Idaho is One of the Best States to Live in
Living in Idaho is a blessing to many of us. It is a beautiful state with great scenery, much to do, and is decently affordable. If you love the outdoors it is a great place to call home. There is no shortage of fishing, hiking, kayaking, hunting, and the lack of traffic compared to other states is a breath of fresh air. There is much to enjoy about Idaho, and far too often it isn't recognized or mentioned as a great place, which is how the locals prefer it. When it comes to living in Idaho though, are we biased in saying it is a great place to live, or is it one of the best states to live in?
$2.3 Million Boise Home is Said to Be an Entertainer’s Dream?
When I first saw this home, I didn't think it would be anything special... I was wrong. From the curb it might not look like much, but trust me, the inside and the backyard will absolutely blow your mind! This Boise property is a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom luxury home with 3,756 square feet, and it’s currently listed at $2,299,000...
